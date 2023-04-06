Indicted Vance County deputies claim innocence

Apr. 5—HENDERSON — Vance County Sheriff's Office deputies Steve Staton, Mitch Pittman, and Purav Patel face obstruction-of-justice charges in connection with the sheriff office's successful attempt in 2020 to acquire the title to a car Sheriff Curtis Brame and other deputies had believed was involved in a drug transaction.

The charges accuse the trio of skirting around court supervision North Carolina's civil asset forfeiture law requires when law enforcement seizes a criminal or suspect's property in the state.

Staton, Pittman and Patel appeared before the Board of Commissioners Monday night to claim they were innocent.

"We are here today just to tell our story," Pittman told commissioners during the public comment period to introduce himself and the other deputies. "We have been quiet about it because we have put our trust in the sheriff's office to represent us and to get our story told."

Staton spoke next.

"We've waited two years for this to be resolved with no indication of when it will be resolved, when it will end," said Staton. "As each of us have a responsibility for a district or the community that we live in, I want to encourage you to question others about what's going on in your community."

He requested the commissioners contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation to conduct an investigation, or at least an inquiry, into whether the three men "did anything wrong."

Pittman began with a quote from Martin Luther King: "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."

He then requested commissioners reach out to the VCSO so they could then reach out to the FBI so that the federal agency could investigate himself only.

"Facts about this case," Pittman said, "I did not do the initial traffic stop. Second, I did not have any paper to seize the vehicle — when I said seize, the investigation was abandonment form — I didn't conduct any paperwork, I didn't forward no paperwork, I didn't even apply for the title for the vehicle. I didn't even write the check for the vehicle to be turned over to the sheriff's office. All I done — and I know this is being recorded — so all I done was previous investigation and the audio and the video recording."

He continued, saying there's more to the case that hasn't been told and that a gag order prevented him from talking about his "innocence."

He reiterated his request and passed the mic to Patel.

"To be publically humiliated, that doesn't sit well with me," Patel said. "I need for everybody to know the same story, not just one side of it. And, it seems like certain individuals within the sheriff's office don't want to tell you the story. There's some powerful people — the sheriff himself is powerful in his position."

He, too, requested the board to reach out to the VCSO so that the FBI could investigate the allegations against him.

"I'm here today for the start of my justice, start to take back my life," Pittman said. "... I'm so past the salary."

He opened himself up for questions, adding that he had "nothing to hide."

Commissioner Carolyn Faines questioned why the trio came out now, two years after the indictments and three years after the alleged incident.

Staton said they assumed the case would eventually "go away" because they had done nothing wrong.

"We have no idea what this is all about," Staton said.

"My reasoning is, why I waited so long, it's my fault for putting my life and freedom in the sheriff's hands, when he didn't do nothing," Patel said. "So, I'm sick and tired."

Pittman, who is Black, suggested bias and racism are involved in the case — other, non-Black VCSO personnel that had handled the title work were not being punished, he claimed.

He also suggested that there was information that exonerates him and requested that it come out.

Pittman has been suspended with pay since Nov. 2020, the other two since April 2021, while they await trial, even receiving cost of living adjustments last year.

The decision to keep them on payroll was controversial in some circles. Pastor John Miles, the grandfather of a child assaulted at Vance County Middle School in late 2019 by a former sheriff's office school resource officer, vocalized his displeasure before the commissioners last year.

Sheriff Brame declined to comment on the deputies' appearance on Monday. He indicated he wasn't aware that they would be there.

"As it pertains to sheriff's office matters, the county handles the financial aspects but the sheriff oversees his office and employees," said McMillen. "The commissioners and county staff have no direct influence on personnel decisions the sheriff makes.

"Based upon what was presented Monday evening, it appeared the request from the deputies was to absolve themselves of criminal charges they are facing. While we hope that is the ultimate outcome, I am not aware that any agency would be able to come in after an investigation is complete and get current charges dismissed."