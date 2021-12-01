India's Nykaa looks to triple store count in retail expansion-CEO

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Abhirup Roy
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Abhirup Roy

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa plans to more than triple its brick-and-mortar stores to 300, founder and Chief Executive Falguni Nayar said, significantly building its offline presence in the country.

Nayar declined to give a timeline for the rollout but said the company was targeting 100 cities, adding to the 84 retail outlets it already operates in 40 cities.

"The process of store expansion had slowed down due to (COVID-19) pandemic for a year or so," Nayar said in an interview for the Reuters Next https://reutersevents.com/events/next conference broadcast on Wednesday. "But this year we have revived our store rollout."

Though Nykaa largely operates as an e-commerce platform selling everything from global cosmetic brands to jewellery, Nayar said the physical stores, targeting Indian consumers wanting to buy touch-and-feel products, were a critical part of the business.

Despite rapid growth of e-commerce and the likes of Amazon.com in India's near $900 billion retail market, most shoppers still buy products offline.

Nykaa has said it is targeting a sub-segment of that sector - the $70 billion beauty, personal care and fashion market.

Like many other retailers, Nykaa was hit hard by the pandemic as work-from-home rules reduced demand for office wear, cosmetics and shoes. The company last month reported https://reut.rs/3xylnxE a 96% slump in quarterly profit.

But things are looking brighter as the COVID-19 pandemic eases, and India's festive and wedding season gains pace.

"Clearly there is a revival in make-up (products) which was pre-pandemic," said Nayar, a 58-year-old former investment banker, in a Nov. 25 interview.

Nayar garnered massive public attention last month when her company made a glowing stock market debut https://reut.rs/32xHMzO with a valuation of $14 billion.

Top private equity firms such as TPG and Fidelity, and Indian Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, have financially backed FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the company that owns Nykaa brand.

Nykaa, which sources many products from Europe, is also focussing on ramping up exports of its own private brands to the United Kingdom and the Middle East.

Still, Nayar said India remains the priority given the country's massive growth potential.

Many Indians, Nayar noted, are "yet to buy their first watch, first car, first home - I think India is in a very different place compared to other developed economies."

To watch the Reuters Next conference please register here https://reutersevents.com/events/next

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Additional reporting by Chandini Monnappa; Editing by Aditya Kalra and Jane Wardell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Don't Sweat the Market Swoon: These 2 Stocks Are Soaring After Hours Tuesday

    Worries that the Federal Reserve might take away accommodative monetary policy despite the rise of the omicron COVID-19 variant had market participants shying away from stocks. Losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were in the neighborhood of 1.5% to 2%. Positive earnings reports from Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) and Box (NYSE: BOX) showed that even some high-growth tech stocks  can still hold their own in a tough market.

  • Billionaire George Soros Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Wall Street has known its share of legends, but few of them have made as big a splash as “the Man Who Broke the Bank of England.” That nickname belongs to George Soros who earned the tag after famously betting against the British Pound in 1992; following the Black Wednesday crash, the hedge fund manager pocketed $1 billion in a single day. This is the stuff that Wall Street legends are made of. By then Soros was already incredibly successful and in the midst of steering his Quantum Fund to decad

  • How to tell if a stock market dip is turning into a crash

    There are at least four signs that appear when equities are approaching the abyss.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Are Set for Massive Gains, Says Oppenheimer

    What kind of stocks stir up controversy like no other? Penny stocks. These tickers trading for less than $5 per share have earned a reputation as some of the most divisive names on Wall Street, with these plays either met with open arms or given the cold shoulder. It’s understandable why some investors are wary. Those opposed are quick to point out that there could be a very real reason these stocks are changing hands for pocket change, with the low share prices often masking obstacles like weak

  • Satya Nadella sells half his Microsoft stock, weeks before state implements capital gains tax

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella sold half of his stake in the company in a series of transactions last week, divesting about 840,000 shares for a sum of more than $285 million, according to a regulatory filing. Nadella sold the shares “for personal financial planning and diversification reasons,” the Redmond-based company said in a statement Monday afternoon. “He is committed to the continued success of the company and his holdings significantly exceed the holding requirements set by the Microsoft B

  • Warren Buffett Has a Big IPO Coming Before the End of the Year. Should You Invest?

    There may only be a month left in the year, but Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) are far from done in 2021. Before 2022 begins, they will be looking for a huge gain on their $500 million investment in the fast-growing Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings, which I'll refer to as Nubank. Should you invest alongside Buffett and Berkshire?

  • One of Investors’ Biggest Questions on Omicron Was Just Answered. It’s Bad News for Stocks.

    Stocks turned lower Tuesday as developers of Covid vaccines and treatments said their drugs might not work as well against the new variant.

  • If You Invested $5,000 in Lucid Stock in May, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    In the first half of this year, global electric vehicle (EV) sales rose 168% compared to the same time frame in 2020. Lucid Group's (NASDAQ: LCID) stock has risen 165% in six months. An amount of $5,000 invested in Lucid stock in May would have become more than $13,000 -- that's 2.6 times in just six months.

  • Why AT&T Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) fell 4.4% on Tuesday after comments by one of the telecom's key executives sparked concerns of slowing growth among investors. Speaking during the Wells Fargo Technology Media and Telecom Summit, AT&T Communications CEO Jeff McElfresh indicated that the strong customer growth the company experienced over the past year was likely to decelerate. "We suspect the activity level for postpaid in 2022 is probably going to subside," McElfresh said.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping -- 3 Troubled Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood scooped up dozens of her favorite stocks for Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds (ETFs) last week. This has been a tough year for tech stocks across the board, and especially hard on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS), Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT), and Surface Oncology (NASDAQ: SURF). Over the years, Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds have accumulated so many shares of Exact Sciences the firm now owns more than 7% of the company.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    Growth stocks help to boost the value of your investment portfolio while dividend stocks generate a rising stream of passive income that can cover your expenses once you throw in the towel. Not many companies can claim to be a consistent market leader in sports footwear and apparel, but Nike (NYSE: NKE) certainly holds that honor. The company has demonstrated its resilience during the pandemic as revenue for its fiscal year 2020 (ended May 31, 2020) dipped just 4% year over year to $37.4 billion.

  • AT&T leads wireless stocks lower after company ‘reinforced market fears’ about the cost of growth

    AT&T Inc. shares are leading a wireless selloff Tuesday after the company gave a presentation at an investor conference that one analyst said "reinforced market fears" about what its customer-acquisition spending could mean for broader industry trends.

  • 4 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist

    On Nov. 15, institutional investors and hedge funds with at least $100 million in assets under management were required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). With the latest round of 13Fs, one thing stands out: billionaires were buying stocks hand over fist. Billionaire Ken Griffin is a wildly successful investor who's known for extracting big wins from his firms' options positions.

  • Wharton’s Jeremy Siegel warns that stocks could drop 10% as soon as December — hold fast with these 3 ‘conservative’ tech picks

    The professor is known for being bullish on stocks, yet even he says trouble’s coming.

  • Koch invests $100 million into lithium extraction company

    An investment arm of Wichita-based Koch Industries Inc. has put $100 million behind a company working on a new way to extract lithium. Koch Strategic Platforms (KSP) will make the investment in Canada-based Standard Lithium through a direct private placement in the company valued at more than 13.4 million shares. The deal also allows for potential collaboration with other Koch subsidiaries, including Koch Engineered Solutions and Koch Minerals & Trading.

  • The 'SPAC King' just explained why Rivian's $100 billion-plus market cap isn't as crazy as you think — here are 3 more EV stocks to get in on the boom

    This billionaire says Rivian's doubters remind him of Tesla bears. Don't miss out again.

  • The $76 Million Divide: Corey Seager Contract, Taxes and MLB Economics

    On Monday, the Texas Rangers signed All-Star shortstop Corey Seager to a 10-year, $325 million contract, a deal that his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, likely could have matched. Valued at $4.62 billion, the Dodgers are MLB’s third most valuable franchise, behind the New York Yankees ($6.75 billion) and the Boston Red Sox ($4.8 […]

  • AT&T (NYSE:T) shareholders have endured a 15% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

    Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But even the best stock picker will only win with some...

  • Missed Out on Bitcoin? My Best Cryptocurrency to Buy Now and Hold

    Bitcoin was the first widely adopted cryptocurrency, a type of digital asset built on blockchain technology and secured by cryptography. Bitcoin achieved a price of $1.00 in 2011, and has since soared over 5,380,000%. After that run, its market value sits at $1.0 trillion, meaning Bitcoin is still worth more than any altcoin.

  • 3 Self-Storage REITs That Turned $10,000 Into More Than $100,000

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are renowned wealth creators. One of the best-performing REIT sectors is self-storage. The property group contains two of the five top-performing REITs over the last decade, with most of the group outperforming the market by a wide margin.