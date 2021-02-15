India's Serum says will ship AstraZeneca vaccine to Canada in 'less than a month'

FILE PHOTO: Vials of AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD, coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, are seen before they are packaged inside a lab at Serum Institute of India, Pune

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Serum Institute of India will ship the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Canada in less than one month, Serum's chief executive said on Monday.

"As we await regulatory approvals from Canada, I assure you, @SerumInstIndia will fly out #COVISHIELD to Canada in less than a month; I'm on it!" CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Twitter, referring to a brand name for AstraZeneca's vaccine.

India boasts of several vaccine manufacturing facilities and is fast emerging as a key supplier to the world.

Canada, which has recorded more than 825,000 coronavirus cases and 21,000 deaths so far, does not yet have a vaccine manufacturing facility of its own and is reliant on foreign suppliers.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week assured Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau that India would do its best to supply Canada with the vaccines, potentially easing shortages faced in the country.

Canada has so far ordered vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

