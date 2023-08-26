India's Modi names moon lander touchdown spot

STORY: 'Shivshakti' is a reference to the power of Hindu god Lord Shiva.

He also announced that August 23 will be celebrated as National Space day in India from now on.

The spacecraft landed on the unexplored south pole of the moon on Wednesday (August 23), making India the first country to achieve this feat just days after Russia's Luna-25 failed in a similar mission.

Chandrayaan means "moon vehicle" in Hindi and Sanskrit.

The rover is expected to remain functional for two weeks, or one lunar day, the period of time its solar-powered equipment is built to last.