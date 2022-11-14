New indictment accuses ex-KCK detective Roger Golubski of protecting sex traffickers

Former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski has been indicted on additional federal charges that accuse him of protecting three men who engaged in sex trafficking in the 1990s at an apartment complex.

Golubski, 69, was indicted along with drug kingpin Cecil Brooks, Lemark Roberson and Richard Robinson, for allegedly conspiring with each other to “oppress, threaten and intimidate young women” between 1996 and 1998, according to charging documents. Their conduct, a grand jury alleges, includes kidnapping and aggravated sexual abuse.

The indictment accuses Brooks, Roberson and Robinson of using beatings, sexual assaults and threats of force to compel young women to provide sexual services at the Delavan Apartments, which Brooks ran at Delavan Avenue and 26th Street.

Golubski, then a detective who worked at KCKPD from 1975 to 2010, provided “protection from law enforcement investigation and intervention into the criminal offenses, including sex trafficking, occurring at Delevan,” according to the indictment.

The indictment alleged Brooks selected girls who were runaways, including ones released from Beloit Juvenile Correctional Facility, or ones who came from “broken homes,” and moved them into the apartment complex. There, some of them were held in an area called the “working house,” where they were “compelled” to perform sexual services on men who visited.

Multiple times, Golubski visited that part of the complex and was allowed to “choose girls to provide him sexual services,” according to the indictment. Charging documents also allege Brooks handed Golubski bundles of money through his car window.

The indictment accuses Golubski of “choosing” a 16-year-old girl to provide him with sexual services, even though “he acknowledged that she did not look like she was happy” to be at the apartments. He allegedly choked her.

One of the girls said she was raped by Roberson, who also threatened to kill her. He beat her, struck her with an iron and “dragged her down a staircase by her hair,” according to the indictment. He also allegedly intimidated her by saying other women were also being punished, including one he claimed was “strung upside-down by her feet in a closet.”

In September, Golubski was indicted on six federal charges that accuse him of sexually assaulting and kidnapping a woman and a teenager from 1998 to 2002, though prosecutors say he raped additional victims. Golubski has pleaded not guilty and has not commented on the charges, which could send him to prison for the rest of his life if convicted.

The charges came after years of allegations from community members that the white detective targeted Black women in KCK’s impoverished north end.

At a hearing in September, Magistrate Judge Rachel Schwartz released Golubski on home detention, citing his health issues. He is under location monitoring technology.

