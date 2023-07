Associated Press

Chatter on one of Prabha Rao's WhatsApp groups exploded last week when India announced that it was severely curtailing some rice exports to the rest of the world, triggering worry among the Indian diaspora in the United States that access to a food staple from home might soon be cut off. In some places, lines formed outside some stores as panic buying ensued. An earlier than expected El Niño brought drier, warmer weather in some parts of Asia and is expected to harm rice production.