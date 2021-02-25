Indicted Athens City Schools director placed on leave

Feb. 25—The director of planning for Athens City Schools was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday, the day after he was named in a federal indictment alleging he and others conspired to profit from fraudulently enrolling private school students in public virtual schools.

Carter, 45, was indicted along with former Athens superintendent Trey Holladay and his wife Deborah, who was a former Athens City Schools teacher, and former Limestone County superintendent Tom Sisk. Also indicted were David Webb Tutt, 61, of Uniontown, and Gregory "Greg" Earl Corkren, 56, of Tuscaloosa, both described in the indictment as longtime friends of Trey Holladay.

According to the indictment, the defendants personally kept a portion of the state education money generated for the Athens City and Limestone County school systems from the inflated enrollment figures.

"Upon reviewing the allegations against Dr. Rick Carter, Athens City Schools has placed him on administrative leave until further notice," Superintendent Beth Patton said in a statement released Wednesday. "None of the other individuals charged in the indictment remain affiliated with Athens City Schools in any manner."

Carter was previously director of innovative programs and principal of Athens High School.

"The Athens City Schools community is shocked and very concerned to read Tuesday's release from the U.S. Attorney's office," Patton said. She said that the school district has fully cooperated with the Department of Justice as its investigation proceeded.

"The school system will continue to work with federal officials and the Alabama State Department of Education as the matter proceeds in court," Patton said. "School officials have not discussed this matter at the request of federal officials, and will continue to refrain from discussing it."

Carter's annual salary is $122,766. According to Patton, under tenure law, Carter has to be on paid administrative leave.

According to the indictment, Carter and Trey Holladay induced several private schools to provide them with student and parent identifying information, academic transcripts and report cards as part of a scheme to falsely verify they were virtual students at Athens Renaissance School. Carter also, according to the indictment, cooperated with Corkren in creating false Alabama addresses for out-of-state private school students.

Also in furtherance of the scheme to inflate Athens City enrollment numbers and thereby receive more money from the state, the indictment alleges, Carter instructed Corkren to modify the report cards of private school students so as to omit the names of the private schools. This was done so Athens City Schools officials would record the grades as if the students were actively enrolled in Athens Renaissance School, according to the indictment.

Carter also sent falsified course completion reports to the Alabama State Department of Education, according to the indictment, and received direct cash payments from Corkren.

All six defendants are charged with conspiring to commit mail and wire fraud. Trey Holladay, Carter and Corkren are charged with aggravated identity theft for allegedly obtaining confidential student information to assist in the scheme.

The indictment was originally filed Jan. 13, but remained sealed until Wednesday. The Holladays have denied the charges through their attorney. No attorneys have made an appearance for the other defendants.

The defendants' arraignment is scheduled March 3 by video conference.

The Athens City Schools Board of Education will hold a special called board meeting at 7:30 this morning at the central office and plans to hand out Patton's statement. "There will be no opportunity to ask questions at the board meeting and no interviews," according to the district's spokesperson, Ginger Hickman.

