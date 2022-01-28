India's Moglix valued at $2.5 billion in new funding

Manish Singh
·1 min read

Moglix has more than doubled its valuation to about $2.5 billion from $1 billion just eight months ago as the Indian industrial business-to-business marketplace aggressively scales its offerings in many parts of the world.

Alpha Wave Global (formerly called Falcon Edge Capital), which led the seven-year-old startup’s previous funding, has returned alongside Tiger Global to co-lead the Series F financing round, Moglix disclosed in a regulatory filing with Singapore’s Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority.

News outlet DealStreetAsia, which first reported about the round, estimates that Moglix's valuation has surged to about $2.5 billion.

Hong Kong-based Ward Ferry also participated in the $249 million round, a figure that is larger than the capital Moglix amassed in all its previous funding rounds put together.

Founded by IIT Kanpur and ISB alumnus Rahul Garg, Moglix operates a B2B marketplace and procurement platform for manufacturing goods that could be anything from a centrifugal pump to a fan to routers and pulse oximeters

The startup says it serves hundreds of thousands of small, medium-sized businesses and enterprises.

It has established over 3,000 manufacturing plants across India, Singapore, the UK and the UAE and counts manufacturing giants such as Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Unilever and Air India and NTPC among its customers.

The startup, which counts Sequoia Capital India among its backers, runs a supply chain network of 16,000 suppliers, over 35 warehouses and logistics infrastructure. With close to 500,000+ SKUs on its platform, the startup claims to be the largest e-commerce platform of industrial goods in India.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Apple unveils AirTag safety guide amid stalker fears

    Apple has released an updated safety guide amid ongoing concerns over the company's AirTag device.

  • Fed Suggests Balance Sheet to Shrink Via Roll Off, Not Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve signaled that any reduction in its balance sheet -- when and if that takes place -- will mainly stem from simply not reinvesting maturing bonds rather than selling its holdings outright.Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CyclonePowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwaySc

  • Chinese hackers target German pharma and tech firms

    Chinese hacker group APT 27, long suspected of launching attacks on Western government agencies, has started targeting German companies in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and technology, Germany's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) said on Wednesday. In addition to stealing trade secrets and intellectual property, the hackers may be trying to penetrate customers' and service providers' networks to infiltrate several companies at once, the BfV said in a circular to companies. In its annual constitutional protection report from 2019, the BfV had pointed out the group's acronym APT 27 is an alias for a Chinese hacker group also known as the "Emissary Panda," which is believed to target foreign embassies and critical sectors.

  • Indian electronics and lifestyle startup Boat files for an IPO

    Imagine Marketing, the holding company of electronics and lifestyle brand Boat, one of the rare hardware startups from India, has filed for an IPO of up to $266 million. In its DRHP filing with local regulator on Thursday, Warburg Pincus-backed Boat said it plans to issue fresh shares worth about $120 million and offer for sale shares worth $146 million.

  • Wall Street Zeroes In On Just How the Fed Might Drain Liquidity

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street analysts have been busy war-gaming just how quickly the Federal Reserve might start shrinking its balance sheet. Now attention is also turning to exactly which parts of the financial system it could suck the most liquidity from as it reverses its pandemic-era stimulus.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming

  • China Stocks Enter Bear Market as Yuan Tumbles Most in 7 Months

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s equity benchmark slid into a bear market while the yuan tumbled the most in seven months, as the Federal Reserve’s hawkish comments added to investor concerns over the nation’s regulatory headwinds.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstron

  • Singapore expects first upgraded F-16 jets to fly next year

    But when will the upgrade program be complete?

  • NY Attorney General Tish James says Trump changed his mind about her investigation into his company only after being subpoenaed for a deposition

    In a new filing, New York Attorney General Letitia James claims Trump filed a lawsuit only so he could wriggle his way out of taking a deposition.

  • Amazon will shut down its 'Sold by Amazon' 3rd-party-seller program and pay $2.25 million to settle price-fixing allegations

    Washington's attorney general said Amazon "unreasonably restrained competition in order to maximize its own profits off third-party sales."

  • RMDs May Soon Start Even Later for Retirement Plan Savers

    Investors may soon be able to preserve their retirement war chest for longer. The Securing a Strong Retirement Act, a bill originally pushed in 2021 but which may finally pass this year, would push the starting point for required minimum … Continue reading → The post RMDs May Soon Start Even Later for Retirement Plan Savers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • JPMorgan Executives Ousted in a $200 Million Probe Land New Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Streeters shuddered as the news broke last year that U.S. regulators were examining whether bank employees were using personal phones to text about business with each other and clients -- a rule that just about everyone seemed to be breaking.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsTech Giants Drag Down Stocks While Dollar Jumps: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New

  • Texas dog walker permanently disfigured in 'bloodthirsty' attack by 2 dogs, lawsuit says

    Jacqueline Claire Durand, 22, a dog walker, was permanently disfigured last month in an attack by two dogs she was hired to walk, according to lawsuit.

  • Oil Prices Could Reach $100 This Year. It’s Bad for Oil Producers, Too.

    Talk of $100-a-barrel oil has intensified in recent days, but triple-digit prices may pose a disadvantage for major oil-producing nations that are set to meet next week to decide the best course of action on production levels. “It isn’t in OPEC+’s best interest to see prices go through $90 [a barrel] this year and move higher,” says Bob Ryan, chief commodity and energy strategist at BCA Research. “The potential for demand destruction is high at these levels, especially if the [U.S. dollar] remains strong,” he adds, as local currency costs will become “prohibitive,” especially in emerging market economies.

  • Marilyn Manson’s Ex-Assistant Says ‘Unconscionable Conduct’ Secured Her Silence

    Ashley Walters says violence, intimidation, and "other coercive acts" delayed her legal complaint, so Manson shouldn't be allowed to claim her right to sue for "deranged" acts of sexual harassment and abuse has expired

  • California set to bring back COVID-19 sick pay for workers

    Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislators have reached a deal to reintroduce the program, which requires businesses to pay employees sick leave while they recover from COVID-19 infection and credits businesses for doing so.

  • Will Roth IRA Withdrawals Be Taxed in the Future?

    The tax-free deal on the Roth IRA may seem too good to be true, but rest assured that there are at least five good reasons for it to stay that way.

  • Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2035

    If you ask the average person to name the world's biggest public company, most would probably correctly guess the $2.7 trillion behemoth Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). And odds are good that a sizable segment of this crowd would be able to name a few other members of the trillion-dollar capitalization club: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

  • 5 Commonly Held Beliefs About Retirement That Are Simply Wrong

    Retirement planning requires a lot of guesswork about what will happen in the future. Unfortunately, many future workers are actually buying into some common misconceptions that could lead them to set savings goals that fall short. For years, retirees have been told about the 4% rule when deciding how much to withdraw from retirement accounts.

  • How to land your dream job in tech: Heads of talent at Amazon, Meta, Google, and more share how job seekers can stand out in the interview process

    There are tens of thousands of open jobs at some of the tech industry's largest employers, including Meta, Google, Amazon, and more.

  • Crude Oil Wave Analysis – There Should Be a Correction

    Crude was in an uptrend since the ease of travel restrictions globally. Even the Omicron variant plaguing the world doesn’t stop the profit-hungry travel industry, which has been struggling during the pandemic.