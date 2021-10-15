'India's true magic lies in its capacity to surprise in the most unexpected places'

Women performing traditional Rajasthani dances in Udaipur

Forget Barbados or the vertigo-inducing majesty of Machu Picchu. The best news about travel is that India – magical, blessed, crazy, endlessly fascinating, if occasionally infuriating – is finally open once more.

Many first-time visitors will head for its famous attractions – the “Golden Triangle” of Delhi, Agra and Jaipur, with the Taj Mahal as its gleaming centrepiece, or the beaches and waterways of Kerala and Goa. But it is India’s capacity to take you by surprise that is magical.

Travelling in a bus to Puducherry, through the verdant and peaceful countryside, I saw farmers emptying sacks of grain into the road, to be rolled over by trucks and cars, sorting the wheat from the chaff. Another indelible memory was exploring the Meenakshi Temple in Madurai, a fantastical edifice with four great towers, encrusted on every tier with carvings of gods, goddesses and mythological creatures, painted in vivid oranges, pinks and blues. You can lose yourself in the labyrinth of the interior, with what seems like miles of corridors, arcades and chambers, crammed with shrines and thronged with pilgrims, to emerge blinking into a courtyard where a line of women moves methodically back and forth, brushing the ground with bundles of twigs, as sunlight streams through a wicker canopy.

In India the most prosaic scenes and moments become spellbinding. On another journey to Puducherry, overnight from Bangalore, my bus lurched to a halt at a railway crossing. A sliver of moon hung in the sky like a stage prop. A bell sounded faintly in the distance, like a buoy on a dark sea, and the rails began to hum as the train drew nearer, then rattled slowly past, the windows’ squares of light framing the faces of passengers staring out into the darkness.

Dislocated from the moorings of comfort and familiarity, I felt suffused with happiness and wellbeing, as if everything – the level-crossing, the sultry, Bible-black night, the train – was as it should be, and that all was well. India does this to you. You will be enchanted, enthralled and exhilarated, sometimes hot and bothered and occasionally terrified – the driving! (Just close your eyes.) But you will never have felt more alive, and you will never forget it. Mick Brown

Below, Gill Charlton selects tours and experiences based on her own journeys to India over 30 years – all designed to help you engage more deeply with the different facets that make it such a rewarding place to visit.

Winter sun winners

Go for Goa with the family

Goan beaches are much more inviting than those in Kerala and the climate less humid, making them ideal for a family winter sun holiday. Resorts north of the capital, Panjim, cater to the party crowd, so head south where an emptier strand of much finer sand runs from miles from Colva to Mobor. Here, the Leela Goa is the place to stay. Set among lakes and a golf course, it has a superb spa, a good children’s club and can offer any amount of babysitting.

Seven nights at the Leela costs from £2,009pp with Goa Experience (01489 866986; goaexperience.co.uk).

Goa

Turn Robinson Crusoe

Radhanagar Beach on Havelock Island is one of the world’s most beautiful. Reached through a virgin forest of precious hardwoods, the beach is blindingly white and the water so clear you can see a minnow swim by. Best of all there are no sun loungers, food stands or water toys to blight the Robinson Crusoe feel. There are two places to stay, both with good eco credentials and set back from the beach: Barefoot Havelock, a convivial lodge with tents and log cabins; and the luxurious Taj Andamans, which has a 50ft pool, a resident naturalist and top-class dining served by chatty Andamanese, whose grandfathers were hunter gatherers.

Trailfinders (020 7084 6500; trailfinders.com) offers six night stays at the Taj Andamans from £1,082pp including breakfast, flight from Kolkata, Delhi or Chennai and ferry transfer.

Luxuriate in a palace

India is littered with forts and palaces turned into hotels but none does it better than Ahilya Fort (ahilyafort.com) in central India, built by the 18th-century warrior queen Ahilyabai Holkar and run by her descendant, Prince Richard. From the terrace you can look down on life being played out on the banks of the holy river Narmada, a miniature Varanasi, which played a starring role in the BBC’s adaptation of A Suitable Boy. Rooms are scattered among half-timbered buildings, the food is delicious and the mood sociable and relaxed. It’s like staying in the home of an aristocratic relative with very good taste. Beyond the gates, visitors can explore the silk weaving village of Maheshwar.

Ampersand Travel (020 7819 9770; ampersandtravel.com) offers a 13-night Holy cities & Sacred river of North India itinerary featuring three nights at Ahilya Fort from £6,200pp including domestic flights.

Ahilya Fort - Getty

Indulge in a peaceful getaway

After the historian Alistair Shearer struggled to find a low-key beach lodge for his clients to relax in at the end of his tours, he decided to build his own. Neeleshwar Hermitage, a peaceful hideaway in northern Kerala, is the result. The 18 thatched cottages stand in lawns beside the beach, the pool is big, the spa professional and guests have access to Alistair’s extensive library. The lodge also runs the Lotus, a restored rice barge that cruises much quieter backwaters than the canals around Alleppey where music blares from dayboats and locals retreat from prying eyes.

Double rooms at Neeleshwar Hermitage (0091 467 228 7510; neeleshwarhermitage.com) cost from £117pn. For a full review and to book see telegraph.co.uk/tt-neeleshwar

Nature lovers

Track down tigers

To see a tiger up close in its natural habitat is a thrilling experience. India has more than 30 reserves, but three stand out. Ranthambore in Rajasthan has made a comeback; sightings are common and it has the most photogenic landscape. However, it uses bigger vehicles and sightings can be spoilt by noisy daytrippers. In-the-know tiger lovers head instead for the Bandhavgarh and Tadoba national parks in central India where sightings are pretty much guaranteed if you stay three nights. Tadoba is home to Maya, a rock star tiger so relaxed with visitors that she allows you the rare chance to see her cubs.

Wildlife Trails (01946 841495; wildlifetrails.co.uk)is offering a 10-night Panna and Bandhavgarh Tiger Safari with the Temples of Khajuraho tour including three days in Bandhavgarh tiger reserve from £2,490pp. Bespoke tours are also available.

tigers india - Getty

Flex green thumbs

Deep in the Himalayas where India meets Tibet and Bhutan is the tiny former kingdom of Sikkim, one of the most plant-rich places on earth. Thanks to Joseph Hooker, a Victorian director of Kew Gardens, some of the most exotic species have found their way into our gardens. But there’s no substitute for seeing the delicate ancestors of some of our best-loved perennials, lilies, primulas and orchids, in their original habitat – the Yumthang Valley.

Naturetrek (01962 733051; naturetrek.co.uk) is running a group tour of Spring Flowers of Sikkim, Darjeeling & Kalimpong next June from £3,495pp, including flights.

Bird life

I once counted 250 species of birds in two days through my binoculars at Satpura National Park – with a lot of help from the guide. Combined with stays at the Chambal Sanctuary near Agra and Bharatpur in Rajasthan, you can power through the list in Birds of the Indian Subcontinent (now available as an app). Tack on a visit to Pachmarhi, a former British hill station, where time seems to stand still. Looking out over a magnificent gorge, the station promises superb hikes where you can head off in search of rare long-billed vultures and brilliantly coloured beaters.

Audley Travel (01993 662373; audleytravel.com) can design a bespoke two-week tour from £3,490pp including expert guiding and flights.

A pair of parakeets in Satpura National Park - Getty

Memory makers

See the Taj by moonlight

For five days a month (though full moon night is best) the Taj Mahal’s custodians allow up to 50 people at a time – a fraction of the usual crowds – to marvel as the Taj shimmers in all its pearlescent glory (from £7.30; tajmahal.gov.in). It’s best to also allow for two nights in Agra: to visit the Taj again by day and its beautiful little sister, the tomb of Itimad-ud-Daulah, as well as the glories of Agra Fort.

Coral Tree (00 91 98376 09088; thecoraltreehomestay.com) is a lovely homestay within walking distance of the entrance and its owners, Gopal and Vandna Singh, will find you a good guide. Double rooms cost from £23pn. For a full review and to book see: telegraph.co.uk/tt-coral-tree

Taj Mahal - Getty

Explore the city of djinns

There’s no better way to recapture a little of the spirit of William Dalrymple’s first book on India, City of Djinns, than with a walk through the tightly packed markets of Old Delhi with one of the highly trained guides working for Masterji Kee Haveli. The three-hour morning walk avoids the usual tourist trail. You will interact with traders, try street food and get a new perspective on how Hindu and Muslim communities work together. The tour ends with a home-cooked lunch in one of the last remaining family-owned mansions.

A private tour with Masterji Kee Haveli (00 91 9810 750 217; masterjikeehaveli.com) costs £127 for two (£42 each if you join with others). Haveli Dharampura (00 91 11 2326 1000; havelidharampura.com) is at the beating heart of Old Delhi’s most cacophonous bazaar, Chandi Chowk. Double rooms from £67pn. For a full review and to book see telegraph.co.uk/tt-Haveli-Dharampura

Ride the rails

Leaving from the tiny Khamblighat station at 11am, a classic 1930s train creeps along a track deep in Rajasthan’s Aravalli hills. It’s a magnificent ride across bridges and through tunnels that are feats of engineering. There’s great bonhomie on the train which locals use to visit the temple and the shops. This excursion is one of several arranged by family-run Dev Shree (devshreedeogarh.com), a six-room guesthouse beside a lake in the village of Deogarh. A member of Relais & Chateaux, this boutique hotel does seemingly everything beautifully.

Delhi-based Bridging Journeys (00 91 9971715890; bridgingjourneys.com) specialises in chauffeured tours of off-beat Rajasthan. A five-night Heritage Experience stay costs from £850pp including all meals.

Laze along the backwaters

Exploring Kerala’s backwaters on a traditionally built rice barge is the highlight for many visitors to south India. You glide past temples and churches, orchards and lagoons rich in bird life and visit villages full of home industry. To get away from noisy daytrippers stay aboard for two nights.

Kerala Connections (01892 722440; keralaconnections.co.uk) offers the 14-night Classic Kerala tour from £1,995pp, including flights.

rice barge Kerala - Getty

Convivial adventures

Take it slow

The traffic, crowds and hustle of Rajasthan’s big cities can put first-time visitors off India forever. Far better to start in the countryside and travel slowly in open-sided jeeps to soak up the sounds, smells and colours of village life and enter the soul of India. Wild Frontiers runs small group tours that start in Udaipur, the most laid-back of Rajasthan’s big cities, and take in the palace hotel in Bijaipur, superb for walks and birdwatching, and Rudyard Kipling’s beloved Bundi (it’s claimed he penned Kim in the maharajah’s lakeside guesthouse). The massive fort palace has some of the country’s finest Rajput murals and the town retains its artisan communities making it a delight to wander around on foot.

Wild Frontiers (020 3925 9845; wildfrontierstravel.com) offers a 15-day India in Slow Motion holiday from £3,145pp including all meals.

Udaipur - Getty

Merrily down the Ganges

The Assam Bengal Navigation company has pioneered river cruises on the Ganges, sailing upstream from Kolkata to visit the handloom weaving communities along the Hooghly. In August and September when the river is high it cruises the middle reaches between the Varanasi and Patna in Bihar, using a traditional 18-cabin riverboat, all teak and brass, with an open-air rooftop deck.

The seven-night “Historic Hooghly” cruise with ABN (00 91 361 266 7871; assambengalnavigation.com) costs from £1,077pp. Solo travellers may prefer to opt for the Jules Verne (020 3733 9499; vjv.com) 11-night Holy Ganges cruise aboard the RV Rajmahal as there is no single supplement on some sailings. From £2,495pp including flights.

Find a spiritual connection

To get to grips with the pantheon of Hindu deities and their dramatic life stories visit Tamil Nadu where age-old rituals are central to daily life. Storytrails (storytrails.in), set up by a former Chennai banker dismayed by the quality of government-registered guides, runs superb tours in Chennai, Pondicherry and Madurai focusing on deeply researched themes. Stay at CGH hotels (cghearth.com) in lovingly renovated historic buildings and take time out in the cool green hills at the British-owned Rajakkad Estate.

Selective Asia (01273 670001; selectiveasia.com) can tailor tours to your interests using chauffeured cars. Its 15-night Essential Tamil Nadu & the Andamans tour costs from £2,139pp.

Tamil Nadu - Getty

Lost kingdoms free from crowds

For Indophiles who have seen the best of north and south India, a tour of the Deccan is a must, especially now that comfortable hotels have opened such as Evolve Back’s Kamalapura Palace in Hampi. From the 14th-century ruins of Hampi, the south’s last great Hindu capital in an extraordinary boulder-strewn landscape, to the intricate 7th-century shrines at Pattadakal, India’s central spine is rich in world heritage sites, but without the crowds elsewhere. Muslim rulers left their mark here too in Bijapur where the dome of Gol Gumbaz mausoleum rivals St Peter’s in Rome.

Transindus (020 8566 3739; transindus.co.uk) offers a 16-day Hampi & the Deccan Plateau tour from £3,135pp, including flights.

In the footsteps of the ancients

Follow in the footsteps of wandering holy men and traders on the ancient Silk Road from India to China as it passes through the former kingdom of Ladakh. The landscape is the star here: vivid green farming valleys hug the headwaters of the River Indus and highland deserts of sand and rock. There’s also the chance to see K2. In the villages Buddhism is still a way of life and many are crowned by a medieval monastery.

Corinthian Travel (020 3583 6089; corinthiantravel.co.uk) has a choice of tours including luxury camping and family-focused trips. Its The Himalayan Silk Road: Manali to Leh road trip costs from £2,795pp.

Ladakhi Buddhist monks construct a mandala with sand and the dust of precious stones inside the Thiksay monastery - Getty

Adrenaline highs

Cycling in tea country

Behind the beaches and backwaters of Kerala is a beautiful range of hills, the Western Ghats. Shaded by old-growth forests, elephants and buffalo roam, and locals tend orchards and rice paddies. Quiet lanes wind up through tea and spice plantations to spectacular viewpoints, a just reward for a few hours in the saddle each day.

Saddle Skedaddle (0191 265 1110; skedaddle.com) runs guided 14-day trips with full support (including a van to collect you if your legs give up) which starts and ends on the coast. From £1,885pp.

the Western Ghats - Getty

Walk the Himalayas

High in the Kumaon valley, Shakti, a specialist tour company, has pioneered walking trails through remote villages and flower-filled meadows in the shadow of snow-capped Himalayan peaks accompanied by a private guide. Nights are spent in traditional houses converted into stylish suites while a personal chef creates Kumaoni delicacies for supper and gourmet picnics for the trail. Best of all the walks can be tailored to suit all ages and levels of fitness.

A seven-night trip with Shakti (0203 151 5177; shaktihimalaya.com) costs from £5,800pp. Village Ways (01223 750049; villageways.com) offers cheaper alternatives based in nearby Binsar; from £940pp for 12 nights.

Bend and stretch

North of Delhi in the foothills of the Himalayas lies Basunti, a beautifully situated yoga retreat run by an Englishman whose family has lived in India for generations. While yoga is taken seriously here, the shala is attached to a convivial lodge beside a lake that acts as a reservoir for Delhi. After classes you can swim in its clean silken waters, visit the Tibetan community in Dharamsala up the valley, or simply unwind in a garden hammock.

Retreats at Basunti (basunti-yoga-india.co.uk) cost from £1,800 for 12 nights.

Saddle up

Horses feature heavily in Mughal miniature paintings and the thrill of the chase can be recaptured on a ride across the plains of Rajasthan. At Dundlod Castle, Bonnie Singh has a stud of award-winning, pure-bred Marwari horses and can organise all kinds of riding safaris, including an annual departure that finishes at the Nagaur Fair – a more interesting alternative to the famous Pushkar cattle fair – where drovers come to trade and make merry.

In the Saddle (01299 272997; inthesaddle.com) offers an 11-night tour from £3,000pp.

Prices quoted do not include international flights unless otherwise stated.

