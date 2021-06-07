Indian PM Modi announces free COVID-19 vaccines for all adults

FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the parliament house to attend the first day of the budget session, in New Delhi
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the Indian federal government would provide COVID-19 vaccines free of charge to all adults from later this month in an effort to turn the tide of a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands in India.

Modi said in a televised address that the federal government would take over the task of vaccination from state governments.

"It has been decided that from June 21, all adults over the age of 18 will be vaccinated free," he said.

Under the earlier policy, the federal government gave free vaccines to the elderly and frontline workers, and left state governments and private hospitals to administer doses for a fee to people in the 18-45 age group.

(This story corrects garble in headline)

(Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Recommended Stories

  • India to provide free vaccines to all in major policy shift

    India's federal government will provide free coronavirus shots to any adult starting later this month and take back control of the country's vaccination drive, marred by delays and shortages, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Monday. The changes reverse a policy launched in April which tasked states and the private sector with vaccinating those between the ages of 18 and 44. The federal government will now procure 75% of all vaccines directly from the manufacturers and provide them to the states for free, while the remaining 25% will be purchased by the private sector.

  • Modi Backtracks on India Vaccine Drive After Intense Criticism

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced free shots for all adults in an address to the nation, a move prompted by criticism of his administration’s handling of India’s deadly second virus wave and a botched vaccination roll out.In a half hour-long address on national television, Modi said all Indians above the age 18 will be vaccinated for free starting June 21, vowing to speed the inoculation drive. His administration will also procure the shots for the states, reversing an earlie

  • This Former Merck Company Could Have Big Potential

    Spinoffs can allow companies to showcase high-growth businesses. Organon, which Merck jettisoned this past week, could be another winner.

  • France tackles virus variants as it readies for tourists

    French health authorities are racing to contain scattered cases of the more contagious delta virus variant, as France prepares to reopen its borders to vaccinated visitors and celebrates plunging COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates. Health Minister Olivier Veran said Sunday that France has multiple clusters of the variant, first identified in India and believed to be fueling a rise in infections in neighboring Britain, notably in the southwest Landes region. The French public health agency’s latest weekly epidemiological report shows a sustained drop in virus infections, hospitalization rates and deaths even after France started reopening schools, stores, and restaurants last month.

  • Frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, answered

    You will probably need to get a booster shot, but scientists aren't sure when because we don't know enough yet about the length of immunity conferred by vaccines.

  • Polio: When vaccines and re-emergence were just as daunting

    The COVID-19 pandemic and the distribution of the vaccines that will prevent it have surfaced haunting memories for Americans who lived through an earlier time when the country was swept by a virus that, for so long, appeared to have no cure or way to prevent it. Again, they find themselves in what has been one of the hardest-hit age groups, just as they were as children in the polio era. Clyde Wigness, a retired University of Vermont professor active in a mentoring program, recently told 13-year-old Ferris Giroux about the history of polio during their weekly Zoom call.

  • Supreme Court to hear case on FBI surveillance of Muslim community

    Three Muslim men from California allege the FBI surveilled them based solely on their religion.

  • Palmetto Championship odds: Dustin Johnson favored to win in his home state

    One week before the U.S. Open, the odds at Palmetto Championship at Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina.

  • India to give adults free COVID shots after bungled vaccine rollout, soaring deaths

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all adults, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, in an effort to rein in a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands and led to the world's second-highest tally of infections. Modi's announcement on national television came after weeks of criticism of a bungled vaccine rollout that has covered fewer than 5% of India's estimated adult population of 950 million. Health experts have warned that vaccination is the only way to protect lives from a third wave of infections after a surge in April-May overwhelmed hospitals in the big cities and in the vast hinterland.

  • EXPLAINER-India's vaccine policy flip-flops

    India's COVID-19 immunisation campaign has struggled to keep pace with demand, especially after a dramatic second wave of infections has left hospitals inundated with patients and killed more than 180,000 people since April. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday the federal government would offer free COVID-19 shots to all adults, having faced criticism from health experts and the country's highest court for his inconsistent vaccine polices. HOW IS INDIA'S VACCINATION PROGRAMME DOING?

  • Putin confirms Russian exit from overflight treaty

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a bill to withdraw from an international treaty allowing surveillance flights over military facilities, following the U.S. exit from the pact. The bill was endorsed by Russian lawmakers after U.S. officials told Moscow last month that President Joe Biden’s administration had decided not to reenter the Open Skies Treaty that the U.S. left under President Donald Trump.

  • Former Isis bride Shamima Begum says she fled to Syria to avoid being the 'friend left behind'

    The 21-year-old has reportedly told a new documentary that she was “young and naive” when she left for Syria.

  • 17 areas now COVID hotspots in UK cases as surge 53% in a week

    In the seven days up to Monday, there were 35,796 cases reported in the UK - an increase of 53%.

  • Children are ‘vulnerable host’ for Covid as cases recede, US expert warns

    Cases plummet but children under 12 not yet eligible for shotsMississippi governor defends low state vaccination rate A 14-year-old vaccinated against Covid-19 holds up a sticker at a pop-up vaccination site in Queens, in New York City. Photograph: Scott Heins/Getty Images A US public health expert has warned that though cases of Covid-19 are at their lowest rates for months and much of the country is returning to normal life, young Americans are still “a vulnerable host” for the coronavirus. Dr

  • As India's surge wanes, families deal with the devastation

    Two months ago Radha Gobindo Pramanik and his wife threw a party to celebrate their daughter's pregnancy and the upcoming birth of their long-awaited grandchild. Within days, his wife, his daughter and his unborn grandchild were all dead, among the tens of thousands killed as the coronavirus ravaged India in April and May. As India emerges from its darkest days of the pandemic, families across the country are grieving all that they’ve lost and are left wondering if more could have been done to avoid this tragedy.

  • S. Korea ex-football star Yoo Sang-chul dies from cancer

    Former South Korean footballer Yoo Sang-chul, who starred in the country's run to the World Cup semi-finals in 2002, has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, the Korea Football Association said Monday. He was 49.

  • Violent, deadly weekend in Chicago

    Eight people were injured during a mass shooting on the South Side, were among at least 47 other shot in Chicago weekend violence.

  • Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf drops $5 million on a Coto de Caza retreat

    Anaheim Ducks star Ryan Getzlaf just shelled out $5 million for a scenic Coto de Caza estate with a basketball court and putting green.

  • India eases COVID restrictions as infections hit 2-month low

    With vaccination rates still relatively low as the nation of 1.3 billion emerges from a devastating 2nd wave, there's fear about moving too fast.

  • Try one of these 13 rainbow-themed looks to celebrate Pride Month

    From color-changing nails to hair tattoos, here's 13 rainbow looks for Pride Month. June is Pride Month in the Untied States and the rainbow has become a popular symbol of LGBTQ+ pride.