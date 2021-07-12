Indicted Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg removed from top roles at subsidiaries

Indicted Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was removed from leadership roles in dozens of the company's subsidiaries, according to corporate filings.

The records were filed Thursday and Friday in the United States and Scotland, according to the Washington Post, roughly a week after a Manhattan grand jury indicted Weisselberg on 15 felony charges for what prosecutors said was a 15-year scheme to help executives at former President Donald Trump's business evade taxes with off-the-books perks.

Weisselberg, a 73-year-old accused of avoiding taxes on about $1.7 million of his own income, as well as lawyers for the Trump Organization, pleaded not guilty and indicated they plan to fight the charges.

Subsidiary companies at which Weisselberg held top roles — along with Trump's adult sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, or even the former president himself — are now left to Trump family members.

One such example, according to paperwork filed in Florida and reported by the Wall Street Journal, was the Trump Payroll Corp., which handles payroll for many Trump employees. Trump National Golf Club, Trump International Hotels Management, and the Trump International Golf Club in Scotland are among the other subsidiaries at which Weisselberg was removed as an officer.

A source close to the Trump Organization said Weisselberg, who remains at the company, told CNN the changes are "prudent corporate governance."

Prosecutors in Manhattan subpoenaed Weisselberg's personal bank records on March 31 as part of its investigation into the Trump Organization, questioning gifts the CFO and his family received from Trump.

It was later reported on May 13 that prosecutors in New York issued a subpoena to a preparatory school in Manhattan after Weisselberg's former daughter-in-law said she informed Manhattan prosecutors that more than $500,000 worth of tuition checks were signed by either Weisselberg himself or Trump from 2012 to 2019.

When asked in June whether there is a possibility Weisselberg will turn against the former president, Trump Jr. told the Washington Examiner, "The reality is, there's nothing there to turn on ... We've run a great company. We have incredible assets."

The law firm representing Weisselberg declined to comment on the matter.

The Washington Examiner contacted the Manhattan District Attorney's office but did not immediately receive a response.

