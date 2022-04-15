Indicted financial adviser detained after tropical vacation

Apr. 15—EAU CLAIRE — A former Altoona financial adviser has been detained for taking an unauthorized tropical vacation while his federal fraud case is pending.

Judge Stephen L. Crocker of U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin on Thursday revoked Michael F. Shillin's release, requiring the defendant to be detained until he faces trial, according to minutes of the proceedings.

The judge agreed with the U.S. Attorney's Office and a probation officer that Shillin's trip earlier this month to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands violated rules of pretrial release that prohibited travel outside of Wisconsin without prior approval.

Shillin had been stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on April 9 at the Cyril E. King International Airport in St. Thomas before boarding a flight home after a vacation, according to the probation officer's report.

Doing a check of Shillin's status led the customs officer to contact the U.S. Pretrial Services Office. Shillin was advised to take the flight home, but then report to his probation officer on the morning of Monday, April 11.

Shillin kept that appointment and told the probation officer that he'd been on a five-night vacation with his girlfriend that started April 4 at the Emerald Beach Resort in St. Thomas.

This unapproved tropical getaway happened after Shillin had been turned down for permission to take another long-distance trip to attend a work-related event.

The probation officer's report noted that Shillin had previously asked in late March if he could attend an upcoming conference on the Caribbean island of Antigua that his employer was pressuring him to go to. That request was refused by the probation officer and U.S. Attorney's Office. After the refusal, Shillin sent an email on April 1 to the probation officer and his attorney stating that his girlfriend would instead by traveling to Antigua in his place and she would be using their joint checking account.

To pay for the couple's vacation to St. Thomas, Shillin claimed he used airfare credit and a bonus his employer gave him in lieu of attending the conference. The probation officer's April 11 report notes that claim, but adds that the information had not been verified.

The federal lawsuit against Shillin started in late October with his indictment on nine counts of wire fraud and one count of bank fraud. The charges against him are all tied to when he was running Shillin Wealth Management in Altoona, which was in business from mid-2018 until the end of 2020.

The wire fraud charges are tied to emails Shillin sent to clients about stock buys he didn't actually make for them, misrepresenting costs or benefits of insurance policies, and presenting fraudulent tax documents.

The bank fraud claim is from Shillin for using fraudulent collateral to secure $462,000 in loans from Northwestern Bank during August 2020.

Shillin pleaded not guilty to all counts against him at an arraignment in early November.

His next court date is scheduled for June 6. Should the case proceed to a jury trial, one is already scheduled for August.

The maximum potential penalty for wire fraud is 20 years in prison per count and for bank fraud it is 30 years per count.

In addition to the federal criminal charges against him, Shillin also filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in November.

In January, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission barred Shillin from being a financial adviser, following similar bans imposed by Wisconsin regulators and a nationwide licensing organization.

When Shillin Wealth Management went defunct in December 2020, the firm was handling 2,992 accounts worth $135.47 million, according to the federal indictment.