New indictment: I-70 shootout suspects accused of stealing another car, cash, Playstations

A federal grand jury has added charges against the two men accused of a crime spree that ended with a shootout with police on Interstate 70.

The shootout on July 6 led to the death of their suspected accomplice, 19-year-old Abdisamad Ismail, and a Columbus police officer with critical injuries.

Faisal M. Darod, 23, of North Linden, and Aden Abdullahi Jama, 20, of Reynoldsburg, were previously charged in federal court with aiding and abetting a bank robbery and the use of a firearm during the July 6 crime spree.

The new indictment returned Wednesday charges the pair in other robberies committed at gunpoint in the days leading up to July 6: another bank robbery, the theft of a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray and the theft of Playstation gaming consoles.

According to authorities, the trio stole a 2020 Porsche Cayenne SUV on the afternoon of July 6 at gunpoint from Byers Imports on North Hamilton Road in Whitehall. The SUV was driven to a Fifth Third Bank branch on Hilliard-Rome Road on Columbus' Far West Side, where they stole more than $85,000.

Aided by tracking software in the Porsche, Whitehall police had pursued the vehicle to the bank and attempted to block it in but the SUV got away. Columbus police pursued the SUV, which went onto Interstate 70 eastbound. The SUV stopped in the middle of two lanes of the interstate near West Mound Street, where at least one occupant began shooting at officers. One officer was critically wounded and other officers returned fire, killing one suspect as the other two fled over the hill from I-70 into the West Mound Street.

The additional robberies to which the defendants are now charged with aiding and abetting include:

On June 21, Darod is accused of being part of robbing GameStop on Hilliard-Rome Road in Hilliard.

On July 3, Darod is accused of helping steal a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray from Auto Gallery on Westerville Road in Minerva Park.

On July 5, Darod is accused of being part of robbing more than $75,000 from the Fifth Third Bank on Fishinger Road in Upper Arlington. Jama is accused of being an accessory after the fact to that crime.

The new 10-count indictment includes charges of aiding and abetting a bank robbery and aiding and abetting the use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

If convicted of their crimes as charged, Darod and Jama face up to decades in federal prison.

U.S. Marshals arrested Darod on July 7 outside his Columbus residence. Homeland Security agents and U.S. Marshals arrested Jama at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on July 8.

Both men remain in jail while their cases are pending.

jlaird@dispatch.com

@LairdWrites

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Indictment reveals I-70 shootout suspects accused of more robberies