Indictment accuses three of sex-trafficking Voorhees teen

TRENTON – Three Camden County residents have been indicted for allegedly trafficking a 17-year-old Voorhees girl for prostitution.

Authorities allege the trio — Marquise Ogawa, 28, and Chyaire Lee, 26, both of Lawnside, and Jazmin Scott, 21, of Collingswood — exploited the teen between August and November 2021.

A three-month investigation began after the juvenile was reported missing in October 2021, the Attorney General's Office noted Friday in announcing the indictment.

It said investigators found online ads offering the girl for commercial sex in Cherry Hill, then arrested Scott on Nov. 24 after she allegedly tried to exploit the victim.

More: Trafficking victims take many shapes, law enforcement says

The girl was reunited with her family, and investigators later identified Ogawa and Lee as alleged ring members, the Attorney General's Office said in a statement.

South Jersey Police Update

It alleged Ogawa and Lee secured hotel rooms and collected payments for customers to have sex with the victim.

Ogawa allegedly managed the human trafficking network by advertising the victim and others for commercial sex acts, the statement said.

Ogawa and Lee were arrested at a Lawnside home in December 2021. They are being held in Camden County Jail.

Scott was released on monitoring after a pretrial detention hearing.

A state grand jury on Thursday returned an indictment charging the trio with human trafficking, promoting prostitution and other offenses.

Ogawa is also charged with promoting organized street crime.

The charges are only allegations. Ogawa, Lee and Scott have not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Marquise Ogawa, Chyaire Lee and Jazmin Scott face trafficking charges