India's Oyo to file for $1 billion IPO

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Manish Singh
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Indian budget hotel chain startup Oyo is looking to file for an initial public offering as soon as next week, people familiar with the matter told TechCrunch, joining a handful of firms in the world’s second-largest market that are working to explore the public markets.

The seven-year-old startup, founded by 27-year-old Ritesh Agarwal, is planning to raise as much as $1.2 billion in the IPO, banker sources said, requesting anonymity discussing private matters.

The aforementioned terms could slightly change in the next few days and the startup may take an additional few days to file the paperwork, the people said.

Like Zomato, and a handful of firms, including Paytm and PolicyBazaar, Oyo plans to list on Indian stock exchanges, one person said.

The firm, which counts SoftBank, Lightspeed Partners and Airbnb among its investors and was most recently valued at $9.6 billion, had about $780 million to $800 million in the bank as of three months ago (per Agarwal’s public comment at a recent conference) and raised $660 million in debt in July.

Oyo, which recently raised about $5 million in a strategic investment from Microsoft, operates in nearly three dozen countries. The startup, one of the most valuable in the South Asian nation, has developed an operating system of sorts to help hoteliers accept digital bookings and payments. Oyo, using its technology stack, helps hoteliers determine the best price for a room and helps them with discoverability and integrations with third-party hotel booking services such as booking.com and MakeMyTrip.

Like most others in the travel and hospitality business, Oyo was severely hit by the pandemic, but has recovered considerably in recent months.

Most of the startup’s revenue today comes from a handful of markets, including India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Europe, which have relaxed their lockdown restrictions as more people get vaccinated.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV in July, Agarwal said the startup was "already operating like a public company," but declined to share whether it was looking to list anytime soon. The company has not commented on any IPO plans beyond this. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Biggest Problem with Consumer Printers Is This Stupid Defect

    I've looked around. Of any significant photography publication, we're one of the few that actually still cares about and reviews printers actively. Standard consumer printers are exhausting. They can scan, fax, email, print, cook for you (not really), etc. And lots of them have this idiotic thing that genuinely doesn't make sense. It ultimately ends up just making the printer useless to you. In the end, it's a justifiable reason why everyone hates them.

  • Ocugen's India-Based Partner Concludes COVID-19 Vaccine Trials In Children: Report

    India-based Bharat Biotech has completed the Phase 2 and 3 trials of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for use in 2 to 18 years. Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) is the U.S. partner for the vaccine. The Company said that data analysis from 1,000 volunteers is ongoing. It will submit the data by next week to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the regulatory authority of India. Ella also said the Phase 2 trials of the Company's COVID-19 intranasal vaccine are expected to be over by next month. As per

  • Salesforce rival Freshworks raises $1.03 billion in U.S. IPO, valued at $10.13 billion

    Business software firm Freshworks said it had priced its U.S. initial public offering well above the target range to raise $1.03 billion, valuing the Salesforce.com rival at $10.13 billion as hybrid work fuels demand for its products. Freshworks priced 28.5 million shares at $36 per share, the company backed by Accel and Sequoia Capital said on Tuesday. San Mateo, California-based Freshworks joins a number of big names from the enterprise software business that have taken advantage of red-hot U.S. capital markets over the past 18 months.

  • Impossible's plant-based 'pork' is coming to restaurants this fall

    You can try it at Momofuku Ssäm Bar in Manhattan starting on Thursday.

  • Exclusive: India likely to block Chinese investment in insurance giant LIC's IPO -sources

    New Delhi wants to block Chinese investors from buying shares in Indian insurance giant Life Insurance Corp (LIC) which is due to go public, four senior government officials and a banker told Reuters, underscoring tensions between the two nations. State-owned LIC is considered a strategic asset, commanding more than 60% of India's life insurance market with assets of more than $500 billion. Political tensions between the countries rocketed last year after their soldiers clashed on the disputed Himalayan border and since then, India has sought to limit Chinese investment in sensitive companies and sectors, banned a raft of Chinese mobile apps and subjected imports of Chinese goods to extra scrutiny.

  • Return of the 2-Headed Monster: Cowboys RB bullpen evokes fond memories

    Last week it was Pony Personnel. This week it was a callback to both the 90s and the 00s as Dallas bludgeoned an opponent with a rushing attack difficult to counter. @Dailygoonerraf looks into the similarities.

  • Vietnamese craft coffee is the latest caffeine craze brewing in America

    Until recently, Vietnamese craft coffee almost didn't exist in America. Now there's a fresh crop of Vietnamese roasters from Philly to Austin to Seattle

  • Malaysia to seek China's view on Australia's nuclear sub pact

    Malaysia on Wednesday said it plans to seek China's position on the new defence partnership between the United States, Britain and Australia, days after sounding the alarm that the pact could trigger a nuclear arms race in the region. The alliance, known as AUKUS, will see Australia get technology to deploy nuclear-powered submarines as part of the agreement intended to respond to growing Chinese power, especially in the strategically important South China Sea. Indonesia and Malaysia https://reut.rs/3hYHgQq warned that it would lead to an arms race in the region amid a burgeoning superpower rivalry in Southeast Asia, while the Philippines has backed the pact https://reut.rs/3zxeSKQ as a means of maintaining the region's balance of power.

  • Newly formed tropical depression 18 set to become Category 3 Hurricane Sam by Sunday

    Tropical depression 18 has formed in the Eastern Atlantic, and the National Hurricane Center’s forecast shows it becoming a Category 3 hurricane by early next week as it edges closer to the Caribbean.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    One is a sleepy stock and the other is volatile, but both are part of the never-sell portion of my portfolio.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • Why China Evergrande Group Stock Bounced 47% Today

    Shares of Chinese property behemoth China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F), as well as shares of the China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.Y) American depositary receipts, exploded higher in Wednesday morning trading, rising 40.1% and 47.5% respectively, through 10:25 a.m. EDT, and pulling up the share prices of other Chinese stocks in their wake. A couple of factors seem to be working this morning to calm investors' panic over the prospect of China Evergrande going insolvent. As television network Euronews reports this morning, Evergrande subsidiary Hengda Real Estate Group has just informed the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that it has successfully negotiated a plan to pay interest on a bond due in 2025.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks I'll Hold Forever

    I bought these two dividend payers when they looked unloved, and now I'd be loath to let them go. Here's why.

  • ‘It’s really easy to navigate’ this stock market, says a BofA star strategist. Here’s what she says to do

    Head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, Savita Subramanian offers her best strategy for navigating topsy-turvy financial markets as the U.S. economy attempts to claim a sustained recovery from COVID-19.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    When stocks hit bottom, investors should take note. Stock prices fall for a reason, but those reasons don’t always mean that the stock is unsound. In fact, some fundamentally strong equities can fall to rock bottom prices – and when that happens, it’s a buying opportunity. Wall Street’s analysts are frequently on the alert for these cases, as they generally offer investors some of the best upside potentials in the market. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed three stocks whose price has falle

  • BlackRock, HSBC among largest buyers of Evergrande debt: Morningstar

    Fund giant BlackRock and investment banks HSBC and UBS were among the largest buyers of the debt of embattled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande Inc, Morningstar data shows. BlackRock added 31.3 million notes of Evergrande's debt between January and August 2021, pushing its stake in the company to 1% of the assets in its $1.7 billion Asian High Yield Bond Fund, according to Morningstar.

  • T-Mobile (TMUS) Expands Home Internet Service Across 4 States

    T-Mobile (TMUS) is committed to bringing affordable and reliable high-speed Internet to homes across the country.

  • U.S. Bancorp Joins Finance Merger Wave With $8 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Bancorp ended years of speculation with its $8 billion acquisition of MUFG Union Bank NA, joining the wave of consolidation sweeping U.S. regional banks.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Be

  • U.S. Steel (X) Exploring Site to Build $3 Billion Mini Mill

    U.S. Steel's (X) planned mini mill investment is an important step toward achieving its 2030 goal of reducing global greenhouse gas emissions.