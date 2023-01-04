India's services growth at 6-month high on robust demand - PMI

1
Anant Chandak
·2 min read

By Anant Chandak

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's services industry saw activity increase at the fastest pace in six months during the final month of 2022 amid robust demand, fuelling business optimism despite high costs, a private-sector survey showed.

The S&P Global India services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 58.5 in December from 56.4 in the previous month, confounding expectation in a Reuters poll for a fall to 55.5.

The index was above the 50-mark separating growth from contraction for the 17th straight month - the longest stretch of growth since June 2013.

"As we head into 2023, companies signalled strong optimism towards the outlook for output," noted Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"Inflation trends were mixed, as input prices rose at a faster pace and the upturn in charges moderated."

Expenses rose faster due to greater energy, food, staff and transportation costs so prices charged remained elevated despite moderating slightly from November, when they rose at the quickest rate since July 2017.

This could elevate India's retail inflation which eased to 5.88% in November, below the top of the Reserve Bank of India's target band of 4%-6% for the first time in 2022.

Hiring hit a five-month low, albeit in expansionary territory, even though the new business sub-index rose to a four-month high due to strong demand.

"Positive sentiment and ongoing growth of new business continued to support job creation, but there were areas where capacities were reportedly adequate to cope with current requirements," added De Lima.

International demand remained strong and the sub-index rose to its highest since July 2019.

Strong demand continued to support business confidence, which eased only slightly from November's near eight-year high.

As global growth slows and inflation remains high in most countries, India is seen as a bright spot as its growth was expected to be faster than that of many other economies.

Thanks to the growth in services as well as in manufacturing, the composite index rose to 59.4 in December, the highest since January 2012, from 56.7 in November.

(Reporting by Anant Chandak; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs dealmakers see M&A recovery in second half of 2023

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc's top dealmakers are bullish on a recovery in global mergers & acquisitions (M&A) in the second half of 2023 despite a slowdown in economic growth and a weak credit market. As economic forecasts turn gloomier, executives at the Wall Street powerhouse - including Dan Dees and Jim Esposito, who jointly run its global banking and markets division - said they are primed for a recovery when financing markets ease up, potentially as early as the second half of 2023.

  • Spanish manufacturing output down for 6th straight month in Dec -PMI

    Factory activity in Spain shrank for the sixth month in a row in December, albeit at a slower pace than the previous month as easing inflation and stronger business confidence provided hope for a stabler period ahead, a survey showed on Monday. S&P Global's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing inched up to 46.4 in December from 45.7 in November but still remained below the 50.0 mark that separates growth from contraction. "December rounded off a miserable half-a-year or so for the Spanish manufacturing economy, with the sector probably mired in a technical recession," said S&P Global's economist Paul Smith.

  • French manufacturing contraction not as deep as forecast in Dec - final PMI

    France's manufacturing sector contracted less than first thought in December, a survey showed on Monday, even though inflationary pressures continued to weigh on the euro zone's second-biggest economy. S&P Global's final December purchasing managers index (PMI) came in at 49.2 points, just below the 50 mark that denotes growth in activity. "France's manufacturing downturn continued into December as the effects of inflation, slowing economic activity and high energy costs weighed on the performance of the sector," said S&P Global Market Intelligence senior economist Joe Hayes.

  • Two charged in Christmas Day attacks on Washington substations that cut power to 14,000

    Two men have been charged in the Christmas Day attacks on four power substations near Tacoma, Washington, that left about 14,000 homes and businesses without

  • More U.S. consumers want EVs but prices are a concern - Deloitte survey

    Nearly 7 in 10 prospective EV buyers in the United States expect to pay less than $50,000 for their next vehicle, according to the survey conducted between September and October 2022. Despite the pricing pinch, the intent to purchase an EV is up 3 percentage points year-over-year in the United States, with an identical increase recorded for hybrid electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, Deloitte said in its "2023 Global Automotive Consumer Study".

  • Canada Sets Immigration Record as Trudeau Seeks More Workers

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada added more than 431,000 new permanent residents last year, the largest annual increase in its history, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seeks to ease the country’s labor shortages.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerThe new admissions met the 2022 target set by Trudeau’s government and exceeded the prior year’s record of

  • China’s economy has ‘potential for recovery’ in second quarter, expert says

    China Beige Book Co-Founder and CEO Leland Miller joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for China's economy, pressure on the country's zero-COVID policy, and a potential housing and real estate crisis in China.

  • U.S. IG bond market kicks off 2023 with flurry of new deals

    The U.S. investment-grade primary bond market is kicking off 2023 with a rush of new offerings, as companies take advantage of a favourable market window to get ahead of potentially more volatility and a possible economic recession. Twenty corporate issuers raised $34.05 billion in the U.S. investment-grade primary market on Tuesday as long-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell, with the 10-year yield retreating after two straight weeks of gains. The fall in Treasury yields and a recent tightening of credit spreads made issuing debt more attractive, said Arvind Narayanan, senior manager for investment-grade portfolios at Vanguard.

  • Social Security 2023: Latest Announcements and Info To Know Now

    Social Security took center stage last week when the retirement program announced that beginning in 2023, beneficiaries will see their biggest payment increase in 41 years. See: How Much Does a Person...

  • Is Sligro Food Group N.V.'s (AMS:SLIGR) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

    Sligro Food Group's (AMS:SLIGR) stock is up by a considerable 31% over the past three months. We wonder if and what...

  • Investing Novices Are Calling the Shots for $4 Trillion at US Pensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada selects directors to oversee its public pension funds for their financial expertise and pays some six-figure salaries. In the Netherlands, board members must obtain approval from the central bank.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerIn the US, a lineup of unpaid union-backed reps, retirees and political appointees are the

  • Indian states may undershoot planned borrowings for Jan-Mar -analysts

    Indian states may not borrow as much as the record $41 billion they plan to in the January-March quarter, which will help keep the spread between state and central government bond yields in check, analysts said. States plan to sell bonds worth 3.41 trillion rupees ($41.19 billion), the highest quarterly borrowing ever scheduled, in the last three months of the financial year, according to a calendar of planned state borrowings the Reserve Bank of India released on Friday. "The actual issuance is likely to be lower, based on historical pattern and states' fiscal performance," said Gaura Sen Gupta, India economist at IDFC First Bank.

  • Implied Volatility Surging for Toronto-Dominion (TD) Stock Options

    Investors need to pay close attention to Toronto-Dominion (TD) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Ford stock edges higher amid continued F-series truck dominance

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses Ford winning the best-selling truck title in America for the 46th year.&nbsp;

  • Packers ticket prices soar as playoff hopes come down to last game of season against Detroit Lions

    With playoff appearance hanging on the Packers vs. Lions game, ticket prices are up nearly 75% since last week.

  • Blackstone offers backstop to lure University of California in redemption-stricken REIT

    (Reuters) -Blackstone Inc on Tuesday said it had secured a $4 billion investment from the University of California in its unlisted real estate income trust (BREIT) that has been plagued by investor redemptions, after the private equity firm committed $1 billion to backstop the university's returns in the fund. In an unprecedented move, Blackstone exercised its right in November to limit redemptions in the $69 billion BREIT after it received investor requests for redemptions exceeding 5% of the fund's net asset value. While the BREIT's returns have remained robust -- it gained 8.4% net of fees in 2022 versus a 26% decline to the publicly traded Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Total Return Index -- Blackstone has been seeking to convince investors that such outperformance will continue given a rise in interest rates that is weighing on large swathes of the real estate sector.

  • Jamie Foxx parties it up at various Miami hot spots for New Year’s Eve. Where he went

    Jamie Foxx is not one to shy away from a good time.

  • Treasuries Chalk Up Strongest New Year Surge Since Greenspan

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasuries are off to the strongest start to a year since 2001, when markets correctly anticipated that then-Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan would slash the central bank benchmark.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerInvestors scooped up government debt on the first trading day of 2023 too, spurred by wagers that the F

  • Chip Stocks Had a Terrible Year. 3 That Could Be Good Plays Now.

    2023 earnings expectations for the semiconductor sector have fallen 26% from their peak in March 2022, New Street Research says.

  • Player grades: Historic offensive night leads SGA-less Thunder to impressive 150-117 blowout win over Celtics

    Player grades: SGA-less Thunder blowout Celtics, 150-117.