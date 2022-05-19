May 19, 2022: Payton Gendron is led into the courtroom for a hearing at Erie County Court, in Buffalo, N.Y. Gendron faces charges in the May 14, fatal shooting at a supermarket.

The white man accused of a racist massacre inside a Buffalo Tops store that left 10 people dead has been indicted by a grand jury. Payton Gendron, the 18-year-old from Conklin, New York, is appeared in court in Buffalo Thursday and is scheduled to return June 9 to be arraigned on the indictment. Charged with first-degree murder in the deaths, he continues to be held without bail and was shackled at the hearing. As he was led from the courtroom, one person yelled, “Payton, you’re a coward.”

A $121 million expansion of Seneca Park Zoo would create the largest indoor tropics exhibit of its kind in the United States, according to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, who unveiled the proposal during his recent state of the county address. Plans for the ambitious upgrade, for which the New York state would kick in $42.5 million, include construction of an indoor rainforest and a 220,000-gallon aquarium to house at least two species of sharks.

Notorious Rochester hitman Dominic Taddeo pleaded guilty Tuesday to an escape from a federal halfway house — a crime he committed when he had less than a year to serve. Now, with his plea in an Orlando, Florida, courtroom, Taddeo could face as many as five additional years in prison. In late March, he left the halfway house in Orlando for a scheduled medical appointment and didn't return. He was captured about a week later near Miami.

Voters in Rochester’s suburbs rejected a crop of candidates running in opposition to their school districts’ anti-racism efforts, mirroring similar results from last year. In districts across Monroe County, candidates asked for voters’ support on platforms of increasing parental involvement, including in curriculum and on the library shelves, where some schools' movement toward diversification have run up against parent complaints. Nearly all of those candidates lost Tuesday, most of them handily.

