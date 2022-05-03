Indicted former JEA exec sells Jacksonville Beach home

Former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn has sold his Jacksonville Beach home.

Zillow.com notes the selling price as $2,375,000.

Documents were filed in federal court Monday notifying the court that Zahn and his family need to move by June.

The documents say he’ll remain in the middle district of Florida as he awaits trial.

[RELATED: Former JEA leaders face federal charges]

According to Zillow.com, the listing price is $2.9 million.

Zahn and former JEA CFO Ryan Wannemacher are accused of conspiring to steal millions of dollars from the City of Jacksonville through the failed sale of JEA.

The two are set to go on trial in May 2023.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories