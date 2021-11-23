New indictment against alleged Alexandria bomber Daniel Aikens moves trial into 2022

An Alexandria man's Nov. 29 federal trial stemming from a 2020 bombing outside a payday loan business has been continued into 2022 after a new 10-count indictment was filed against him.

Daniel Dewayne Aikens, 39, was arrested four days after the Jan. 2, 2020, bombing at Payday Today following an intense search by local, state and federal law enforcement. Charged with extortion, he later was indicted and pleaded not guilty to one count of making threats by mail or telephone.

Authorities accused him of setting off an explosive device in an attempt to obtain $10,000 from the business on the MacArthur Drive service road between Texas Avenue and Hynson Street.

But on Nov. 18, a superseding indictment was returned by a federal grand jury in Alexandria. It charges Aikens with four counts of making a destructive device, four counts of possession of a destructive device, one count of use of an explosive to commit a federal felony and one count of conveying malicious false information.

Aikens allegedly set off the explosive as he spoke via cellphone to a Payday Today employee in an attempt to extort $10,000 from the business. He had lured her around the building by telling her his grandmother left her keys at the business, according to testimony at a previous hearing.

Aikens' attorney filed a response, saying she would not challenge the timing of the new indictment.

His new trial date was set for July 18, 2022. No arraignment date has been set.

The bombing caused a sensation in Alexandria as the employee posted details of what had happened to her on social media. The day after the bombing, former Alexandria Police Department Chief Jerrod King was placed on an unrelated administrative leave.

Testimony from a probable cause hearing revealed that Aikens' arrest happened a bit sooner than the FBI intended. Special Agent Jeffery Goins testified that so much was happening between the various agencies that word about ongoing surveillance of a Jeep Liberty on Tennessee Avenue didn't reach everyone.

Rapides Parish Sheriff's deputies stopped Aikens in that Jeep not far from his Tennessee Avenue home, on the MacArthur Drive service road at Elliott Street.

The investigation also found Aikens allegedly had exploded another device in late 2019 at a Jackson Street convenience store and that someone had called 911 about it. Investigators swarmed the convenience store two days after the Payday Today bombing.

In August 2020, the Grant Parish Sheriff's Office announced it had secured a warrant for Aikens on a second-degree murder charge.

Although he had been a suspect in the 2017 asphyxiation death of Keelien Darquis Lewis, 29, not enough evidence existed to secure a warrant against Aikens. But the bombing investigation changed that, said Grant Sheriff Steven McCain during a press conference to announce the charge.

Lewis had worked for Aikens' lawn care business, and Aikens had taken out a $250,000 life insurance policy on him. That raised a red flag for the former parish coroner, who also was an insurance agent.

Aikens remains in federal custody, and he has not been arrested yet on the Grant warrant, said Grant Parish District Attorney Jay Lemoine.

