Indicted man arrested for failing to get GPS monitor

Sep. 2—A 33-year-old Odessa man indicted 19 months ago on an aggravated sexual assault charge was arrested Thursday afternoon.

According to Ector County District Court records, Manuel Olivas is accused of raping a woman at knifepoint in January 2021 and was indicted the following month.

In June 2021, Ector County's pretrial services office informed Judge Justin Low of the 161st District Court Olivas failed to show up to get his GPS monitor and a warrant was issued for his arrest, court documents show.

Olivas remained in the Ector County jail as of Friday morning with a $60,000 surety bond.