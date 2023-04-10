An indicted Trump once again posted a bizarre Truth Social holiday greeting, this time wishing a happy Easter to 'MARXISTS, & COMMUNISTS WHO ARE KILLING OUR NATION'

Donald Trump. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to honor his tradition of insulting political rivals on the holidays.

He wished "THOSE THAT DREAM ENDLESSLY OF DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY" a happy Easter.

He previously wished "losers" and "RINOs" a happy Father's Day, and posted angry Christmas greetings.

On Easter, former President Donald Trump continued his time-honored tradition of capitalizing on the holidays to attack his political rivals on social media.

Trump's post on Sunday wished a "HAPPY EASTER TO ALL, INCLUDING THOSE THAT DREAM ENDLESSLY OF DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY BECAUSE THEY ARE INCAPABLE OF DREAMING ABOUT ANYTHING ELSE."

In his all-caps post, Trump extended his greetings to: "THOSE THAT ARE SO INCOMPETENT THEY DON'T REALIZE THAT HAVING A BORDER AND POWERFUL WALL IS A GOOD THING."

Trump also took the opportunity — on a holiday honoring the Christian belief in the resurrection of Jesus Christ — to make a list of everyone he hates.

"TO ALL OF THOSE WEAK & PATHETIC RINOS, RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS, SOCIALISTS, MARXISTS, & COMMUNISTS WHO ARE KILLING OUR NATION, REMEMBER, WE WILL BE BACK!" Trump wrote.

RINO is an acronym for "Republican-in-name-only," a term that Trump has often used to call out Republicans he deems disloyal to the party.

This is not the first time that the 2024 presidential candidate has used a joyous holiday to rage against his opponents.

On Father's Day in 2021, he sent out a statement saying: "Happy Father's Day to all, including the Radical Left, RINOs, and other Losers of the world. Hopefully, eventually, everyone will come together!"

Last Christmas, Trump also seized the chance to make a post on Truth Social, where he called the US a "horror show."

"Merry Christmas to EVERYONE, including the Radical Left Marxists that are trying to destroy our Country," Trump added in his 2022 Christmas message.

Trump's Easter greeting comes just a few days after he was arrested in New York. On Tuesday, in a Manhattan courtroom, he pleaded not guilty to 34 low-level felony charges of falsifying business records.

The charges were filed against him by the Manhattan district attorney's office in connection with a lengthy investigation into a hush money payment made to the porn star, Stormy Daniels.

A spokesman for Trump did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider