India's Zydus Cadila applies for emergency use nod for COVID-19 vaccine

A police officer manages people who came to receive a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine outside a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad
·1 min read

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Zydus Cadila said on Thursday it has applied to the country's drug regulator for emergency use approval of its COVID-19 vaccine and that it plans to manufacture up to 120 million doses of the shot annually.

Coronavirus cases in India dropped from a devastating peak in April and May, however, experts have warned of a third wave and reiterated that widespread vaccination remains one of the best defences against the pandemic.

An approval for Zydus' vaccine, ZyCoV-D, would make it the fifth vaccine authorized for use in India, after Moderna, AstraZeneca and partner Serum Institute of India's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, and Sputnik V developed by Russia's Gamaleya Institute.

ZyCoV-D showed safety and efficacy in a late-stage trial with more than 28,000 volunteers across the country, including about 1,000 subjects in the 12-18 year age group, Zydus said.

The study was carried out "during the peak of second wave of COVID-19 (in India), reaffirming the vaccine's efficacy against the new mutant strains especially the Delta variant," Zydus said in a statement https://bit.ly/3y8jBTa to the stock exchanges.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla promises to get India’s Covishield into Europe’s vaccine passport

    Europe’s new “vaccine passport” programme, which recognises some Covid-19 vaccines whose beneficiaries will be able to travel to Europe, includes the AstraZeneca vaccine but not Covishield, which is produced in India.

  • India's Cipla gets nod to distribute partner Moderna's COVID vaccine

    (Reuters) -Indian drugmaker Cipla Ltd has received regulatory approval to distribute partner Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine in the country, a senior government official said on Tuesday, clearing the way for the shot to be imported. Moderna's vaccine will be the fourth shot authorized for use in India, after AstraZeneca and partner Serum Institute of India's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Sputnik V developed by Russia's Gamaleya Institute.

  • Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

    Balancing a new software programming job and caring for a toddler in Tokyo, LaShawn Toyoda saw increasing confusion in her social media feeds among non-Japanese speakers about how they could get a COVID-19 vaccine. "There was no news available in any language other than Japanese about when they would be able to get vaccinated, how they could get vaccinated or where," said Toyoda, who moved from Maryland in the United States to Tokyo a decade ago. Hours later, Toyoda launched her database Find a Doc https://www.findadoc.jp, a health database that helps non-Japanese speaking people find clinics with COVID-19 vaccine doses to spare after cancellations from prioritised elderly patients.

  • UPDATE 1-CureVac COVID-19 vaccine records only 48% efficacy in final trial readout

    CureVac said its COVID-19 vaccine was 48% effective in the final analysis of its pivotal mass trial, only marginally better than the 47% reported after an initial read-out two weeks ago. CureVac said on June 16 its COVID-19 vaccine, known as CVnCoV, proved only 47% effective in an initial trial read-out and that new variants had proved a headwind, denting investor confidence in its ability to take on rival shots. Late-stage trials of BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which like CureVac's are based on mRNA technology, had efficacy rates of well above 90% across all age groups but took place when the original version of the coronavirus was dominant.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    When stocks hit bottom, investors should take note. Stock prices fall for a reason, but those reasons don’t always mean that the stock is unsound. In fact, some fundamentally strong equities can fall to rock bottom prices – and when that happens, it’s a buying opportunity. Wall Street’s analysts are frequently on the alert for these cases, as they generally offer investors some of the best upside potentials in the market. Using TipRanks' database, we pinpointed two stocks whose price has fallen

  • Should people get a Pfizer 'booster' shot after receiving Johnson & Johnson? Experts weigh in.

    Some are now suggesting that those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine consider getting a booster via Pfizer or Moderna. Here's what you need to know about mixing vaccines.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens in the Second Half of the Year

    Of course, no one knows what the second half of the year holds, but no matter what happens, here are two excellent companies that are worth buying and holding through the next six months and beyond: Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Pharma giant Eli Lilly boasts an exciting pipeline. One of the company's most interesting projects is tirzepatide, a diabetes and obesity drug currently undergoing phase 3 clinical trials.

  • COVID-19: Sinovac recipients need to undergo pre-event testing – MOH

    Recipients of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine will still have to undergo pre-event testing, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (30 June).

  • When can children get the the COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s a timeline.

    Moderna's vaccine is expected to be next authorized in teens, following the Food and Drug Administration's decision in mid-May to allow younger teens to get the Pfizer shots.

  • Five Indian drugmakers to jointly start local trial of Merck & Co's COVID-19 drug

    Between March and April, each of these companies, including Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and privately held Emcure Pharmaceuticals, partnered with Merck to expand production of the drug, molnupiravir, hastening its availability in India to address a new wave of infections in the country. The partnership gave the companies license to make and supply molnupiravir to India and more than 100 low- and middle-income countries following approvals or emergency authorization by local regulatory agencies, Merck said in late April.

  • Gilead's (GILD) Kite Announces Positive Data on Yescarta

    Gilead (GILD) announces results from the ZUMA-7 study on Yescarta and completes submission of application to the FDA seeking approval of lenacapavir.

  • 3 Top Psychedelic Stocks to Buy Now

    Psychedelics such as LSD and psilocybin (colloquially known as "magic mushrooms") have long been known to have therapeutic effects in alleviating depression and mood disorders. As a result, U.S. lawmakers outlawed most psychedelics under the Controlled Substances Act, classifying them in the same group as heroin. Fast-forward half a century, and the political pressure to suppress hippie culture has largely disappeared -- making researchers, patients, and investors alike far more interested in the medical benefits of psychedelics.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks Up on Intellia's CRISPR Therapy Study Data

    Intellia (NTLA) announces first-ever, promising clinical data on an in vivo CRISPR-based therapy. Stocks of CRSP, EDIT and BEAM rise on investor enthusiasm about their CRISPR-based candidates.

  • Inovio Has a Great Pipeline — But Is Its Stock a Buy?

    In all likelihood, the Covid-19 opportunity has passed for Inovio Phamaceuticals (INO). The DNA vaccine specialist was one of the early pacesetters last year in the race to get a coronavirus vaccine to market. However, while several peers made it past the finish line a while ago, Inovio’s program has stalled, beset by issues impeding its progress. That said, Jefferies analyst Kelechi Chikere thinks the company could potentially have a lot to offer and might be worth investors’ attention. “INO ha

  • Even Pro-Vaccine Parents Have a lot of Questions. Here are the Answers We Found

    There is a lot of misinformation for stressed parents to wade through. With vaccine trials underway for young children, we talked to doctors about what the real risks are

  • This Risky Micro-Cap Could Pay Off Big

    There are two kinds of risks in the stock market. The first is execution risk, which is the probability that the company whose stock you are buying will survive and thrive. This is the risk that you are paying too much for your shares.

  • Compass Pathways Completes Target Administration Of Psilocybin Therapy In World's Largest Study

    Compass Pathways (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotech company in the psychedelics space, announced it has completed a key milestone on its path to obtaining FDA approval for psilocybin in the treatment of depression. The company reported that it had completed psilocybin administration to all 216 patients that were targeted for Compass’ phase IIb clinical trial for treatment-resistant depression. The trial, which is using a proprietary version of isolated psilocybin known as COMP360, is the world’s largest

  • EU picks antibody treatments, arthritis drug as preferred COVID-19 therapies

    The selection of drugs is part of the EU Strategy on COVID-19 Therapeutics, launched in May, to speed up EU approval and for a joint procurement plan on behalf of member states, complementing more advanced efforts on vaccines. The commission's pick of most promising treatments comprises Eli Lilly and Incyte's Olumiant for hospitalized COVID-19 patients on oxygen, as well as new antibody drugs for early-stage disease developed by Regeneron, Eli Lilly, Celltrion and an alliance of GlaxoSmithKline and partner Vir.

  • Here's Why Moderna Stock Hit an All-Time High Today

    Promising clinical trial results are prompting more governments to authorize the biotech's coronavirus vaccine.

  • CureVac COVID-19 vaccine records only 48% efficacy in final trial readout

    (Reuters) -CureVac said its COVID-19 vaccine was 48% effective in the final analysis of its pivotal mass trial, only marginally better than the 47% reported after an initial read-out two weeks ago. CureVac said on June 16 its COVID-19 vaccine, known as CVnCoV, proved only 47% effective in an initial trial read-out and that new variants had proved a headwind, denting investor confidence in its ability to take on rival shots. Late-stage trials of BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which like CureVac's are based on mRNA technology, had efficacy rates of well above 90% across all age groups but took place when the original version of the coronavirus was dominant.