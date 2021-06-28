Dharmendra Chatur: Twitter executive resigns amid tussle with government

Prasanto K Roy - Technology writer
·6 min read
Tweet button on keyboard
Tweet button on keyboard

A senior executive at Twitter India has quit amid growing tensions between the social media firm and the government.

Dharmendra Chatur was only recently appointed as the company's interim resident grievance officer.

His was one of three positions that every large social media firms is expected to fill under controversial new digital media rules.

Twitter has not commented on the resignation but Mr Chatur's name is not displayed on its site as per the rules.

The new rules, officially called the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, were announced in February.

They require social media firms to appoint three full-time executives, all Indian residents - one for compliance, another for addressing user grievances, and a third for round-the-clock co-ordination with law enforcement bodies.

Firms must also remove content within 36 hours of a legal order, and use automated processes to take down objectionable material such as pornography.

The ministry of information technology had said that two of the new officials Twitter appointed were not employees, that its listed office address was that of a law firm, and that it hadn't given details about the third hire, the chief compliance officer, who is criminally liable for non-compliance.

Twitter has not responded to a query about the compliance issue, barring a terse statement that an interim chief compliance officer had been retained, and that "Twitter continues to make every effort to comply with the new guidelines".

But Mr Chatur's resignation complicated matters further, especially as it comes just days after the firm's managing director earned a temporary reprieve from court from a police summon. The order currently protects him from arrest, but the case is still open.

India&#39;s IT Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad
IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the rules are designed to prevent abuse of platforms

The trigger was a video - allegedly showing a hate crime - shared on the platform: a 72-year-old Muslim man was beaten up and his beard cut off. Many, including prominent journalists, shared the video.

Police in Ghaziabad city, near the national capital Delhi, said religion was not a motive and that the attackers were unhappy about an amulet the Muslim man had sold them. They arrested six people for the attack.

They also registered a complaint, under serious criminal charges, against Twitter India, news website The Wire, three journalists and three politicians of the opposition Congress party for sharing the video with "an intention to provoke communal unrest". All six are Muslim, although non-Muslims also shared the video.

On 21 June, Twitter restricted 50 tweets, most of them with the contentious video, in India. The company's India head offered to meet the police over a video chat. But they sent another notice asking him to appear in person.

It's rare for social media company executives to be summoned over posts on their platforms. Like phone companies, these firms are "intermediaries" whom Indian law does not hold responsible for posts on their sites - if they comply with the law and take down content when legally required to.

But India's federal government says Twitter could lose that intermediary protection for failing to comply with the new IT rules.

"The Indian government is making an example of Twitter, to send a strong message to all foreign companies," journalist and digital rights activist Nikhil Pahwa said. "It has China envy. It wants to exert more control over foreign players operating on the internet in India."

Losing "intermediary" status can make life very difficult for social media firms. Religious sentiment is easily hurt in India - for example by a cartoon about a cow, considered holy by Hindus - and could open the floodgates to thousands of complaints implicating the platform and its executives. The case against Twitter could be the first of many.

Whodunit? Tracing the sender

Twitter is not the only company at odds with the government. Last month WhatsApp sued the government over the rules, which it says force it to violate user privacy. With more than 400 million Indian users, a fifth of its global customers, the Facebook-owned app is India's largest messenger platform.

WhatsApp is objecting especially to a rule that demands that it trace the originator of a message, which the firm says will force it to break encryption and read and store every message. Not so, government officials say: WhatsApp must find a way to do this without breaking encryption. But even that would need WhatsApp "to keep a fingerprint of every single message sent" in a database, which would break encryption and undermine people's right to privacy, the company said in a statement.

This rule would affect other encrypted platforms, such Signal and Apple's iMessage. For now, though, the government's attention is fixed on WhatsApp.

Newspapers carrying ads by WhatsApp
WhatsApp has over 400 million users in India, a fifth of its global user base

This rule was first drafted in 2019 in the wake of dozens of rumours forwarded on WhatsApp: about child abduction, cow slaughter and other news that turned out fake but resulted in lynchings. The government wants WhatsApp to assist investigations into fake news and other crimes, including terrorism. But giving up encryption to help solve crime is a Faustian bargain, privacy activists say.

'Big Brother state'

The United Nations is worried too. The UN's special rapporteurs expressed serious concern that India's new IT rules could lead to human rights violations and suppress freedom of speech. "Intermediaries will over-comply with takedown requests to limit their liability," they said in a letter.

The letter also says that the new rules provide power to censor journalists. But even before these rules, journalists have faced censure and criminal charges.

As it happens, the rules do cover publishers of news in a separate, exhaustive section, administered by another ministry - information and broadcasting. The compliance burden is onerous, and includes grievance redressal and content takedown processes. The National Broadcasters Association has urged the government to exclude digital news from mainstream media houses from the ambit of the rules. The government has refused.

The intermediary rules have resulted in other lawsuits. Thirteen media outlets have challenged them, saying they sought to "usher in an era of surveillance and fear". A lawyer in Delhi sued Twitter for non-compliance with the rules and in Chennai, singer and artist TM Krishna petitioned the court, saying the rules affect his rights as an artist by imposing a chilling effect on free speech and his right to privacy.

One of the first petitions against the rules was filed by lawyer Sanjay K Singh in March. Mr Singh told the BBC that the rules go against his constitutionally protected right to free speech. He points to a landmark ruling against a draconian IT rule, 66A, that made posting "offensive" comments online a crime.

The Supreme Court struck down 66A, and said that intermediaries should not be forced to evaluate thousands of demands to pull down content, but must act on lawful requests to remove specific content.

"These new rules go against the letter and spirit of that ruling," Mr Singh says. "It appears that what they really want to do is take down content critical of the government." His case is still ongoing.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Whistleblowers Push Biden to Vaccinate More Immigrants in Detention

    Immigration detention settings, the doctors wrote, "continue to be a significant source of spread for COVID and disproportionate harm to detainees, workers and the public"

  • Protecting voting rights is the only way to make US government work for the people

    Progress on all of the issues we care about is at risk while voting rights continue to be denied ‘There can’t be true justice or progress on the issues we care about without voting rights.’ Photograph: Virginie Kippelen/AFP/Getty Images Just weeks after a deeply unrepresentative US Senate voted down establishing a commission to investigate one of the most significant attacks on our democracy on 6 January, 50 senators who represent 41m fewer voters than the majority in power blocked bold voting r

  • Dubai Lures Wall Street Jet-Setters as Business Revives

    (Bloomberg) -- The jet-setting days of Wall Street bankers and executives flocking to Davos in January might be on pause, but in the financial capital of the Middle East it’s business as usual once more.Dubai is moving full-speed ahead with in-person events on the back of fewer travel restrictions and one of the world’s most-connected airports. The United Arab Emirates also has among the fastest vaccination programs, with 15 million doses administered in a population of 10 million.As restriction

  • Egypt's Minly raises $3.6M to connect celebrities and fans through personalized experiences

    Many popular artists and figures have had to postpone concerts and live events, subsequently using social media to carry out these activities and engage their fans. Today, Minly, an Egypt-based creator economy platform, is announcing that it has closed a $3.6 million seed round to allow stars across the MENA region to create authentic, personalized connections with their fans. The round, which Minly says was oversubscribed, was co-led by 4DX Ventures, B&Y Venture Partners and Global Ventures.

  • Malta to demand proof of vaccination from UK travellers

    The decision leaves unjabbed travellers aged 12 or over unable to visit the Mediterranean nation

  • Biden administration targeting 'movable middle' in major vaccine push

    The Biden administration is sending their A-list officials — and actual celebrities — across the country, devising ads for niche markets and enlisting community organizers in a major vaccine push, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: President Biden had previously set a goal of vaccinating 70% of U.S. adults with at least one dose by July 4. However, the White House has recently acknowledged that it is likely to miss that goal. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Sub

  • Summer 2021 is Back On, So You Need This $49 Showerproof Body Trimmer

    Using a regular body groomer or trimmer while showering can result in either rusting, short circuits or even both in some situations, making showerproof groomers a smart and safe way to go. Time to upgrade your grooming game and grab a Philips Norelco 7000 showerproof body trimmer and shaver while it’s on sale for $48.99 …

  • AOC responds to Marjorie Taylor Greene saying that she isn't an American: 'First of all, I'm taller than her'

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke at former President Donald Trump's Ohio rally, where she made unfounded claims against a fellow member of Congress.

  • D.C. Prosecutors Set Their Targets on Don Jr.’s Posse

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThe District of Columbia’s attorney general will have to wait just a little longer to find out if three more people in the Trump family circle can be forced to testify, as investigators continue to look into whether Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration committee misspent more than $1 million and enriched his own company.A local judge Sunday, on the eve of a potentially critical court hearing in that case, ruled that he won’t even let the D.C. attorney gener

  • Chris Wallace Accuses GOP Of Defunding Police In Testy Fox Interview

    "You and every other Republican voted against" the American Rescue Plan with $350 billion for local law enforcement, Wallace noted to GOP Rep. Jim Banks.

  • North Koreans are heartbroken over an 'emaciated' Kim Jong Un, state media reports

    Kim Jong Un's recent weight loss is worrying people all over North Korea, a Pyongyang resident told tightly controlled state TV, reported Reuters.

  • Major News Networks Skip Live Carriage Of Donald Trump’s Ohio Rally

    Donald Trump’s latest rally was another greatest hits of media attacks, 2020 election falsehoods and long-held and more recent grievances, and while it drew a large in-person crowd in Wellington, Ohio, it did’t get an audience on the three major cable news networks. The reason: They didn’t carry it. C-SPAN carried the rally as part […]

  • Lauren Boebert Tweeted About A ‘Disaster Presidency' And Got A Stark Reality Check

    "Is this a bit?" one critic hit back at the Colorado Republican.

  • New York Daily News Flips An Old Rudy Giuliani Boast To Oprah Winfrey Back On Him

    The former New York mayor is getting what he deserves, the tabloid’s editorial board declared in a scathing column about the suspension of his law license.

  • ‘Republicans are defunding the police’: Fox News anchor stumps congressman

    Chris Wallace quizzes Jim Banks of Indiana on Fox News SundayBiden: $350bn in bill opposed by GOP is for law enforcementRomney: Trump election fraud lie ‘like WWF’ Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio last year. Photograph: Olivier Douliery/AP The Fox News anchor Chris Wallace made headlines of his own on Sunday, by pointing out to a senior Republican that he and the rest of his party recently voted against $350bn in funding for law enforcement. “C

  • Israeli ambassador to United States resigns

    Israel’s ambassador to the U.S. resigned on Sunday, hours after welcoming Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to D.C., where he will meet on Monday with President Biden at the White House.Why it matters: Gilad Erdan's decision comes as the Biden administration and new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett feel each other out, particularly on the most contentious issues like Iran and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."I believ

  • The Ugly War Between a White Police Chief and a Black Mayor in the Deep South

    Wayman NewtonWhen Wayman Newton found out last week about the warrant for his arrest in the town that elected him its first Black mayor, he wasn’t surprised.Ever since Newton, 40, took office after winning his election in Tarrant, Alabama—population 7,000—by nearly 40 percentage points last year, a small minority of mostly white residents and city leaders have had it out for him, he told The Daily Beast.They’ve blocked him from making what he and some locals describe as needed changes to the pol

  • Report: Trump Organization lawyers have until Monday to persuade prosecutors not to file charges

    Report: Trump Organization lawyers have until Monday to persuade prosecutors not to file charges

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court throws out latest election lawsuit

    The ruling comes as Republicans grouse about the state's election procedures in response to Joe Biden narrowly defeating Donald Trump.

  • ‘I need a drink’ after Republican talks, says officer beaten in Capitol attack

    Michael Fanone has meeting with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and says ‘this is not something I enjoy doing’Trump returns to campaign trail with Ohio rally Fanone on the Hill Friday. He rushed to the Capitol when the mob attacked. Beaten and hit with a stun gun, he has since become a leading voice seeking accountability. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP A Washington police officer who suffered a heart attack and a brain injury after being beaten by Trump supporters during the deadly Ca