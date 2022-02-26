India's Modi offers help in peace efforts over Ukraine crisis

FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Modi attends a meeting with Russia's President Putin in New Delhi
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Manoj Kumar
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister of India and former Chief minister of Gujarat

By Manoj Kumar

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered to help in peace efforts in the Ukraine crisis, during a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Modi expressed his "deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict" while reiterating his call for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue, a government statement said.

Modi said India was willing "to contribute in any way towards peace efforts", while Zelenskiy briefed him about the conflict situation in Ukraine, the statement said.

On Friday, India along with China and United Arab Emirates abstained from voting for a U.N. Security Council resolution to deplore Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, drawing criticism in the West but praise from Moscow with which it has long standing defence ties.

The Russian Embassy in New Delhi, in a message on Twitter, said it appreciated India's "independent and balanced" position in the vote. In the past, India depended on Russia's support and its veto power in the U.N. security council in its dispute over Kashmir with its longtime rival Pakistan.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory.

Modi also raised the issue of the safety of Indian citizens, particularly students, stuck in Ukraine, and asked for help to evacuate them.

India has sent teams to Poland, Hungary and Romania to evacuate Indian citizens, who have been asked to reach countries neighbouring Ukraine. An Indian flight carrying about 200 students evacuated from Ukraine via Romania landed in Mumbai on Friday evening.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Alison Williams)

Recommended Stories

  • What weapons has Russia sent to India?

    Here's a graphical representation of some major Russian weapons sales and deliveries to India from 2016-2020.

  • The Taliban is calling for peace in Ukraine

    Afghanistan’s Taliban government is the latest to issue a statement about Russia and Ukraine. “The Islamic Emirate calls for restraint by both parties,” said the ministry of foreign affairs on Feb. 25. The Taliban highlighted its “diplomatic neutrality” and stressed the need to resolve the crisis through “dialogue and peaceful means.”

  • Afghanistan's Taliban government calls for 'restraint' in Ukraine-Russia war

    The Taliban-controlled government of Afghanistan released a statement Friday addressing the Russia-Ukraine war, urging restraint and expressing concern for civilians.

  • Facebook blocks Russian state media from running ads

    Facebook has blocked Russian state media outlets from running ads or using other monetization features.

  • Iyer leads India to T20 series win over Sri Lanka

    Shreyas Iyer smashed an unbeaten 74 as India hammered Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second Twenty20 international to clinch the series on Saturday.

  • Trade Alert: The Independent Chairman & Lead Director Of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), S. Ishrak, Has Just Spent US$497k Buying 31% More Shares

    Investors who take an interest in Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) should definitely note that the Independent...

  • Russian Invasion of Ukraine Draws Outrage from Kremlin-Sympathetic European Leaders

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered the outrage of Kremlin-sympathetic politicians leading the former Soviet satellite states Hungary and the Czech Republic.

  • India prepared to release emergency oil reserves to combat skyrocketing prices

    India, the world's third largest oil consumer and importer, on Saturday said it would tap into its national stockpile for oil reserves in an effort to curb rising global energy prices amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.The country already released 3.5 million barrels as part of an agreement with the U.S. to combating rising gas prices. But India is now further "supporting initiatives for releases from strategic petroleum reserves to mitigate...

  • India explores setting up rupee trade accounts with Russia to soften sanctions blow - sources

    India is exploring ways to set up a rupee payment mechanism for trade with Russia to soften the blow on New Delhi of Western sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, government and banking sources said. Indian officials are concerned that vital supplies of fertilizer from Russia could be disrupted as sanctions intensify, threatening India's vast farm sector. India has called for an end to violence in Ukraine but refrained from outright condemnation of Russia, with which it has long-standing political and security ties.

  • Analysis-US sanctions on Russia serve China a sharp reminder of need for its own chips

    The sweeping restrictions imposed on Russia to block its access to global exports of goods from chips to computers and electronics are likely to accelerate China's own push for self-reliance in the semiconductor industry, analysts said. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, Washington - as part of a package of measures - announced export restrictions which will force companies making high- and low-tech items overseas with U.S. tools to seek a licence from the United States before shipping to Russia. China, like Russia, lacks advanced chip manufacturing capacity but one of its top long-term policy goals is to establish independence and self-reliance in the semiconductor industry.

  • US eases trade with Afghanistan despite Taliban sanctions

    The Biden administration sought Friday to assure financial institutions and other businesses that U.S. sanctions on the Taliban aren’t intended to interfere with trade that could help Afghanistan emerge from an economic and humanitarian crisis. A so-called general license issued by the Treasury Department expanded the authorization for commercial and financial transactions in Afghanistan in hopes of helping Afghans but not the Taliban, senior administration officials said.

  • Warren Buffett praises Tim Cook, slams companies that exaggerate their earnings, and underlines the power of interest rates in his shareholder letter. Here are the 7 best quotes.

    The Berkshire Hathaway CEO emphasized his long-term investing style, bemoaned his company's huge cash hoard, and reflected on his years of teaching.

  • Lithuania president says Ukraine needs EU help: "Tomorrow might be too late"

    Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Thursday the European Union should slap the harshest-possible sanctions on Russia and give Ukraine "a much more visible and transparent road to membership" in the 27-nation bloc. Arriving to an emergency meeting of EU leaders after Russia invaded Ukraine from the air, sea and land early in the day, Nauseda said: "This is an absolutely inappropriate act of aggression.... Unfortunately, we were not successful enough, not decisive enough to prevent Russia from this step."

  • Stranded in Ukraine's bunkers, thousands of Indian students desperate for rescue

    All through the night, as Russian forces drove deeper into Ukraine, a small group of Indian medical students in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv cowered in a dark basement under their apartment building, hearing a barrage of explosions. "Right now, all we can hear is the sound of shells," Lakshmi Devi, 21, a third year student at the Kharkiv National Medical University, told Reuters via phone on Friday. Devi is among tens of thousands of foreign students trapped in Ukraine as the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two escalated.

  • Indian Filmmakers Pen Letter To Priyanka Chopra Protesting Cancellation Of Mumbai Film Festival’s Physical Screenings

    A collective of filmmakers in India have banded together to protest the cancellation of this year’s Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI), addressing their concerns to chairperson Priyanka Chopra. The event had been due to run March 12-22 but, as reported by Deadline this week, organizers have made the decision to cancel the in-person event and replace […]

  • Scared of a Bear Market? Buy This Rock-Solid Stock Now

    Loading up on a few stable stocks now could make a world of difference -- and that's why today I'll be discussing Becton, Dickinson (NYSE: BDX). BD is a rock-solid stock because it's a highly diversified and profitable business tightly linked to the global healthcare system. Whether it's surgical tools, blood analyzers, coronavirus tests, or reagents for biomedical research, BD sells it all -- and at a mind-boggling volume.

  • Report: China told Russia about U.S. intel on invasion

    U.S. officials tried half a dozen times over three months to get China to help head off a Russian invasion of Ukraine — but were repeatedly rebuffed by Beijing, The New York Times reports.Why it matters: The U.S. kept presenting Beijing with intelligence on Russia's buildup around Ukraine "and beseeched the Chinese to tell Russia not to invade," according to The Times. The Chinese, including the foreign minister and the ambassador to the U.S., said they did not think an invasion was in the works

  • Russia's former top diplomat says Putin's foreign minister 'used to have my back,' but now 'I would watch my back if he was behind me'

    He made the statement after the US and the EU announced that they would sanction Putin and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

  • India's Reliance to take on 200 Future stores amid Amazon dispute - sources

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's top retailer, Reliance, will take on at least 200 Future Retail stores after the company failed to make lease payments for them to Reliance, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday. Since 2020, Reliance has failed to close a $3.4 billion deal to acquire the retail assets of Future, whose partner Amazon.com Inc has successfully blocked the transaction by citing violation of some contracts. Future denies any wrongdoing.

  • Domestic woes overshadow European war for some US voters

    From the Chinese restaurant he runs in the western suburbs of Milwaukee, Charles Yee has watched with alarm this week as Europe confronts the greatest threat to its peace and security since the end of World War II. But, at least for now, he's more troubled by challenges at home. As the pandemic stretches into its third year, the 62-year-old Brookfield, Wisconsin, native is trying to keep his business running amid a staffing shortage. Perhaps nothing hits Yee harder than the rise in prices fueled by inflation, which makes everything more expensive.