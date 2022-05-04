Indicted: Murdaugh, Hampton banker, Beaufort lawyer charged with major financial crimes

A state grand jury has indicted former Hampton banker Russell Laffitte on various financial charges and added new indictments against suspended lawyers Alex Murdaugh and Cory Fleming.

Lafitte, 51, former chief executive officer of Palmetto State Bank, has not been indicted before.

Murdaugh, 53, of Hampton, and Fleming, 53, of Beaufort, have been charged with other financial crimes by a state grand jury.

A lawyer for Laffitte, Matt Austin, said, “Russell Laffitte has been cooperating throughout the investigation while maintaining his innocence. We intend to fight the charges vigorously and look forward to our client having his day in court.”

In the new indictments, Laffitte faces some 20 charges, and Murdaugh faces four new charges. There are five new charges against Fleming.

Murdaugh is now charged in 15 separate indictments containing 79 charges against him in schemes to steal some $8.4 million from various alleged victims.

Fleming is charged in two indictments alleging he stole $3.7 million from victims; Laffitte is charged with schemes to defraud victims of $1.8 million.

Laffitte, who was fired by his bank in early January, was indicted along with Murdaugh on charges he and Murdaugh conspired to misappropriate $350,245 in money held in trust for a Natarsha Thomas at Palmetto State Bank.

Another indictment charges Laffitte and Murdaugh with conspiring with each other to misappropriate $1.1 million in money Laffitte controlled at Palmetto State Bank. Part of this money was used to allow Murdaugh to pay off loans made to him by Laffitte from client funds in an unrelated case in which Laffitte served as a fiduciary, or trusted manager, the indictment says.

Murdaugh and Fleming are also charged with conspiring to misappropriate $89,133 in funds that Fleming held in trust as attorney for Pamela Pinckney, a client of Fleming’s.

Fleming is also charged with breach of trust as attorney for Pamela Pinckney of $8,078 to take himself, Murdaugh and an unnamed attorney on a private plane to the 2021 College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Both Lafitte and Murdaugh come from well-to-do old Hampton County families with roots in two of the county’s most venerable institutions — the Murdaugh law firm and the Palmetto State Bank, both over 100 years old. The privately-owned bank has more than $500 million in assets and branches in Allendale and Beaufort counties.

McClatchy newspapers, including The State, the Island Packet and the Beaufort Gazette, have previously reported that the Laffitte family bought the bank in 1955. In 2020, Russell Laffitte took over the job of CEO from his father. However, it would turn out to be a short stint in the position.

Palmetto State Bank’s board dropped Laffitte as CEO in January after questions came to light regarding his role as a legal representative for individuals who had their money allegedly stolen by Alex Murdaugh.

In several cases, Laffitte would inexplicably serve as a personal representative or conservator for victims who received large insurance payouts secured by Murdaugh.

The position of personal representative or conservator typically falls to a responsible family member of an incapacitated person or a minor who received a large settlement. Their job is to oversee the pot of money and make sure it’s disbursed or invested properly.

Most notably, Laffitte was appointed representative for Hakeem Pinckney, a quadriplegic Hampton man who died from his injuries after a 2009 car crash, and two of Pinckney’s other family members also hurt in the wreck. Murdaugh secured a hefty settlement for the Pinckney family but was later accused by the AG’s office of stealing more than $800,000 in funds meant for the family.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.