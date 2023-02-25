India's push to regulate crypto gains IMF, U.S. support at G20

·2 min read

BENGALURU (Reuters) - A push by Group of 20 (G20) president India to regulate cryptocurrencies gained support from both the International Monetary Fund and the United States on Saturday as finance chiefs of the bloc wrap up two-days of talks.

India has said it wants a collective global effort to deal with problems posed by cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, and the finance ministry said it had held a seminar for G20 member states to discuss how to come up with a common framework.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Bengaluru, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said it was "critical" to put in place a strong regulatory framework but added that the United States had not suggested any outright bans.

"We haven't suggested outright banning of crypto activities, but it is critical to put in place a strong regulatory framework," Yellen said. "We're working with other governments."

Earlier, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters after co-chairing a meeting with Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that banning crypto should be an option.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has for several years debated drafting a law to regulate or even ban cryptocurrencies but has not made a final decision. The Reserve Bank of India has said that cryptocurrencies should be banned as they are akin to a Ponzi scheme.

On Thursday, the IMF laid out a nine-point action plan for how countries should treat crypto assets, with point number one a plea not to give cryptocurrencies legal tender status.

Such efforts have become a priority for authorities, the fund said, after the collapse of a number of crypto exchanges and assets over the last couple of years, adding that doing nothing was now "untenable".

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed, Sarita Chaganti Singh, Shivangi Acharya and Dave Lawder; Writing by Miral Fahmy; Editing by Krishna N. Das)

Recommended Stories

  • Germany’s Two-Year Yield Rises Past 3% for First Time Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- European bonds tumbled and money market traders added to European Central Bank rate hike bets after data showed the US economy is running hotter than expected.Most Read from BloombergHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedThe World’s Most Painful Trade Is Finally

  • Oil Stagnates as US Supplies Swell, Demand Rebound Underwhelms

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices stagnated this week as traders confront bearish trends including rising US stockpiles and a rebound in demand that hasn’t lived up to expectations.Most Read from BloombergHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedThe World’s Most Painful Trade Is Finally

  • Analysis-Incoming World Bank chief faces tests before he gets to climate

    Ajay Banga, U.S. President Joe Biden's pick to run the World Bank, will face a tough slate of issues around the institution's finances and capital structure from the get-go, thorny problems he must address as he reshapes the bank into a force for combating climate change on top of its traditional role as a poverty fighter. Biden and his team have ambitious plans for overhauling the 77-year-old World Bank, which critics have said under its outgoing chief David Malpass was too timid in financing climate initiatives and still funds substantial fossil fuel projects across the developing world. The key to it all, of course, is money, and as organized and funded now, the World Bank would be stretched to meet those goals.

  • War, Debt Impasse Cloud G-20 Finance Chiefs’ Final-Day Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- The final day of the gathering of the world’s top finance chiefs approached its conclusion with prospects for a consensus statement in doubt due to disagreements over language on Russia’s war and debt restructuring proposals.Most Read from BloombergHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s

  • 'Crypto has a target on its back with the IRS': Bitcoin exec on Yahoo Finance Live

    Crypto investors might want to secure all relevant tax information this season as the IRS and the SEC began to pay extra attention to digital assets. So says Bitcoin exec on Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Rabbani brothers leave Guantanamo Bay without charge after almost 20 years

    Abdul and Mohammed Ahmed Rabbani were arrested in Pakistan in 2002. They were never charged by the US.

  • U.S., China to hold deputy-level bilateral talks on debt - sources

    The United States and China will hold deputy-level talks between their finance officials on Friday to discuss debt and other issues on the sidelines of a G20 finance meet in India, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday, ahead of a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors near Bengaluru, that communication between the United States and China was important for "the sake of the entire globe". One of the sources, both of whom declined to be named as they were not authorised to talk to the media, said a range of multilateral issues would be discussed at the Friday meeting, including debt.

  • El Salvador begins transfers to 'mega prison' amid gang crackdown

    El Salvador's government moved thousands of suspected gang members to a newly opened "mega prison" on Friday, the latest step in a controversial crackdown on crime that has caused the Central American nation's prison population to soar. "This will be their new home, where they won't be able to do any more harm to the population," President Nayib Bukele wrote on Twitter. Around 2,000 accused gang members were moved to the 40,000-person-capacity prison, considered to be the largest in the Americas, early Friday morning.

  • Biden did not trip down plane stairs arriving in Poland

    Social media users are claiming a video shows Joe Biden tumbling down the stairs as he disembarked from Air Force One upon arrival in Warsaw, Poland, on February 20, 2023. This is false; other footage shows the US president exiting the aircraft without incident and via a separate ramp, and the White House confirmed a different person fell."BREAKING! Biden has landed in the Poland and already fell!" says one February 21 tweet sharing the video, which shows an unidentified person spilling down the

  • Tulsi Gabbard Shocks Fox News Host by Comparing Biden to Hitler

    via Fox NewsTulsi Gabbard on Friday made the wild claim that there’s a historical “connection” between Nazism and the diversity-minded personnel choices made by the Biden administration—a statement that Fox News host Jesse Watters couldn’t get behind.Gabbard, who seemingly hasn’t missed a chance to bash the Democratic Party as a Fox News contributor since she announced her departure from it last October, said “identity politics” was one factor in her decision.“You see how their agenda of identit

  • These 6 countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine war

    The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution on Thursday to call for peace in Ukraine in a vote that marked the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion. But the vote was not unanimous. The resolution, which called for Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine and for peace to be restored to the…

  • Here's the Attention George Santos Ordered With His AR-15 Stunt

    A bill to make the mass shooter's gun of choice the 'National Gun of America' might seem sick, but it's mostly a symptom of nihilist politics. They don't really care—about anything.

  • Grassley asks former Architect of Capitol when he will repay taxpayers

    Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) asked former Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton on Wednesday when he plans to repay taxpayers for the nearly $14,000 in costs associated with his alleged misuse of government vehicles. President Biden fired Blanton earlier this month, amid increased scrutiny over the ethics violations raised against him in an October inspector general report. The…

  • Russia will be forced to withdraw its troops from Ukraine soon, says Ukraine’s spy chief

    Russia will be forced to withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine soon, the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said in an interview with French newspaper Le Monde on Feb. 22.

  • An elected Alaska Republican — and member of the Oath Keepers — was censured after asking facetiously if dead children are 'actually a benefit to society'

    The anti-abortion lawmaker, who took part in the January 6 protests, appeared to be trying to make a point critical of reproductive rights.

  • Group demands Shasta supervisors remove Second Amendment resolution from agenda

    Shasta County Citizens for Stable Government demanded the Shasta County Board of Supervisors remove a Second Amendment resolution from its agenda.

  • Russia has changed its plan to take over Ukraine, with the goal now to exhaust the country rather than conquer new territory, UK intel says

    Russia has shifted its focus to grinding Ukraine down after months of costly efforts to try to gain territory, the UK Ministry of Defence said.

  • Russia's Medvedev floats idea of pushing back Poland's borders

    Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that the only way for Moscow to ensure a lasting peace with Ukraine was to push back the borders of hostile states as far as possible, even if that meant the frontiers of NATO member Poland. Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, made the comments in a message on his Telegram account exactly a year after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it called a "special military operation" to protect Russian speakers and ensure its own security. Ukraine says it is defending itself from an unprovoked colonial-style war of aggression and has vowed to retake all of its own territory by force, including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

  • Mike Pence Offered a Surprisingly Blunt Retort When Asked About Donald Trump's Run for Presidency

    The list of former Republican supporters who are jumping off the Donald Trump train is growing — and there is one name that might be the most surprising one yet: Mike Pence. The former vice president and author of the book, So Help Me God, may or may not be running for president in 2024, […]

  • A graphical comparison of Russian, Ukrainian forces a year into war

    Data from a recent military report offers a comparison between the military forces of the two countries.