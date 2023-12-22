India's Ola Electric files for $662 million IPO

India's Ola Electric seeks to raise $661.8 million in an initial public offering, the Bengaluru-headquartered startup said in draft papers filed with the country's market regulator on Friday.

The paperwork for the initial public offering follows Ola Electric raising $384 million from Temasek and Indian government-backed lender State Bank of India in a debt-heavy funding round in late October. The startup, which has raised nearly $1 billion, was valued at $5.4 billion in the October financing, TechCrunch reported earlier.

Ola Electric, which recently launched several new lower-priced variants of its flagship S1 electric scooter model and also an upgraded version, leads the EV scooter market with more than 35% market share, according to industry data. Its IPO is the first by a two-wheeler maker in the country in 20 years.

Founded by Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric emerged out of the ride-hailing giant Ola in 2019. The two firms continue to share a number of resources and some Ola investors had requested Aggarwal to create a holding entity for both the firms and provide them with allocation in the parent firm.

More to follow.