Indicted Shelby Co. jailers allegedly beat other inmate days before Gershun Freeman death

The Shelby County Criminal Justice Center, located at 201 Poplar, is seen in Memphis, Tenn., on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

An inmate at the Shelby County Jail, commonly known as 201 Poplar, said he was beaten by corrections deputies days before an altercation prior to the death of Gershun Freeman. Three of those deputies, according to a pro se complaint filed in federal court last November, have since been indicted in Freeman's death.

Corey Lurry, an inmate at 201 Poplar facing murder charges, alleged in his complaint that he was handcuffed and then beaten by five corrections officers. Those officers, the pro se complaint said, had kicked him in the face and back, as well as hit him with "unknown objects" and sprayed him with chemical spray.

A pro se complaint is one a plaintiff files without a lawyer and is not an uncommon route for those who are incarcerated with a pending case or those who are in prison after being convicted of a crime.

Lareko Elliot, one of the Shelby County corrections deputies charged in connection with the death of Gershun Freeman, walks into the courtroom to appear for a report date at Shelby County Criminal Court in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, December 1, 2023.

When members of the jail's Detention Response Team arrived — which Lurry alleged included Lareko Elliot, Charles Gatewood and Jeffrey Gibson, each of whom have since been charged in the Freeman case — Lurry said they brought him to a medical room.

"They carried out another attack due to no camera can see into room [sic]," Lurry wrote in the pro se. "Then, I was escorted by Elliot, Ross and other members to first floor closet area and attacked once again."

According to Lurry, the incident happened Sep. 27, 2022, eight days before Freeman would run around the jail and be beaten by a number of officers. He went on to say that he suffered "damage to my right eye, swelling and bruising" along with vision and hearing loss, the latter he said was caused by a "deep cut."

A grievance was filed and received by a coordinator on Oct. 4, 2022, a day before Freeman's death. The coordinator marked Lurry's case as "Grievable," saying it "meets policy requirements to be investigated." That grievance form names multiple corrections officers, including three that would be charged in Freeman's case.

Charles Gatewood, one of the Shelby County corrections deputies charged in connection with the death of Gershun Freeman, listen to the judge while appearing for a report date at Shelby County Criminal Court in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Though he filed the original complaint pro se, attorneys Jake Brown and Sara McKinney, both of whom are working on the Freeman family's civil lawsuit, have signed on as his lawyers.

"[The Shelby County Sheriff's Office] had reviewed the complaint shortly before the Freeman incident, so they were obviously on notice," Brown said of the two incidents' proximity to each other. "They knew there was an immediate problem within days of Freeman's incident."

Lurry's description of his beating also bears similarities to the alleged beating of another inmate — Damian Florez-Ramirez — who is also represented by McKinney.

Jeffrey Gibson, one of the Shelby County corrections deputies charged in connection with the death of Gershun Freeman, listen to the judge while appearing for a report date at Shelby County Criminal Court in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Florez-Ramirez's attorney told The Commercial Appeal the inmate had been handcuffed and brought to a medical room by corrections officers. He was allegedly beaten in that room, where there were no cameras, before being brought out and taken to a changing room and beaten again.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office, which operates the jail, did not respond to a request for comment or a question about whether or not the similarities between Lurry's and Florez-Ramirez's incidents indicate a broader pattern of excessive force being carried out by officers in medical rooms.

