Indicted Augusta commissioner Sammie Sias has court date set for March

Indicted Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias looks down the dais the day in 2019 his commission colleagues referred allegations against Sias of misuse of public funds and child abuse to law enforcement.

Indicted Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias has a date for trial on charges he hid evidence and lied to agents during a federal investigation.

Sias, 67, was indicted in U.S. District Court in July for interfering in an FBI investigation of his involvement with the Jamestown Community Center, a public facility run by the Sandridge Community Association, which he founded.

Jury selection for the trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. March 28. It should be Sias' first appearance in court since an August bond hearing. His attorneys obtained a delay until this month to file motions but haven't filed any new motions.

Sias professed his innocence after his home was raided by FBI and Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents in 2019. The investigation had been under way for some time, but the raid took place after allegations of misdeeds were publicized by former Jamestown manager Willa Hilton. Sias responded to the claims by saying Hilton was upset because he ended their decades-long extramarital affair.

Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Sias from office in August, but he continues to be paid pending a negative trial outcome. His salary was listed at $17,258 a year ago plus an auto allowance and other benefits. Since September, taxpayers have also been paying for Alvin Mason, Sias' predecessor whom the commission named as Sias' temporary replacement.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: When is indicted Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias's trial?