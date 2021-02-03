India's sudden drop in coronavirus cases has puzzled disease experts. Strict public-health measures and difficulty recording rural cases may have factored in.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aria Bendix
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
india school coronavirus
A student gets her body temperature taken in Hyderabad, India on February 1, 2021. Partha Sarkar/Xinhua/Getty Images

  • India's daily coronavirus cases have plummeted since September.

  • The nation is now reporting just 9 daily cases per one million people, among the lowest per-capita rates in the world.

  • Experts say the sharp decline in cases is puzzling — but the difficulty of recording rural infections, combined with strict public-health measures, may offer some explanation.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

At the start of the pandemic, few countries were more ripe for a major coronavirus outbreak than India.

Not only is India the world's second most populous country, it's also one of the densest, with around 1,200 people per square mile. Cases there climbed steadily from April through September, reaching a peak of nearly 100,000 daily cases on September 16.

Then, something unexpected happened: India's daily cases plummeted from mid-September through January, with average weekly cases dropping off by roughly a third each month. The nation is now reporting fewer than 13,000 daily cases, on average - or around 9 daily cases per one million people, among the lowest per-capita rates in the world.

Read more: Here's how much CVS and Walgreens stand to profit as the federal government opens up access to COVID-19 shots at retail pharmacies

India's health ministry has attributed this breakneck success to a few factors, including a robust testing and contact tracing effort. But infectious disease experts say the nation's quick turnaround is puzzling.

India only began administering coronavirus vaccines roughly two weeks ago, so it's too soon for vaccinations to affect transmission. Some public-health experts say India's strict mask mandates may have helped lower cases, but masks have been required there since April, so they don't fully explain why cases dwindled so dramatically in the fall.

"There are a lot of questions and lessons to be learned, and I think that we need to do a deeper dive into what they've done well," Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, an assistant professor at the Medical University of South Carolina, told Insider. Kuppalli previously researched barriers to medical care among women infected with HIV in southern India.

"I know from having worked and lived in India that they have a lot of challenges in terms of dealing with large populations that are in close quarters, infection control issues, hygiene issues, ventilation issues - all the things that we are concerned about in terms of how this disease spreads," she added.

Kuppalli said it's worth studying whether India's population may share unique genetic or demographic characteristics that make them less susceptible to symptomatic infection. It's also possible, she added, that coronavirus cases are harder to record in rural areas, where many residents lack immediate access to medical services.

Penalties for not wearing masks

india mask school
Students wearing face masks attend class in Hyderabad, India on February 1, 2021. Noah Seelam/AFP/Getty Images

Widespread adherence to public-health measures may partly explain why India has had an easier time getting its outbreak under control.

Several large cities and states in India began requiring masks in public places in April, two months before the World Health Organization recommended face coverings for the general public. Since then, the nation's largest city, Mumbai, has levied fines against those who violate the rule.

By October, Mumbai had collected more than $70,000 worth of fines from more than 14,000 people who failed to wear their masks in public. By early December, Delhi had also issued around 500,000 fines to those not wearing masks, The Wall Street Journal reported.

For the most part, however, Indians have been supportive of mask requirements: In an October survey from social media platform LocalCircles (which included more than 15,000 responses across roughly 200 districts in India), nearly 90% of respondents said they were in favor of a mask mandate. Another 40% said they would support increased penalties for those who didn't comply.

The US, by contrast, has struggled to convince large segments of the public that masks are an effective safety tool.

"The United States very much failed from a lack of national leadership, miscommunication, and a lack of community engagement. I think we can really boil it down to those three things," Kuppalli said, adding: "We still have people who don't believe the pandemic is real in this country."

A focus on 'test, trace, isolate'

india contact tracing
A member of the internal medical team at the Ahmedabad One Mall checks a staffer's Aarogya Setu app, India's virus contact-tracing app, on June 7, 2020. Sam Panthaky/AFP/Getty Images

Epidemiologists typically rely on a three-step strategy to contain a virus: test, trace, isolate.

Though India's testing capacity got off to a slow start, it has ramped up considerably since the summer. By August, the nation had nearly 1,600 testing laboratories compared to just 14 of these labs in February 2020. India is now administering nearly 695,000 daily tests, second only to the US's 1.26 million.

India's large population also worked to its advantage when it came to enlisting contact tracers.

From March through April, tens of thousands of health workers traced the contacts of more than 435,000 infected people across two southern states, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The workers managed to reach more than three million contacts, around 575,000 of whom had available COVID-19 test results.

These efforts were made easier by a longstanding disease surveillance network that began monitoring COVID-19 cases in late January.

As of April, Indian residents could also download the nation's contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu, to find out if they had been been within six feet of an infected person or locate potential virus hotspots nearby. Indian residents are asked to download the app while isolating due to a positive COVID-19 test and report any symptoms to a local surveillance officer.

Possible immunity to new pathogens

India covid
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a resident during a coronavirus screening at a civic clinic in Mumbai on October 12, 2020. Indranil Mukher/AFP via Getty Images

Kuppalli said India's rapidly falling cases raises an important question: "Are there things about this particular population, this ethnicity that puts them at decreased risk?"

An August study suggested that populations with a higher exposure to diverse types of bacteria - predominantly due to poor sanitation - might see fewer COVID-19 deaths per million, perhaps because of an acquired or innate immunity to new pathogens. This line of thinking isn't new: A 2006 study found that developing countries may have a different "immunological experience" with tuberculosis compared to the US and Europe.

"Look at the average Indian: He or she has probably had malaria at some point in his life or typhoid or dengue," Sayli Udas-Mankikar, an urban policy expert at the Observer Research Foundation in Mumbai, told NPR. "You end up with basic immunity toward grave diseases."

The idea remains a theory for now - but India has indeed seen fewer COVID-19 deaths per million compared to many developed nations. As of Tuesday, 112 out of every one million people in India had died of COVID-19 compared to 1,350 out of every one million in the US and nearly 1,600 out of every one million in the UK.

India is now recording fewer than one daily death per one million people.

Rural populations are harder to surveil

rural india coronavirus
Chhayarani Sahu, an Indian farmer, plucks vegetables at in Bhadrak on September 14, 2020. STR/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The coronavirus has a feeding frenzy in dense, crowded environments. That means nations like the US, where more than 80% of residents live in urban areas, face an uphill battle to contain the virus' spread.

India, on the other hand, is far less urbanized: Around 65% of Indian residents live in rural areas.

Though the virus has undoubtedly reached India's rural population, the nation's cities have been particularly hard-hit. By May, nearly 80% of India's total COVID-19 cases hailed from just 30 cities. A January 2021 survey found that 56% out 28,000 people sampled in Delhi, India's capital territory, tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

But Kuppalli said India's rural population is difficult to observe.

For one thing, rural areas are larger and more spread out. Many Indians living in these communities also lack internet access, which prevents them from plugging into the nation's surveillance network.

Kuppalli said it's also difficult to get patients who are sick to large urban hospitals because of transportation or financial issues. A 2018 report found that only one state-run hospital is available for every 90,000 people in India's rural communities. That could mean that India simply isn't recording as many rural cases - but infectious disease experts haven't confirmed that yet.

For now, Kuppalli said, "it's great that they've had this turnaround."

"It's an opportunity for us to study this population," she said. "There are lots of things to think about and try to understand."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • About 29 million people would lose out on stimulus checks under GOP plan, experts say

    Republican senators have also proposed $1,000 checks instead of $1,400.

  • Prosecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested again

    Prosecutors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, sought a new arrest warrant Wednesday for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with killing two people during an Aug. 25 protest against the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man now paralyzed from the waist down. The prosecutors said Rittenhouse has violated the terms of his $2 million bond by moving without informing the court or providing his new address. After a court filing sent to Rittenhouse was returned as undeliverable Jan. 28, Kenosha detectives visited Rittenhouse's listed address and discovered another man has been living there since mid-December, prosecutors explained. It is "extremely unusual for a defendant facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha County to post cash bond and be released from custody pending trial," prosecutors said in their motion. "Rarely does our community see accused murderers roaming about freely." Along with Rittenhouse's arrest, they asked the court to increase his bond by $200,000, noting that since his $2 million bond had been paid from a "dubious internet fundraising campaign," Rittenhouse "has no financial stake in the bond" and no incentive to cooperate since "he is already facing the most serious possible criminal charges and life in prison." Rittenhouse's lawyer, Mark Richards, responded Wednesday night, saying his client is in an undisclosed "safe house" due to death threats and "has stayed in constant contact" with his lawyers, if not the courts. He said he had offered to provide prosecutors with the new address if they would keep it secret, and they declined. Rittenhouse, now 18, is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounding a third man. He says he fired in self-defense. Prosecutors sought to amend the terms of his bail last month after video footage captured him drinking with a group of Proud Boys at a Wisconsin bar and flashing white-power hand signs. It is legal for 18-year-olds to drink in bars in Wisconsin if a parent is present, and Rittenhouse's mom was apparently at the bar with him. More stories from theweek.comMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wantsDemocrats may only have one chance to stop America from becoming a one-party stateGOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger mocks GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz after House GOP votes to keep Liz Cheney in leadership

  • Uighur women subjected to systematic rape in China internment camps, witnesses claim

    Uighur women held at internment camps in China’s Xinjiang province have been subject to systematic mass rape, former prisoners and staff have claimed. Two former prisoners and two teachers who had worked at what the Chinese government calls “vocational and educational training centres” described a "culture" of gang rape and sexual torture in interviews with the BBC. The UN estimates more than one million ethnic Uighur and Kazakh men and women have been detained in a network of camps China built in its far-western Xinjiang Province since 2014. Chinese officials deny allegations of mistreatment and say camps are educational facilities designed to combat religious extremism and terrorism among the predominantly Muslim Uighur minority. In March 2019, the Telegraph spoke to eight former detainees who described a regime of systematic torture and forced labour. There have also been reports of forced sterilisations.

  • Lauren Boebert: QAnon-supporting Republican claims 38,000 miles worth of gas money on Congress expenses

    In order to justify a reimbursement of such a big amount, Boebert’s distance driven during the campaign has to be 38,712 miles

  • Report: 2 FBI agents dead, 3 injured after attempting to serve warrant in Florida

    Several FBI agents were shot Tuesday morning while serving a warrant in a child exploitation case in South Florida, authorities said.

  • Andrew Yang’s Presidential Campaign Had a ‘Toxic’ Bro Culture That Drove Women to Therapy, Report Says

    A number of women have reportedly exposed details of their “toxic” experience while working in Andrew Yang’s presidential campaign, which had been dominated by male leadership. In an interview with Business Insider, nine former staffers and volunteers reported being sidelined, ignored or belittled by male managers on several occasions, causing some of them to seek mental therapy. In one incident, Groves reportedly complained about having to drive a field organizer around.

  • Biden tells congressional Democrats would consider limits on who gets COVID-19 checks

    President Joe Biden told congressional Democrats on Wednesday he would not back down on including $1,400 checks for struggling Americans in his COVID-19 relief plan but would consider tighter limits on who gets them, lawmakers and aides said. Biden held a conference call with House of Representatives Democrats and talked with Democratic senators at the White House as the party prepared to use a procedural maneuver to push Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package through without Republican votes if necessary. "We did have a conversation about the direct payments and how those might be modified in a way to ensure they're targeted," Senator Chris Coons, a Democrat from Biden's home state of Delaware, said as he left the White House Wednesday morning.

  • One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Coffee Table

    Furniture made from waste materials just keeps getting better—and easier to buyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Daughter of executed man wants DNA to prove his innocence

    The daughter of a Tennessee man executed 14 years ago for murder wants to test DNA evidence to prove his innocence. Attorneys for April Alley presented arguments before the state appeals court on Wednesday. Alley confessed to the crime, but later said the confession was coerced.

  • Billionaire Robert Smith avoided prosecution after co-operating with prosecutors in largest ever tax evasion case

    A billionaire businessman who praised the Trump administration's efforts to help minority business owners and cleared black students' debt was reportedly spared prosecution for tax evasion in a deal to co-operate on another massive tax case. Robert Smith, America's wealthiest black businessman, made headlines when he pledged to pay the student debt for students graduating from Morehouse College, an all-male historically black college in Atlanta, in 2019. Mr Smith, who runs a private equity firm and is estimated to be worth $7 billion, was also a vocal advocate of the Trump administration’s financial relief efforts for minority business owners during the pandemic and spoke regularly with the former president's daughter Ivanka Trump. But according to Bloomberg, at the same time, Mr Smith was being investigated by prosecutors and the US taxman who believed he had failed to declare more than $200 million in income. According to the outlet, Donald Trump's attorney general, William Barr, signed off on a non-prosecution agreement which allowed him to avoid a potential jail term and losing control of his company Vista Equity Partners.

  • Fox News blasted for coverage of Capitol police officer memorial

    CNN, CSpan, and MSNBC all carried rolling live coverage as respect was paid to Officer Brian Sicknick

  • Kerry Defended Taking Private Jet to Iceland for Environmental Award: ‘the Only Choice for Somebody Like Me’

    White House climate czar John Kerry traveled to Iceland by private jet in 2019 to accept an environmental award and defended his transportation choice to a reporter at the time by calling it, “the only choice for somebody like me.” Kerry flew to Iceland in October, 2019 to receive the Arctic Circle award, an iceberg sculpture, for his leadership on climate issues and being “a consistent voice pressuring the American authorities to commit to tackle environmental matters,” according to Icelandic outlet RUV. During the trip, Kerry was confronted by Icelandic reporter Jóhann Bjarni Kolbeinsson on whether his use of a private jet was an “environmental way to travel.” “If you offset your carbon, it’s the only choice for somebody like me, who is traveling the world to win this battle,” Kerry responded. The former secretary of state went on to emphasize his climate accomplishments, including negotiating the Paris accord for the U.S. and bringing Chinese President Xi to the table. “I’ve been involved in this fight for years,” Kerry said. “I believe the time it takes me to get somewhere, I can’t sail across the ocean, I have to fly to meet with people and get things done,” he continued. “But what I’m doing almost full-time is working to win the battle of climate change. And in the end, if I offset and contribute my life to do this, I’m not going to be put on the defensive.” Last week, Kerry recommended that oil and gas workers should pivot to manufacturing solar panels if their jobs are eliminated as a consequence of the Biden administration’s environmental policies. Biden signed several executive orders on climate change last week aimed at achieving the goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. During his first week in office, the president reentered the Paris climate accord, from which the Trump administration withdrew the U.S. in 2017. Biden also canceled the permit on the Keystone pipeline, a project that would have created about 11,000 U.S. jobs this year, according to the Keystone XL website. Many of the workers are temporary, but 8,000 are union workers.

  • Italy's Draghi seeks party backing to end political turmoil

    Former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi on Wednesday set about trying to form a government to end Italy's political crisis, tackle the coronavirus emergency and overcome deep economic recession. Draghi, widely credited with saving the euro zone from collapse in 2012, accepted the mandate from head of State Sergio Mattarella, saying he was confident he could find backing in Italy's fractured parliament for a new administration. All eyes turn to parliament, where Draghi must win backing from hesitant and divided parties across the political spectrum to get a government off the ground.

  • Police: Man, 95, killed assisted living worker over money

    An employee at an assisted living facility was fatally shot in the head by a 95-year-old resident in a dispute over money on Wednesday, police said. When the employee, a man in his 40s whose name was not released, arrived for work at Legacy Assisted Living in Lafayette, 22 miles (35 kilometers) north of Denver, Okie Payne confronted him in the facility's lobby about money Payne claimed the man owed him and shot him, Deputy Police Chief Brian Rosipajla said. The employee was taken to the hospital and put on life support but died in the afternoon, he said.

  • 9-year-old boy begs Biden administration to stop his father's deportation to Guatemala

    "They're choosing to keep a parent and child separated that they had already separated before and traumatized," said the attorney for Fernando Ochoa's dad.

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger mocks GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz after House GOP votes to keep Liz Cheney in leadership

    House Republicans voted by secret ballot Wednesday night to retain Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) as the No. 3 leader in their caucus, so it's impossible to know which 145 Republicans voted to keep Cheney in leadership and which 61 voted to oust her for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump. But you'd be pretty safe betting that Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) — who joined Cheney and eight other GOP colleagues to impeach Trump — voted for Cheney and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who traveled to Wyoming to attack Cheney, did not. No we voted. You were just wrong by like, a huuuuuge margin. https://t.co/2iwjlxpB3J — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) February 4, 2021 Gaetz had assured Stephen Bannon on his "War Room" podcast that their faction of the GOP had enough votes to remove Cheney, but also predicted that the "establishment" would find some way to "avoid a vote." Cheney reportedly insisted on a vote during the closed-door House GOP meeting, in which she also pointedly declined to apologize for voting to impeach Trump. More stories from theweek.comMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wantsDemocrats may only have one chance to stop America from becoming a one-party stateKenyan woman finds a way to recycle plastic waste into bricks that are stronger than concrete

  • EU rebuffs UK demand to soften N.Ireland Brexit trade terms

    The European Union on Wednesday rebuffed a British demand to extend a grace period for checks on goods going from Britain to Northern Ireland, saying the post-Brexit trade treaty gave London enough tools to solve the problems. But it agreed to "work intensively" with Britain to resolve difficulties that have already impeded deliveries of goods, notably food, from other parts of the United Kingdom and caused shortages in supermarkets, even with a grace period still in force. The dispute, which stems from Britain's exit from the EU's orbit on Jan. 1, threatens to reopen a rift that bedevilled years of Brexit talks, and further strain relations between the EU and its former member.

  • People Are Changing Their Profile Photos to Drawing of Thai Man Pushed to His Death in SF

    In a show of solidarity, social media users have started changing their profile photos to an illustration of Vicha Ratanapakdee, an 84-year-old Thai man who died after being shoved in San Francisco last week. The attack, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred as Ratanapakdee was walking along Anza Vista and Fortuna Avenues at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 28. For no apparent reason, Antoine Watson, 19, darted from the right side of the camera frame to push Ratanapakdee to the ground, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

  • Biden Is Setting a Dangerous Precedent

    President Joe Biden’s recent executive order to expand food assistance to U.S. households, while well-intentioned, represents a substantial overreach of the executive branch and a blatant attempt to override the intent of Congress. If successful, this dangerous precedent would open the door to major expansions of the social safety net without congressional approval. Congress must resist the president’s attempts to subvert the intent of existing law. Less than one week into the Biden presidency, the new administration issued a series of executive orders focused on COVID-19 economic relief. One such order seeks to expand food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), or food stamps. In it, President Biden instructed the Department of Agriculture (USDA) to take “immediate steps to make it easier for the hardest-hit families to enroll and claim more generous benefits in the critical food and nutrition assistance area.” In reality, the executive order asks a federal agency — the USDA — to intentionally misinterpret the Families First Act and subvert the constitutional authority of Congress over the legislative process. The Families First Act, which passed in March 2020, clearly outlined that states could request waivers from the Agriculture Department to provide emergency allotments to SNAP households “not greater than the applicable maximum monthly allotment for the household size.” In normal times, 60 percent of households enrolled in SNAP do not receive the maximum benefit because they have income from other sources — such as earnings — that they can use for purchasing food. The emergency allotments recognized that millions of people lost jobs or faced other employment disruptions when the pandemic hit, and that those enrolled in SNAP were at particular risk for job loss in the early aftermath of the pandemic. Rather than requiring SNAP households to report a job or income change to their state agency and wait for bureaucrats to recalculate their benefits, the emergency allotments gave every SNAP recipient the maximum allowed. This was, admittedly, not a very targeted effort. Some families received a boost in SNAP dollars without a change in household income or financial circumstances. But the immediacy of the economic shock brought on by the pandemic, and the employment instability that persists today, necessitated an equally expedient policy response. The Agriculture Department, under President Trump, had approved emergency allotment plans for all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands — but only in accordance with the law. The department extended these emergency-allotment waivers numerous times, most recently extending them through January 2021. The USDA — and Congress itself — also offered states flexibility in the aftermath of the pandemic. According to federal government spending data, all of the efforts outlined above have caused SNAP benefits to rise more than 40 percent in the last fiscal year, with more than $31 billion in added spending compared to FY 2019. Class-action suits have been filed in Pennsylvania and California by people who disagree with the USDA’s interpretation of the law: that regular SNAP plus emergency allotments cannot extend benefits beyond the maximum benefit level. Lawyers for the lawsuits argue that the law allows the USDA to approve emergency allotments in the amount of the maximum benefit, which if true, would mean that households could receive the maximum SNAP benefit plus the maximum emergency allotment — essentially doubling benefit amounts. A federal judge in California agreed with the USDA, while the Pennsylvania case is ongoing. The Biden administration’s executive order is encouraging its USDA to misinterpret the 2020 law in a similar way. The legislative text is not ambiguous. It is hard to imagine Congress being any clearer than, “to address temporary food needs not greater than the applicable maximum monthly allotment for the household size.” If Congress had wanted to give people more than the SNAP maximum, it would have done so. In fact, Congress eventually did just that — expanding benefits by 15 percent in the COVID-19 relief package passed last month. If the Biden administration is successful in this attempt, it will open the door to a number of executive actions aimed at expanding the safety net without congressional action. If political appointees in the Biden administration feel unconstrained by the law, we will see larger benefits directed to an increasing number of people. Such action not only undermines the integrity of the social safety net by going around Congress, it disregards the separation of powers ensconced in the founding documents of our republic. The American public has been largely supportive of efforts by Congress to provide economic relief to struggling households. Let’s keep that authority in its proper place.

  • Newsmax anchor apologises to MyPillow CEO for storming out of interview

    Bob Sellers stormed out of the live show as MyPillow’s Mike Lindell continued to rant about unsubstantiated claims of rigged voting machines