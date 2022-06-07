India's ruling party asks officials to exercise caution on religious issues after Islamic nations protest

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rupam Jain
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister of India and former Chief minister of Gujarat

By Rupam Jain

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Leaders of India's Hindu nationalist ruling party on Tuesday instructed officials to be "extremely cautious" when talking about religion on public platforms after derogatory remarks about the Prophet Mohammad drew protests from Islamic nations.

India's minority Muslims have felt more pressure on everything from freedom of worship to hijab head scarves under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party. There were Hindu-Muslim clashes during religious processions recently, following deadly riots in 2019-20.

Two BJP leaders said the verbal instructions were given to over 30 senior officials and some federal ministers who are authorised to take part in debates hosted by Indian news channels often broadcast live to millions of viewers.

"We don't want party officials to speak in a way that hurts the religious sentiments of any community...They must ensure the party's doctrine gets shared in a sophisticated manner," said a senior BJP leader and federal minister in New Delhi.

With about 110 million members, mainly Hindus, the BJP is the world's largest political party, while Muslims comprise around 13% of India's 1.35 billion population.

Last week the BJP suspended the spokeswoman and expelled another official after Islamic nations demanded apologies from the Indian government and summoned diplomats to protest against anti-Islamic remarks made during a TV debate.

Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran were among the nations that made their complaints public.

The influential 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said in a statement that the insults came in the context of an increasingly intense atmosphere of hatred toward Islam in India and systematic harassment of Muslims.

Although Modi's party has denied any rise in communal tensions during his reign, BJP rule has emboldened hardline Hindu groups in recent years to take up causes they say defend their faith, stoking a rise in anti-Muslim sentiment.

The U.S. State Department, in an annual report on international religious freedom released in June, said that attacks on members of minority communities, including killings, assaults, and intimidation, took place in India throughout 2021.

India's foreign ministry said on Monday the offensive tweets and comments did not in any way reflect the government's views.

"We are not barred from speaking on sensitive religious issues, but we must never insult the basic tenets of any religion," said senior BJP spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal.

Modi in recent years has improved economic ties with energy-rich Islamic nations, the main source for India's fuel imports, but relations have come under stress from the anti-Islamic utterances of the two BJP members, foreign policy experts said.

Small-scale protests erupted in parts of India as Muslim groups demanded the arrest of the suspended BJP spokeswoman.

(Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Muslim nations slam India over insulting remarks about Islam

    India is facing major diplomatic outrage from Muslim-majority countries after top officials in the governing Hindu nationalist party made derogatory references to Islam and the Prophet Muhammad, drawing accusations of blasphemy across some Arab nations that have left New Delhi struggling to contain the damaging fallout. At least five Arab nations have lodged official protests against India, and Pakistan and Afghanistan also reacted strongly Monday to the comments made by two prominent spokespeople from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. Anger has poured out on social media, and calls for a boycott of Indian goods have surfaced in some Arab nations.

  • India rushes to quell outrage after insulting remarks on Islam

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's government sought on Monday to calm anger at home and abroad after two officials of the ruling BJP party made remarks about the Prophet Mohammed, with 38 people arrested for rioting in a northern city and a protest planned later in Mumbai. The arrests in the city of Kanpur were part of an effort to quell sporadic religious tension that arose after two officials from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party made remarks that have generated widespread anger among Muslims in India and overseas. Some of India's top officials were engaged in managing the diplomatic fallout as nations including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran demanded an apology from the government for allowing the derogatory remarks, an Indian foreign ministry official said.

  • Teenager fatally shot in Springfield on Monday night, police say

    As of Tuesday morning, police had not announced any arrests in the case.

  • Mideast Oil Suppliers Condemn Insults on Islam by Modi’s Party

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapSeveral Gulf nations, including India’s key energy partner Saudi Arabia, have expressed displeasure over derogatory comments made by members of the ruling Bharatiya Ja

  • Teen Arrested for Threatening a Mass Shooting at Florida Pride Event

    Authorities said the suspect showed no remorse for brandishing a gun and making detailed threats during an online video chat.

  • With trade relationships at stake, Modi’s party disavows rant against Prophet Muhammad

    Last weekend, Indian vice-president Venkaiah Naidu was in the emirate of Qatar to inaugurate a “startup bridge.” On May 26, Nupur Sharma, a fiery spokesperson of prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), launched a verbal attack on Prophet Muhammed during a television debate. The Modi government, however, chose to ignore all the backlash.

  • India faces fury over officials' "Islamophobic" remarks on Prophet Muhammad

    "The Islamophobic discourse has reached dangerous levels in a country long known for its diversity and coexistence," a top Qatari official said in a tweet.

  • US Moves to Seize Two Abramovich Jets Over Russia Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The US obtained a warrant to seize two jets owned or controlled by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich over alleged sanction violations, as tensions between Washington and Moscow increase.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t

  • The Internet Pioneer Brought Low as Kremlin Ally by EU Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union sanctions on the founder and former head of Russia’s most popular Internet search engine show how an increasing number of Russian businessmen are facing measures that aim to punish the Kremlin for the invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now Worl

  • Romney, Ossoff call for probe into journalist’s killing in West Bank

    Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah.) and Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday asking him to launch an investigation into the death of American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. In their letter, the lawmakers ask the State Department to launch a “full and transparent” probe into Abu Akleh’s death and…

  • Polk sheriff's deputies kill man who threatened to kill wife and deputies, Judd says

    A man was fatally shot by deputies after allegedly threatening to shoot his wife and deputies with a rifle, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

  • Fact check: Ohio bill banning transgender girls from female sports could require genital checks

    Ohio Republicans passed a bill that has pediatricians worried they may be asked to perform invasive genital exams on their patients.

  • Man who killed almost entire family in drunk driving crash found guilty of murder

    The father, who was not home at the time of the crash, was the only survivor.

  • Videos Show Harry And Meghan Received Cheers And Some Boos At The Platinum Jubilee, But Royal Fans Are Creating Their Own Narratives

    When it comes to the Sussexes, you might be hearing what you want to hear.View Entire Post ›

  • India says new social media laws in response to rights violations

    India on Monday reissued new rules on social media companies that it proposed then abruptly withdrew last week, making no changes but explaining that the law was needed because the companies had violated Indians' constitutional rights. The country last week released a draft of changes to its IT law that would require companies to "respect the rights accorded to the citizens under the constitution of India" and setting up a government panel to hear appeals of the companies' content moderation decisions. The government released the draft again on Monday without changes and solicited public comments within 30 days.

  • Uvalde, Texas school shooting: Abbott directs school districts to undergo active shooter training

    The Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center at Texas State University must provide active shooter training to school districts across Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

  • Here's everything Apple just announced at the WWDC 2022 keynote

    Apple is getting into buy now, pay later; Apple Pay Later will let you split an Apple Pay purchase over four payments with zero interest; Apple says it'll work anywhere Apple Pay works. Apple's big Maps overhaul is coming to a bunch of new places this year, including "France, Switzerland, New Zealand, Belgium, Israel, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, Palestinian Territories, Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands."

  • Gov. Greg Abbott calls for Texas safety experts to train schools in wake of Uvalde massacre

    The governor's attention, along with that of the nation, remains on Uvalde following the elementary school shooting that left 19 fourth-graders and two teachers dead.

  • Blake Masters Blames Gun Violence on ‘Black People, Frankly’

    Gage Skidmore/The Star News Network/Wikimedia CommonsTech investor and Arizona Republican Senate hopeful Blake Masters acknowledges that the United States has a gun violence problem. But he also has a theory about why there’s a problem—it’s “Black people, frankly.”Masters boiled the issue down in an April 11 interview on the Jeff Oravits Show podcast, telling the host that “we do have a gun violence problem in this country, and it’s gang violence.”“It’s people in Chicago, St. Louis shooting each

  • Historic Rupee Low Forecasts Grow as Oil Costs Widen Deficits

    (Bloomberg) -- The worst is still to come for the Indian rupee after its slide in May to a historic low, according to analysts and forward markets. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesUS Stocks Rise as Tech Rebounds; Treasuries Fall: Markets WrapRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundJohnson Faces UK Tory Leadership Vote as Party Anger Boils OverThe