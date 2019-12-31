Indicted Giuliani associate Lev Parnas asks to share documents with House impeachment investigators

Lawyers for Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy GIuliani arrested with partner Igor Fruman in October, announced Monday that they have sought a judge's permission to hand documents and the contents of Parnas' iPhone over to the House Intelligence Committee for use it its impeachment inquiry. Giuliani is President Trump's personal lawyer, and Parnas and Fruman worked with him in Ukraine to oust U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and search for damaging information on former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading Democrat in the race to face Trump next November.









We’ve asked the Court for permission to give the contents of Lev Parnas’s iPhone and other documents—to be produced to the defense by DOJ tomorrow—to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence #HPSCI for use in the impeachment inquiry. #LetLevSpeak #LevRemembers pic.twitter.com/iYNPb0DoGt — Joseph A. Bondy (@josephabondy) December 31, 2019

"Review of these materials is essential to the committee's ability to corroborate the strength of Mr. Parnas' potential testimony," lawyer Joseph Bondy told U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken. It's not clear whether House impeachment investigators still want to interview Parnas, whom they subpoenaed in October, weeks after the House already voted to impeach Trump. The House has not yet sent its two articles of impeachment to the Senate for Trump's trial.

