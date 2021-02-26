India's NSE defends response to exchange's shutdown

FILE PHOTO: A security guard walks past the logo of the National Stock Exchange inside its building in Mumbai
·1 min read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's National Stock Exchange on Friday defended its reopening the market after an unexpected shutdown this week, amid criticism about how it handled the situation.

Brokers had criticised the NSE over the lack of information after the four-hour shutdown on Wednesday. They said they were forced to close intra-day equity positions on another exchange, causing sharp losses to some investors.

India's largest stock exchange, NSE announced on Wednesday it shut at 11:40 a.m. local time because of a telecoms problem. It announced market re-opening at about 3:17 p.m., by which time many brokers had closed their investors' open positions.

"This communication was done only after there was visibility and clarity on resumption of services and any prior communication would not have been appropriate," the NSE said in a statement on Friday.

In a social media firestorm, traders lashed out at the largest broker, Zerodha, dubbed the Robinhood platform of India, by posting snapshots of trading had communicated the re-opening and extension of trading.

"We sincerely regret the occurrence of the incident," the NSE said in its Friday statement.

The exchange also said it decided to continue with its primary systems and not activate its disaster recovery site on Wednesday after evaluating all options to resume trading "at the earliest with least disruption to market participants."

It added the processes it followed were in line with international best practices. India's market regulator has asked the NSE to submit a detailed root cause analysis.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Mumbai and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; editing by David Goodman, Larry King)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil mixed, U.S. crude hits highest since 2019 as refineries restart

    Oil prices were mixed on Thursday with U.S. crude edging up to its highest close since 2019 as Texas refineries restarted production after last week's freeze, while Brent eased on worries that four months of gains will prompt producers to boost output. Earlier in the day, an assurance that U.S. interest rates will stay low and a sharp drop in U.S. crude output last week due to the winter storm in Texas, helped boost both U.S. crude and Brent to their highest intraday prices since January 2020. Brent futures for April delivery fell 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $66.88 a barrel.

  • Whispers of $100 Oil Return as Crude Shakes Off Covid’s Clasp

    (Bloomberg) -- While oil’s dizzying collapse is still fresh for many traders, rumblings are starting to emerge that by the end of next year prices could once again top $100 a barrel.Azerbaijan’s Socar Trading SA predicts global benchmark Brent could hit triple digits in the next 18 to 24 months, and Bank of America sees potential spikes above $100 over the next few years on improving fundamentals and global stimulus. Speculators are also getting in on the action, increasing bets in the options market that oil will reach the vaunted level by December 2022.The views are ultra bullish, but they highlight increased confidence in the oil market after Brent rallied more than 200% after hitting an 18-year low during the pandemic. Demand has bounced back in key Asian markets, while OPEC+ is withholding barrels and a lack of investment is keeping shale supplies at bay. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. this week lifted its third-quarter forecast by $10 to $75 a barrel.Option bets on oil prices rising above $100 for the December 2022 Brent contract have jumped in recent days, with open interest on the calls rising from 500 to 3,950 in the past week. Front-month futures in London rose 2.6% on Wednesday to close at $67.04, the highest since January 2020.The $100 mark occupies a special place in the mind of many traders, as oil hovered around that level for several years in the early part of last decade as strong demand from emerging markets enticed drillers into ever more expensive locales, from deep ocean beds to Canada’s remote tar sands.That era ended in 2014, when U.S. shale firms proved they could pump massive amounts at far lower costs. But while the vaunted price level has been out of the market’s reach since then, it hasn’t been out of traders’ minds. It was just a little more than two years ago that major trading houses made $100 projections that ended up falling far short.Forecasts for $100 are far from the current consensus. The median analyst forecast compiled by Bloomberg has Brent staying below $65 a barrel through 2025. And there are plenty of reasons to be skeptical of such a resurgence. For one, the OPEC cuts that have limited supply are artificial, and the cartel has enough spare capacity to meet any shortfall should demand rocket following a worldwide recovery from the pandemic, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • TaxAct vs. TurboTax: Which Is the Best Tax Software?

    Preparing and filing your taxes isn't usually a pleasant experience -- unless you're expecting to receive a large tax refund. On top of paying a large portion of your income to the government, you'll...

  • Fed's Powell: Digital dollar may require some congressional approval

    The Fed expects this year to be an important one for the development of a digital U.S. currency, Powell said in response to a lawmaker's questions during testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, especially in its engagement with the U.S. public on the matter. The Fed and a number of other monetary authorities and governments around the world are working to develop digital versions of their so-called fiat currencies, partially in response to the rapid growth of alternatives such as bitcoin. Powell said the Fed this year will be looking at the "challenging" policy and technical issues associated with a digital version of the dollar, a matter made more complex by the dollar's status as the world's reserve currency.

  • Highlights from Charlie Munger at the Daily Journal Annual Meeting

    Charlie Munger to answer shareholder questions live on Yahoo Finance.

  • U.S. audit report cites 'weaknesses' in FAA certification of Boeing 737 MAX

    The U.S. Transportation Department's inspector general faulted "weaknesses" in U.S. government certification of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft that was grounded for 20 months after two crashes killed 346 people, according to a report released Wednesday. The 63-page report said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) did not have a complete understanding of a Boeing Co safety system tied to both crashes and said "much work remains" to address outstanding issues. Boeing said it has "undertaken significant changes to reinforce our safety practices, and we have already made progress" on recommendations outlined in the report.

  • After the upcoming third stimulus check, will you get a fourth?

    The U.S. House votes Friday on a bill to give you a third payment. Could there be another?

  • Americans can’t file their income taxes fast enough — but they should brace for some unwelcome news in their 2020 returns

    As of Feb. 19, only 8 full days into the 2021 filing season, the IRS received 34.69 million individual returns.

  • Here’s How Much Jennifer Aniston and Other Actors Get Paid for Their Reruns

    For TV’s biggest stars, key roles on successful shows mean huge paychecks — but the payoff doesn’t stop there. When shows are syndicated, redistributed, released on DVD, purchased by...

  • What's the timing on your next stimulus check, once the House approves it?

    Here's what still has to happen, including the big vote scheduled for Friday.

  • Robocallers have gotten out of control — here's how you can stop them

    Robocalls are exploding again, but there are some ways to stop these nuisances.

  • Biggest Bitcoin Fund Plunges to Record Discount as Mania Cools

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s largest Bitcoin fund is selling off faster than the cryptocurrency itself as investors rush to the exits.The $31.6 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (ticker GBTC) plunged 21% this week, outpacing a 18% decline in the world’s largest cryptocurrency. That’s evaporated GBTC’s once-massive premium to the Bitcoin it holds, with the price of GBTC closing 3.8% below the value of its underlying holdings on Thursday -- a record discount, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.It’s an unusual situation for GBTC, which has persistently traded at a premium to its net asset value since the fund’s launch in 2013. That figure soared to 40% in late 2020, with investors willing to pay a markup for exposure to Bitcoin‘s dizzying rally. That avalanche of inflows swelled the number of GBTC shares outstanding to a record 692 million. However, GBTC doesn’t allow redemptions -- meaning that shares can only be created, but not destroyed. With Bitcoin’s climb now stalling, that’s created a supply and demand imbalance as participants in the trust seek to find buyers in the secondary market.“It’s more indicative of the fact that there are so many shares are available, and it indicates demand for Bitcoin at these prices is falling off,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart.Bitcoin surged to a record of over $58,000 last weekend, but has stumbled since. The cryptocurrency fell another 4% on Friday, on track for its worst weekly pullback in a year. The wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, tracking Bitcoin, Ether and three other cryptocurrencies, is down 23% this week.Bitcoin’s lurch lower is part of a broader risk asset stumble, as spiking Treasury yields rattle the market’s more speculative fringes. High-flying tech stocks have been hammered as investors reassess loft valuations, with the Nasdaq 100 on track for its worst week since March.Among those hit the hardest is Cathie Wood’s lineup of Ark Investment Management ETFs. The flagship ARK Innovation ETF is on track for a fifth consecutive day of declines, and is poised to erase its year-to-date gains after a nearly 150% surge in 2020. Ark Investment is the fourth-largest holder in GBTC.Michael Sonnenshein, chief executive officer of Grayscale Investments, acknowledged the risk of GBTC’s premium disappearing while speaking in a panel for the Bloomberg Crypto Summit on Thursday.“It’s certainly a risk, no question about it, but ultimately price discovery in GBTC every day is driven entirely by market forces,” Sonnenshein said.A host of new entrants could also be challenging GBTC’s command of the competitive landscape. The Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund, the Osprey Bitcoin Trust and the SkyBridge Bitcoin Fund LP have all launched within the past three months. Meanwhile, two Bitcoin ETFs -- a structure yet to be approved by U.S. regulators -- began trading this month in Canada.“Since the beginning of the year, we’ve seen the launch of multiple competing products,” said Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, an advisory firm. “The unpleasant truth for GBTC investors is that competition erodes demand for the product, which can lead to a collapsing premium or even a discount.”(Adds record low discount amount in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Banks weigh up home working - the new normal or an aberration?

    As the finance industry prepares for life post-pandemic, commercial banks are moving quickly to harness working from home to cut costs, while investment banks are keen to get traders and advisers back to the office. HSBC and Lloyds are getting rid of as much as 40% of their office space as an easy way to make savings when bank profits have been crunched by the pandemic. But there are concerns that remote working does not benefit everyone.

  • 2 Pot Stocks That Can Easily Double in 2021

    After the November election, 36 U.S. states have now legalized medical marijuana and 15 allow recreational marijuana. Innovative Industrial owns 67 properties across 17 states, with 5.8 million square feet of rentable property.

  • GameStop Can Justify Its Valuation By Turning Into A '5,000-Store Introduction To Crypto,' Says Cramer

    CNBC host Jim Cramer said Thursday that GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) could justify its share price by turning into a cryptocurrency play. What Happened: The “Mad Money” host made references to other companies like Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), both of which are linked in some way or the other to cryptocurrency at the present. “If GameStop were to turn itself into a 5,000-store introduction to crypto, make it so that they sell $1 billion worth of stock ... and buy crypto with it, and then make it so it’s an international gaming place where you win bitcoin, I think you can justify the stock price,” theorized Cramer. “I have not been able to come up with anything else, but this works. And it doesn’t have to be bitcoin. We can make it crypto.” See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ Cramer said if GameStop turns itself into a “crypto information place” and has worldwide games with no latency it would add to the credibility of GameStop investor and Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) co-founder Ryan Cohen. The former hedge fund manager also pointed to the upcoming resignation of GameStop CFO Jim Bell and said, “CFOs, they tend not to have bitcoin on their balance sheet. Perhaps Jim Bell, that’s what he didn’t want.” Cramer called Cohen a “big thinker” and said “I have a feeling that this is the way to get this stock higher. I can’t come up with another way.” Why It Matters: GameStop, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB), and Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) shares were buoyed in a short squeeze carried out by Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets. A notable poster on the forum — “Deep F---ing Value” — who has been credited by forum members for pointing out the short squeeze opportunity told U.S. lawmakers that he likes GameStop stock. “As far as I can tell, the market remains oblivious to GameStop’s unique opportunity within the gaming industry,” said the poster whose real name is Keith Partick Gill. On Wednesday, Cramer called the over 103% rise in the shares of GameStop “a mockery,” and questioned, “Where is the government?” Alma Angotti, a former Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement attorney said that heightened interest from regulatory bodies could be expected. “I think both Congress and the SEC will be studying that balance between orderly markets and letting people invest what they want to invest for whatever reasons they want to invest even if it doesn’t make sense to us,” CNBC reported. Price Action: GameStop shares closed nearly 18.6% higher at $108.73 on Thursday and fell 2.51% to $106 in the after-hours session. For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. Photo courtesy: EPIC via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Stock Performance And WallStreetBets Mentions Have A 'Real' Connection: BarclaysWhy AMC Shares Spiked 20% Today© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Cathie Wood’s Main ETF Fluctuates After $4.9 Billion Asset Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Ark Investment Management’s miserable week showed few signs of easing on Friday, as its flagship exchange-traded fund battled to avoid a fifth day of declines.The ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) fell 1% as of 9:56 a.m. in New York, after earlier climbing as much as 2.7%. The fund slid 15% this week through Thursday, amid a tech selloff triggered by rising bond yields, which put pressure on pricier stocks.The last time Ark founder Cathie Wood suffered a run this bad was almost a year ago, during the worst of the Covid-fueled mayhem. Her main fund is now 11 times larger than it was then. It got close to erasing its gains for 2021 this week after soaring as much as 26% since the end of December.“I would expect high-momentum funds like ARKK to remain more volatile than the market,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners.Assets in the ETF have slumped by $4.9 billion this week to $23.3 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The figure doesn’t include flows from Thursday, when ARKK dropped 6.4% for its worst day in almost six months. Investors pulled about $200 million from the fund in Wednesday trading. That brings total weekly outflows to $638 million, on pace to be the worst on record.“Money that is ‘easy come’ tends to be money that is ‘easy go’,” said Ben Johnson, Morningstar’s global director of ETF research. “You’re going to see similar, if not potentially greater, market impact on the way down, especially given that this is an actively managed ETF and a fully transparent one. The market is hanging on their every move, they’re watching their every move.”Bearish bets against the ETF continue to grow, with short interest now accounting for more than 4% of available shares, according to data from IHS Markit Ltd.Michael Purves, chief executive officer at Tallbacken Capital Advisors, said in a note Thursday that his firm is taking profits on ARKK puts, but “will look to re-enter a second bearish trade on a bounce.”Ark Investment slipped to the eighth place among the largest exchange-traded fund issuers in the $5.9 trillion industry, after becoming the seventh biggest earlier this month. Total ETF assets for the company are now just shy of $53 billion, down from more than $60 billion at the prior peak.Wood’s $10.6 billion ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is now flat for the year and lost $154 million on Wednesday for its third straight day of outflows. At the same time, traders pulled another $48 million from ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW).For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Charlie Munger: It's 'absolute insanity' to think owning 100 stocks instead of five makes you a better investor

    Munger says the argument for diversification should be called 'diworsification.'

  • Charlie Munger on the GameStop short-squeeze: ‘I think we’re crazy to allow it’

    Charlie Munger, Daily Journal Chairman and Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman, shares his thoughts on the short-squeeze frenzy.

  • GameStop Options Bet That the Stock Will Reach $800 on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of GameStop Corp. doubled yesterday and jumped another 19% today. Options traders think the stock can do much better than that.The most-active option traded on the stock Thursday was a contract betting that GameStop shares would spike to $800 on Friday. Some 52,000 contracts changed hands during the session betting on this one-day gain of 636%For other options traders, it was a question of when GameStop would hit the $800 mark, not if. The seventh and eighth most-active contracts were call options wagering that the stock would reach $800 by next Friday or in three weeks. It’s hard to say whether the contracts were mainly bought or sold, two traders said.“It’s speculation gone wild, pure and simple,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers LLC. “It is Exhibit A in the nuttiness that is associated with GameStop.”GameStop’s Reddit-driven roller-coaster ride that roiled markets last month is continuing this week, with shares more than doubling in the final 90 minutes of trading on Wednesday and rising as much as 101% on an intraday level on Tuesday. The rally came as popular tech names from Tesla Inc. to Zoom Video Communications Inc. were battered after U.S. 10-year Treasury yields spiked to 1.6%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Munger diverges from Buffett on Wells Fargo: 'Warren got disenchanted'

    Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger explains why Warren Buffett and Berkshire are selling Wells Fargo stock but the Daily Journal, for which Munger is the executive chair, has kept its shares.