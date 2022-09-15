Indictment accuses ex-KCK cop Roger Golubski of sexual abuse, assault and kidnapping

Former Kansas City, Kansas, detective Roger Golubski was indicted Wednesday on six federal counts of deprivation of civil rights for allegedly sexually assaulting two women multiple times from 1998 to 2002.

The indictment accuses Golubski, who was arrested at his Wyandotte County home on Thursday morning, of “willfully” depriving the women of their rights. His conduct included aggravated sexual abuse, sexual assault and kidnapping, according to court documents.

Some of the alleged crimes, which include Golubski forcing a woman to perform oral sex on him, occurred in his vehicle.

If convicted, Golubski faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Golubski is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Court records do not disclose the names of the women and instead use their initials, S.K. and O.W. But the initials and timeframe match with allegations raised during a civil case against Golubski.

That case was brought by Lamonte McIntyre, an innocent man who spent 23 years in prison and contended Golubski framed him in a 1994 double murder. His lawsuit recently settled for $12.5 million.

One of the women deposed in the McIntryre case, Ophelia Williams, said she awoke early on an August 1999 morning as police officers, looking for her teenage sons, banged on the front door of her KCK home. She soon met Golubski.

Several days later, she said, Golubski came back and sexually assaulted her, she alleged under oath during a 2020 deposition. The abuse continued for months, she previously said in an interview with The Star.

“Justice to me is that he go to jail,” Williams said Thursday morning.

Ophelia Williams alleged under oath in a 2020 deposition that former Kansas City, Kansas, police Detective Roger Golubski sexually assaulted her in 1999 when he was investigating her 14-year-old sons in connection to a double homicide.

Another woman in the McIntyre case, S.K., alleged Golubski abused her for four years starting when she was 13.

S.K. said she first met Golubski when he claimed she was a witness in a criminal case and that if she didn’t want to be jailed, she needed to talk to him, she testified in 2020. She was in middle-school at the time.

But when they met, Golubski assaulted her with his fingers and “began fondling his penis,” the woman testified. The assaults continued until S.K. was almost 18, she has said.

When she was about 15, she testified, she was found unconscious near a school bathroom from losing “too much blood.” She was taken to a hospital and told she suffered a miscarriage. Only Golubski, she alleged, could have gotten her pregnant.

The teenager complied, she said, because she “didn’t want to die.”

Golubski allegedly abused her in a desolate and industrial area close to where the Missouri and Kansas rivers meet and, she said, sung a lullaby that went: “Down by the river, said a hanky panky, where they won’t find you until you stankin.”

“I can dump you off in that river and nobody will ever know s—,” she said Golubski told her. “You’re an orphan. Nobody even knows you missing.”

As part of the McIntyre lawsuit, Golubski was asked in a 2020 deposition if he understood he was being accused of “some of the grossest acts of corruption a police officer can commit.” He invoked his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent, as he would a total 555 times.

Civil rights attorney Emma Freudenberger, one of the McIntyres’ lawyers, asked Golubski if he ever raped a minor in his police vehicle or if he targeted S.K. “from foster care records.” Both times, Golubski took the Fifth. He did so again when asked if he raped Williams.