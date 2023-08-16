An indicted Sidney Powell hit rock bottom and kept digging, posting election conspiracy theories and hawking $25 signed photos of herself

Sidney Powell is fresh off an indictment in Georgia.

But that's not dimmed her commitment to pushing baseless election-fraud conspiracy theories.

Nor has it stopped her hawking merchandise with the discount code pegged to the indictment.

A defiant Sidney Powell, fresh off her indictment in Georgia, is posting up a storm on X, dishing out election conspiracy theories with a side of spicy merchandise discount codes.

Powell was one of 18 people charged alongside former President Donald Trump in Georgia on Monday night. In the sprawling indictment, Powell — a lawyer and known conspiracy theorist — was charged with conspiracy to commit election fraud and accused of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

This indictment was Trump's fifth, and the fourth criminal case he's been charged in. And for Powell, this adds to the growing number of legal issues she faces: She's also being sued for defamation by voting-technology companies Dominion and Smartmatic.

But being charged by a federal prosecutor didn't stop Powell from taking to X — formerly Twitter — to push a debunked conspiracy theory that the election was stolen from Trump.

Posting a graphic of two lines, one red and one blue, she alluded to baseless allegations from the far-right that votes meant for Trump were flipped and added to President Joe Biden's final tally.

Powell promoted some merchandise too. "Use promo SIDNEY20 for a 20% discount SidneyPowell.com/shop," she posted on Tuesday night, alongside the hashtags #FultonCounty, #FultonCountyIndictment, and #Fulton.

Her online store lists a variety of items, including her book, "Licensed to Lie: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice (Second Edition)." A hardback copy goes for $35, but a paperback version's on sale now at $8.95.

For hardcore Sidney fans, there's a 8.5-inch-by-11-inch glossy photo signed by her. But that will set you back $25 — before the discount code, of course.

It's not just Powell who's kept up a brave face. Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor who was also indicted in Georgia, went on Newsmax on Tuesday. There, he called Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis "incompetent," and accused her of not being "honorable" or "honest."

At least, Giuliani admitted during a pre-indictment livestream on Monday that he was "very nervous and sweating and upset" about getting charged in Georgia, which makes sense considering the racketeering charge he's facing.

Powell did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider