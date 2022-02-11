India's textile industry revs up, giving hope on jobs for PM Modi

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Krishna N. Das
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister of India and former Chief minister of Gujarat

By Krishna N. Das

HINDUPUR, India (Reuters) - At Texport Industries' factories in India's south, thousands of mostly women workers are busy converting yarn and fabrics into T-shirts, shirts, spaghetti tops and kids' clothes for U.S. customers of Tommy Hilfiger and Kohl's Corp.

After being outpaced in recent years by neighbouring Bangladesh and then hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic, India's garment factories are now humming near full capacity - a rare labour market bright spot for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling party as they head towards an election in 2024.

"We have been so busy," said Parashuram, the head of one of the Texport factories who goes by one name, as a batch of 60 new women recruits practiced stitching. "We are constantly looking to hire workers."

The company is scouting for land to add new factories around its main production base in Hindupur, about 100 km (60 miles) north of tech hub Bengaluru.

Sustained success for the textile and apparel (T&A) industry, the country's biggest employer after farming, is crucial if Modi is to succeed in taming unemployment.

India's jobless rate is above 7% and estimated to have exceeded the global average in five of the last six years - a massive problem for a country that must create millions of jobs each year just to keep pace with the young people joining the labour market.

HIGHER LABOUR COSTS

India is the world's fifth biggest T&A exporter with a 4% share of the $840 billion global market, while China controls more than a third of it. India's exports were on a par with closest rival Bangladesh about a decade ago but have lagged in recent years - especially on garments - partly due to higher labour costs that make Indian clothes some 20% costlier.

Indian T&A companies say they are now adding new clients, selling more to old ones and raising production capacity as foreign buyers seek to diversify their supply chains.

Other than China, only India has a big supply chain of everything from cotton to garments.

Still, some industry leaders said that unless India signed free trade agreements with Western countries - which New Delhi says it is working on - it would not be easy to outsell Bangladesh, which also enjoys preferential export terms from many buyers as a least developed country.

Indian companies such as Texport, Welspun India and Raymond - whose buyers include Western retailers Amazon, Target, Costco, Walmart Inc, Tesco and Macy's - have managed to lift sales in recent quarters.

Modi wants them to create some 1.5 million jobs in the sector over the next five years or so.

India's junior textiles minister, Darshana Jardosh, on Wednesday listed recent announcements to support the industry, such as setting up seven huge all-in-one textile parks for about $600 million to further increase employment and make it easier for foreign buyers to place orders and monitor supply chains. The government has also proposed production-linked incentives worth $1.4 billion.

The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) said India's ongoing and planned investments had resulted in "more companies looking at India as a potential source of growth over the coming years", without giving specifics.

Two industry sources with knowledge of the matter said both Fast Retailing's Uniqlo and Gap Inc were in talks to expand purchases from India. The companies, who source from India mainly from the country's biggest garments exporter Shahi Exports, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Shahi Exports Managing Director Harish Ahuja declined to discuss individual buyers but said demand was high from its existing customers.

CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS?

India's April-December T&A exports soared 52% to $30.5 billion from the year-ago period, and the government has set a full fiscal-year target of $44 billion, which would be a record.

While global textile exports recorded a compounded annual growth rate of 2% between 2015 and 2019, India's shrank 0.8%, according to an industry report. Both Bangladesh and Vietnam grew at 10% or more.

One factor behind the surge in sales for Indian companies to the United States and Europe in the past few quarters has been alleged rights abuses in China's main cotton growing province of Xinjiang, where the minority Muslim Uyghur community lives.

U.S. President Joe Biden in late December signed into law legislation that bans imports from Xinjiang. China has rejected accusations of forced labour or any other abuses in Xinjiang.

The China Cotton Association referred Reuters to a December statement that warned of "severe impact" on its cotton textile industry because of the U.S. move.

Raymond, an Indian exporter of men's suits, jackets and denim, said the China factor helped it recently sign up new clients that it had long pursued.

"At current capacity, we may not be able to pick up as much as the orders coming our way, as much as buyers want to ship away from China," said Narendra Goenka, chairman of the Apparel Export Promotion Council of India and a founder of family owned Texport.

Goenka said his company was spending some $25 million to raise its capacity by more than a quarter over the next two years, with the addition of 8,000 jobs on top of its current workforce of more than 10,000.

For 19-year-old Lopamudra Patel, from the eastern state of Odisha, whose family struggled to survive on her father's income as a part-time driver, the industry has come as a saviour. She joined Texport a few weeks ago for a monthly wage of $100.

"It was very difficult at home," she said, standing next to whirring sewing machines in the training room. "I will now be able to send some money home."

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das in Hindupur; Additional reporting by Dominique Patton in Beijing, Rocky Swift in Tokyo and Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • HP Inc. Acquires Choose Packaging

    Transaction supports HP’s strategy to disrupt strategic vertical markets and drive environmental sustainability

  • More Than 100 Arrested as Police and Protesters Clash Outside New Zealand Parliament

    Police clashed with protesters outside the New Zealand Parliament in Wellington on the third consecutive day of anti-vaccine-mandate demonstrations on February 10.This footage, filmed by Bryce Edwards shows a large group pushing against a line of New Zealand police officers.A convoy of anti-vaccine-mandate protesters arrived in Wellington on February 8, and according to local news reports were camping on the grounds of Parliament House.More than 120 people were arrested for trespass and obstruction as of 5:22 pm on Thursday, according to police.The demonstration included vehicles that were left blocking streets around Parliament. Credit: Bryce Edwards via Storyful

  • Factbox-Indian cotton yarn's journey, from knitting to packing

    India is hoping its labour-intensive textiles and apparel (T&A) companies will help it address a jobs crisis, and has promised to pump about $2 billion into the industry over the next few years to generate more than 1 million jobs. The government says India's T&A companies, small and large, are too scattered across the vast country, which delays delivery and raises cost. Cotton is grown in states such as Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the south; then goes further south to Tamil Nadu for spinning into yarn; weaving happens in the western states of Gujarat and Maharashtra; processing occurs in neighbouring Rajasthan; from where it goes to the national capital region of Delhi in the north, Bengaluru in the south and Kolkata in the east for garment-making.

  • Market strategist: Investors will need to diversify their approach to inflation

    J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Jordan Jackson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how investors can hedge against or outpace inflation.

  • Boris Johnson's woes overshadow trip to ease Ukraine crisis

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson couldn't escape his domestic woes during a trip to Belgium and Poland on Thursday aimed at increasing pressure on Russia over its military buildup near Ukraine. Johnson was trying to show NATO’s resolve in response to Russia massing troops near its neighbor’s borders.

  • Canada Goose cuts sales forecast, stock plunges

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss Canada Goose stock falling due to supply shortages and shipping delays.

  • Protests over classroom hijab ban grow in India

    Protests over a ban on Islamic headscarves have intensified at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College in India's southern state of Karnataka, where groups of students sporting saffron shawls have raised slogans against those wearing the hijab.

  • India says Tesla cars won’t get tax relief if they are made in China

    India has, once again, made clear that Tesla must make locally to get any relief in import duties. The Narendra Modi government informed parliament yesterday (Feb. 8) that there cannot be a situation where the “market is India, but jobs are created in China.” The government statement has come at a time when Tesla is lobbying for tax relief, without which, it feels, its cars will be unaffordable in India.

  • Prominent Myanmar filmmaker arrested after a year on the run

    An award-winning film director in Myanmar has been arrested almost a year after he was put on a wanted list for encouraging government employees to join in protests against military rule, a colleague and local media reported Thursday. Htun Zaw Win, whose professional name is Wyne, was arrested Wednesday at his apartment in Yangon after spending most of the past year on the run, said the colleague, who is also a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. Wyne has won multiple awards for best director and best screenplay from the Myanmar Motion Picture Organization.

  • Zillow lost more than $230 million in its iBuying fire sale, but the stock is still surging

    Three months after a home-flipping initiative imploded in an embarrassing public display, Zillow Group Inc. reported record revenue from selling the underwater homes Thursday.

  • Saunas and fire pits: Ottawa’s truck protesters in it for the long haul

    Sleeping in trucks and staying warm at fire pits and portable saunas, protesters camped out in the frigid Canadian capital of Ottawa are digging in for a long stay, convinced they have momentum and right on their side. The number of protesters in the "Freedom Convoy" – initially an opposition to vaccine mandates for cross-border drivers that has morphed into a wider protest against COVID restrictions and the Canadian government – has thinned since it arrived in Ottawa 13 days ago. "We want freedom for our kids," said Jean-Pierre Lapointe, who came from Quebec with his small children, their strollers strung with small Canadian flags.

  • Asia's slow aviation recovery to cast shadow over Singapore Airshow

    The Asia-Pacific aviation industry's slow recovery from the pandemic amid government restrictions will cast a shadow over the Singapore Airshow next week, though there are nascent signs of improvement as concerns over the Omicron variant recede. The biennial event has bookended the pandemic, with the 2020 edition disrupted by the virus emerging from China and the latest show coming as the industry attempts to plot a way out of its biggest-ever crisis. But there are signs of a rebound this year, Skyscanner booking data shows, as countries such as Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam and Australia reopen to more vaccinated tourists without quarantine.

  • Disney CEO: 'We continue to see value in the moviegoing experience'

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss Disney's strong earnings, Disney+ subscribers, and theme park profits.

  • This fund sold out of Facebook’s parent and PayPal before their earnings disasters. Here’s what it bought instead.

    It isn't an easy environment for a growth fund. Sometimes it's best to just avoid the worst performers.

  • Gov. Parson turns down Missouri Holocaust education commission request for state funding

    The Holocaust Education and Awareness Commission is asking lawmakers for $32,000 to fund the commission's website and an annual remembrance event.

  • Old Modi speech resurfaces in false posts ahead of Indian local elections

    A video has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times in social media posts that claim it shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the main opposition Indian National Congress party of corruption in a speech ahead of local elections in the Indian state of Goa in February 2022. The claim is false; the video actually shows Modi speaking in November 2016. "All the Congress leaders panicked after listening to PM Modi's speech in Goa today," reads a Hindi Facebook post shared on January 19

  • Tesla Issues Recall for Faulty Heat Pumps, Loss of Heating in Cold Weather

    The automaker says a software update should fix the problem, which some Model 3, S, X, and Y owners said left them without heat in extremely cold temperaturesBy Keith BarryAfter some Tesla owners...

  • Hear Me Out, Migraine Sufferers: This Cooling "Headache Hat" Has Changed My Life

    For most of my life, I wasn't a migraine person. Then, one day about five years ago, I got knocked down by searing pain behind my right eye.

  • Feedback: What the theater critic saw in the drama of the Australian Open

    L.A. Times readers respond to our coverage of the Australian Open's plot twists, Cher's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame snub, Omicron-era art gallery visits and QR codes.

  • No money for drug pipes: Feds douse social media firestorm

    Dousing a social media firestorm, the Biden administration said Wednesday that a grant program to counter harm from illicit drugs will not pay for safer pipes to smoke crack or meth. The White House was put on the defensive as outrage from the political right, some of it with racial overtones, was cresting online. “No federal funding will be used directly or through subsequent reimbursement of grantees to put pipes in safe smoking kits,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and White House drug policy adviser Rahul Gupta said in a joint statement.