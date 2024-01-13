Indicted Decatur officer was unusual in avoiding jail time

Jan. 13—Former Decatur police officer Mac Marquette — who spent no time in a jail cell after he was charged with murder in the shooting death of Steve Perkins, was granted an unusually low bond, and had his mugshot temporarily withheld from publication — received no special treatment, according to the Morgan County district attorney.

People accused of certain crimes in Alabama, including murder, are subject to Aniah's Law. The law requires such defendants be held in jail without bond until a pretrial detention hearing.

The Decatur Daily found no court records of an Aniah's Law defendant in Morgan County who spent no nights in jail, save one: Marquette.

Marquette's indictment was signed by Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell on Jan. 4 with an annotation: "Aniah's Law applies, but state agrees to bond, set at $30,000."

Court records show no formal Aniah's Law hearing in Marquette's case because, as the annotation reads, the prosecution had no objection to setting a bond, and so "the judge did the reasonable thing and showed it as waived," District Attorney Scott Anderson explained Friday.

Aniah's Law, passed in November 2022, reads: "A court shall order that a defendant charged with an offense listed in this subsection (including murder) be held without bail prior to a pretrial detention hearing."

Prior to the effective date of Aniah's Law, only capital murder defendants could be held without bond.

Anderson on Friday said that immediately following Marquette's Jan. 4 indictment, Howell had a courtroom full of defendants and that she would have had to clear the courtroom in order for the grand jury to come in and report their decision.

"So, instead of having to clear the courtroom, the judge came up to our office to allow the grand jury to report to her there," he said. "We discussed that we would have no arguments to present that this defendant should be held without bond. I assume if I had objected that she would have set it for a hearing on Monday and we would have told her again that we had no objection to bond."

Perkins supporter Briona Watkins said the treatment of Marquette demonstrates that law enforcement officers facing charges are treated differently by authorities.

"There are people who are locked up right now for lesser violations with bonds that are double Marquette's, or no bonds," she said.

The Morgan County sheriff on Friday said Anderson asked him to delay release of Marquette's mugshot.

"At the request of the district attorney, we held the Marquette arrest details until the DA's press conference that took place the following morning," on Jan. 5, Sheriff Ron Puckett said.

Anderson explained that he made the request to avoid word getting out and causing a conflict between "any parties" at the jail.

Anderson said he proposed a $30,000 bond after several figures were "being thrown out."

"It seemed like a reasonable amount to — you know, bond is not punitive," he said. "Bond is to ensure that the defendant appears back in court. And, based on the circumstances as I knew them to be, that seemed like a reasonable amount to ensure that this defendant would reappear in court."

Anderson said he saw no discrepancy between Marquette's bond and higher bonds for many nonviolent drug offenders. He also said he's seen bonds as low as $30,000 for murder before in his career.

Anderson said Marquette has been treated the same as any other criminal defendant in Morgan County.

"The only thing impacted was him being processed before it was made public," he said.

Despite numerous attempts, Howell did not respond to The Daily's inquiries.

Every case is different — Marquette was arrested upon indictment, whereas most defendants are first charged by law enforcement — but a review by The Daily of other people charged in Morgan County with crimes subject to Aniah's Law revealed they consistently received higher bonds and spent time in jail.

—Reginald Carlisle was arrested by Decatur police and charged with three counts of first-degree robbery on Oct. 22. He was held without bond in Morgan County Jail until his Aniah's Law hearing on Oct. 24, according to court records. Following the hearing, his bond was set at $50,000.

He had one prior first-degree robbery charge in 2015. He was still in jail as of Friday.

—Riley Willis was arrested by Decatur police and charged with first-degree domestic violence and first-degree arson on Aug. 8. Howell is the presiding judge on the case. Willis was held without bond until his Aniah's Law hearing on Aug. 11.

Willis, an Army veteran with no criminal history other than a speeding ticket, was denied bond under the statute. He remained in Morgan County Jail on Friday.

—A Texas man named Jeffrey Gladden who, according to his wife, was experiencing a mental health crisis when he allegedly threatened to blow up a Decatur gas station with fireworks on July 3, remained in jail without bond until his Aniah's Law hearing on July 7.

Gladden was initially denied bond following the hearing and was eventually released from jail on Sept. 15.

—Charles Spears was arrested and charged with murder on June 11. An Aniah's Law hearing was scheduled for June 16, but a court order indicates Spears consented to being held without bond while locating a witness.

Spears remained in Morgan County Jail on Friday without bond.

—Eric Thomas was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery and attempted murder on May 8. He was held without bond until his Aniah's Law hearing on May 12, when Howell set his bond at $100,000.

Thomas remained in Morgan County Jail on Friday.

—Christopher Ward was charged with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault on June 13. He was held without bond until his Aniah's Law hearing on June 16, where his bond was set at $52,500.

Ward was released from jail on July 28.

—Marquise Wayns was arrested and charged with attempted murder on Jan. 12. Court records show no Aniah's Law hearing; the statute was still new at the time. Wayns' bond was set at $200,000.

On Friday, Wayns remained in Morgan County Jail. State records show no other criminal history.

According to a professor at Samford University's Cumberland School of Law, all defendants charged with a crime listed in Aniah's Law are required to remain in custody until the Aniah's Law hearing, but such hearings are not necessarily formal.

"That provision does, on its face, require the court to hold a pretrial detention hearing," said former Tuscaloosa County assistant public defender and assistant professor of law Matt Woodham. "However, 'hearing' often is not what many might assume it to be. A hearing is merely an opportunity to be heard. If the parties in this case agreed that bail should be set in a certain amount and communicated that agreement to the court, that would constitute a 'hearing.'"

Woodham said the only potential violation of Aniah's Law, in Marquette's case, would be if he was not held without bail until the pretrial detention hearing.

"Since it appears that the hearing and order setting bail occurred very nearly after the defendant's arrest, there is no consequence to that technical violation, if it occurred.

"In short, the court was required to hold the defendant without bail for however many seconds or minutes passed between arrest and the hearing, but the court was well within its power to enter the order that it did after the hearing was held, however informal or short the hearing may have been."

— david.gambino@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. @DD_DavidGambino