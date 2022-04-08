Indicted Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen sues city, law director, three people he fired

Mayor Richard Homrighausen arrives for a meeting with various city superintendents at the Dover Water Works Plant on Mar. 25.

NEW PHILADELPHIA — Dover Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen filed a civil suit on Thursday claiming that an agreement reinstating three city workers he fired is "void and has no legal effect."

The action for declaratory judgment was filed in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court.

More: Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen indicted on 15 criminal counts for keeping wedding fees

Named as defendants are the city of Dover itself, Law Director Douglas O'Meara, the mayor's administrative assistant Eva Newsome, Service Director David Douglas and Gerald Mroczkowski, human resources and safety director.

Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen returns to his office Dec 21 after firing Service Director Dave Douglas at the end of the business day. When questioned about the events, the mayor said he was, " ... just taking care of business." He then went on to fire two more people: his executive assistant, and the safety director.

Newsome, Douglas and Mroczkowski returned to work at Dover City Hall on March 25 after the State Personnel Board of Review approved an agreement between the city and the employees that returned them to their former positions. The employees alleged that Homrighausen violated whistleblower statutes by firing them on Dec. 21 because they provided testimony during a council investigation last year into the mayor's conduct.

More: Dover mayor: 'Taking care of city business' — Homrighausen fires three Dover employees

Thursday's complaint contends that "Defendants cannot bypass the Mayor's powers as appointing authority by entering into a settlement agreement." The action states that the mayor is the sole appointing authority for city employees.

The court filing, made by Columbus attorney Jonathan Downes, reiterates Homrighausen's claim that he fired the three workers "due to a loss of confidence in their ability to perform the essential functions of their positions."

Dover City Council, the law director, the employees and the State Personnel Board of Review contend that the mayor wrongfully fired the employees in retaliation.

More: Dover mayor's indictment prompts renewed calls for his resignation

Homrighausen's suit was filed nearly a month after he was indicted on 15 criminal counts, including theft in office for pocketing fees he received for performing weddings. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges: theft in office; having an unlawful interest in a public contract; six counts of filing incomplete, false, and fraudulent tax returns; four counts of soliciting improper compensation; two counts of dereliction of duty; and representation by a public official or employee.

Story continues

More: Dover mayor's indictment prompts renewed calls for his resignation

A special prosecutor with the state auditor's office has taken steps to have Homrighausen suspended from office until criminal charges filed against him are resolved.

More: Process begins to suspend Mayor Richard Homrighausen from office

More: Dover Chemical files suit against city of Dover over electrical service

In addition to the criminal case against Homrighausen, a suit is pending in Tuscarawas County Common Plea Court involving Dover Chemical Corp., the city of Dover and O'Meara over issues involving electrical service from the municipal-owned Dover Light & Power.

The company alleges that city officials have made "false, inflammatory statements" about Dover Chemical.

City employees Dave Douglas, middle, and Gerry Mroczkowski look over Douglas's desk after returning to work Friday morning, Mar. 25.

O’Meara has charged that employees of Dover Light & Power's Electric Field Division have been maintaining and upgrading the lines and equipment inside Dover Chemical, in violation of an ordinance passed by council in 1975.

More: Homrighausen files suit against city of Dover, law director

In a separate suit, Homrighausen is suing the city alleging it has failed to provide him with legal representation in a case involving the three city employees he fired.

On Friday, he filed two additional actions in common pleas court related to the administrative order of the State Personnel Board of Review. One is a notice of appeal. The other is a motion to suspend enforcement of the order. Homrighausen filed the actions himself, without an attorney.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Indicted Dover mayor sues city, law director, 3 employees he fired