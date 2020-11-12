    Advertisement

    India's Serum says produced 40 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

    Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pune

    BENGALURU (Reuters) - Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine producer, said on Thursday it has made 40 million doses of AstraZeneca's <AZN.L> potential COVID-19 vaccine, and would soon begin making Novavax's rival shot, as they both seek regulatory approval.

    Serum said it has enrolled 1,600 participants in India for late-stage trials of AstraZeneca's candidate, and also plans to seek regulatory approval to run late-stage trials for the Novavax <NVAX.O> vaccine.

    The AstraZeneca vaccine, co-developed by Oxford University, is the most advanced in human testing in India, Serum said.


    (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Tom Hogue)

