Indictment accuses Belmont man of threatening to 'shoot up' New York State Police barracks

A Belmont man was indicted on two charges, including a felony count of making a terroristic threat against a New York State Police barracks last year.

The indictment from an Allegany County grand jury alleges Jacob R. Sanford, 23, threatened to "shoot up" the state police headquarters in the town of Amity on Dec. 11, 2021.

The grand jury also indicted Sanford on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated in connection with the same incident.

An Allegany County court official said Sanford will be arraigned on the charges at a later time.

According to troopers, Sanford was pulled over in Belmont at about 11 p.m. Dec. 11, 2021 after police followed up on a tip of a person making threats and driving around the village in possession of a long gun.

Police cited "multiple vehicle and traffic law violations" for the traffic stop.

After the stop, troopers said they recovered two long guns, one of which was loaded, and extra ammunition from Sanford’s vehicle. Police said they smelled alcohol on Sanford and he was slurring his speech and showing poor coordination. He was charged with driving while intoxicated.

According to troopers, it was the second drunk driving arrest of the day for Sanford. Earlier that day, police said, Sanford was arrested on state Route 244 in the nearby town of Ward, charged with driving an ATV while intoxicated.

After refusing to take a field sobriety test, troopers said Sanford was taken to the State Police barracks, where they claim a blood sample showed a blood-alcohol level of 0.17%.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Belmont man indicted on threatening NY State Police barracks