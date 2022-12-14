India's Paytm to spend up to $103 million to buy back shares

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Paytm will spend up to $127 million to repurchase it shares, the company's board approved on Tuesday, as the Indian financial services firm looks to calm investors after a tumultuous period that has wiped about 60% value from its shares this year.

The Noida-headquartered firm, which went public late last year, made the proposal last week, a move that saw its shares gain momentum. The share ended the day at 538.4 Indian rupees, or $6.53. Paytm made its debut at 2,150 Indian rupees ($26) and has not even recovered to half of that since January 17. The share fell slightly on the news Wednesday.

The board members "unanimously" approved the firm's proposal to buy back fully paid-up equity shares at a price not exceeding 810 Indian rupees ($9.82) and spend $103 million excluding taxes and other expenses in repurchasing the shares, Paytm disclosed in a stock exchange filing.

Buybacks are not uncommon and are generally seen as a way companies could reward their shareholders. Many firms have ramped up repurchasing their shares this year, taking advantage of the falling prices in the public markets globally. But it’s not common among loss-making firms.

"Over the last year, there is clear business momentum, and we are ahead of our plans. Looking at the monetisation opportunities in our core payment and credit business, we feel confident to generate healthy revenues and cash flows to invest in sales, marketing and technology. We value our shareholders and their journey with us in the public markets. I believe that a buyback at this stage will be immensely beneficial for our stakeholders and will drive long-term shareholder value," Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and chief executive of Paytm, said in a statement.

Paytm will have to use money from its books to repurchase the shares. Indian law prevents the firm from using the proceeds from the raise from the IPO for buybacks. In a statement earlier Tuesday, Paytm said it maintains "surplus liquidity," and has ensured that all its cash requirements have been "adequately budgeted."

“The management is confident of strong operational performance and remains focused on building long-term value for its shareholders," it said. Paytm had about $1.116 billion in the bank at the end of September.

Paytm's arch-rival PhonePe, which is also not profitable and generates significantly lower revenue, is in later stages of deliberations to raise about $1 billion from majority shareholder Walmart and others, including General Atlantic, at a valuation of $12 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter. Indian news outlet MoneyControl first reported about the funding talks last month.

Paytm, which was valued at $16 billion in a private fundraise in 2019, currently has a market cap of about $4.2 billion.

Recommended Stories

  • India Defense Minister Briefs Lawmakers on Fresh Border Clash With China

    Rajnath Singh said security forces were committed to safeguarding India’s territorial integrity after a fresh border clash with China.

  • India Confirms First Border Clash With China Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the northeast Indian border state of Arunachal Pradesh last week, India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament, officially confirming the first such encounter between the neighbors in about two years.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed

  • India reports injuries on both sides in minor border clash with China

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian troops prevented Chinese soldiers from entering Indian territory last week during a border scuffle that led to injuries on both sides, India's defence minister said on Tuesday, in the first such clash since 2020 between the Asian giants. The incident occurred on Dec. 9 in the Tawang sector of India's northeastern Himalayan state of Arunachal Pradesh, which borders China's south and is also claimed by Beijing. The Indian troops "illegally crossed the line to block" a routine patrol of Chinese border troops, a spokesperson from the Western Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) said on Tuesday.

  • India and China troops clash on Arunachal Pradesh mountain border

    The Indian army says a small number of soldiers fought on Friday but both sides disengaged quickly.

  • Paytm’s Surprise Share Buyback Plan Is Drawing Skepticism

    (Bloomberg) -- Paytm’s plan to buy back shares has left investors surprised and worried about the loss-making Indian fintech firm’s growth prospects as it uses funds to prop up its hammered stock. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nucle

  • LL Flooring Slows Down Store Openings & Recommences Stock Buyback

    LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) is planning to slow new store openings and recommence share repurchases in 2023 under its existing share repurchase program. The company recently opened two new stores in Bellingham, Washington, and Joplin, Missouri, bringing the total new store openings to 18 in 2022. In 2023, LL expects to open only three to four new stores. CEO Charles Tyson said, "In light of the current macroeconomic environment, we believe it is prudent to slow our new store opening ca

  • The Funded: Getaround's value has dropped by 76% after going public in a SPAC merger

    Getaround is only the latest local company to see its market value plunge after hitting Wall Street in a blank-check combination.

  • Should You Buy a Home Now That Mortgage Rates Are Well Below 7%?

    Home buyers have faced a major affordability crunch as mortgage rates rose at a time when home prices were already elevated. This especially applies if you live in a market, or are hoping to buy in one, where home prices are higher than average.

  • Indian payments firm Paytm approves $103 million share buyback

    SoftBank-backed digital payments firm Paytm said on Tuesday its board unanimously approved a share buyback worth up to 8.5 billion rupees ($103.06 million), as it looks to build investor confidence and shore up its battered stock price. The buyback will be priced at a maximum of 810 rupees per share, 50.2% higher than the stock's Tuesday close of 539.40 rupees, the company said in an exchange filing, adding that it will follow the open market route. The board believes that the buyback is a "sign of confidence that the company is on a clear path to deliver cash flow profitability", and that it will not have any impact on Paytm's growth plans in the near future or on its profitability plans.

  • Apple should face 6 million euro fine, adviser to French privacy watchdog says

    PARIS (Reuters) -Apple should face a 6 million euro ($6.3 million) fine for breach of privacy rules, the top adviser to French data protection authority's sanction body recommended on Monday. CNIL's sanction body is free to ignore the rapporteur's recommendations, but these typically carry a lot of weight regarding the watchdog's final decision. The rapporteur, Francois Pellegrini, made his recommendation after an investigation by the authority, itself triggered by a complaint filed last year by lobby group France Digitale.

  • Cabaletta Bio, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CABA) largest shareholders are individual investors who were rewarded as market cap surged US$15m last week

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CABA ), it is important to understand the...

  • Tandem Diabetes Acquires Swiss Based Insulin Patch Pump Developer

    Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) has agreed to acquire AMF Medical SA, the privately held Swiss developer of the investigational Sigi Patch Pump. It is designed to be an ergonomic, rechargeable patch pump that reduces the burden of managing diabetes through its use of pre-filled insulin cartridges and its compatibility with automated insulin delivery technology. The acquisition expands Tandem's type 1 and type 2 addressable market opportunities. Tandem Diabetes Care will acquire AMF Medic

  • Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) investors are sitting on a loss of 65% if they invested a year ago

    The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And unfortunately for Syneos Health, Inc...

  • The Indian Rupee’s Most Appealing Trait For Traders is Vanishing

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee’s most appealing trait for traders is fast deteriorating, helping turn the currency into emerging Asia’s worst performer over the past month.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyTwelve-m

  • Sula Vineyards Sees Clear Road Ahead in India, Says CEO

    Rajeev Samant, managing director and chief executive officer at Sula Vineyards, India's largest wine producer discusses the company's business strategy, wine demand in India and his expansion plans. He speaks exclusively on Bloomberg Television.

  • Who Sam Bankman-Fried was going to blame for FTX’s collapse – until his arrest

    Founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange could not appear before Congress

  • Chargers’ Herbert wins Week 14, nears season lead; Dolphins’ Tua tumbles in Herald NFL QB rankings

    CHARGERS’ HERBERT WINS WEEK 14, CLOSES IN ON SEASON LEAD; DOLPHINS’ TUA TUMBLES IN UPDATED MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Chargers’ Justin Herbert wins the Week 14 title with a 53.35-point game and vaults to second place behind the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL quarterback rankings. The Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, after an awful 10-for-28 performance vs. Herbert, dips two spots and falls from the top 10. Our ratings system is cumulative not percentile-based, rew

  • Man faces second-degree murder charge in 2021 killing of woman in Glocester

    A grand jury handed up an indictment that accuses a Rhode Island man, Ryan Gallagher, in the shooting death of a woman in Glocester in 2021

  • United Airlines, Boeing Finally Strike Largest Widebody Planes Order

    United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) has announced the largest widebody order by a U.S. carrier in commercial aviation history, with 100 Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 787 Dreamliners with options to purchase 100 more. Last week, Reuters reported that Boeing and United were close to reaching a deal. United expects to take delivery of the new widebody planes between 2024 and 2032 and can choose among the 787-8, 9, or 10 models, providing flexibility to support a wide range of routes. United also exer

  • Binance Customer Withdrawals Exceed $3 Billion in 24 Hours

    The exchange saw a total net outflow of over $3.6 billion in the past week as crypto firms and users pulled out funds.