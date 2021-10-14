Indictment against Mark Ridley-Thomas another blow to L.A. politics

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Zahniser, Benjamin Oreskes, Dakota Smith, Matt Hamilton
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Los Angeles' political and community leaders were stunned by the corruption indictment handed down Wednesday against Mark Ridley-Thomas, one of the city's best-known and longest-serving officials.

Ridley-Thomas is accused of conspiring with Marilyn Louise Flynn, who at the time was dean of USC’s School of Social Work, to steer county money to the university in return for admitting his son Sebastian into the graduate school with a full-tuition scholarship and a paid professorship. Ridley-Thomas was on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors at the time. He was later elected to the City Council representing South Los Angeles.

Neither Ridley-Thomas nor his attorney has responded so far to requests for comment.

Wednesday's announcement was a shocking development for a politician who has been an influential voice in city policy for three decades and an architect of regional policy on the homeless crisis.

A resident of Leimert Park, Ridley-Thomas was elected to the City Council in 1991, months after police were captured on video beating motorist Rodney King. In office, he fought for more rigorous oversight of the LAPD and pushed for the departure of then-Police Chief Daryl Gates.

After a stint in the state Legislature, Ridley-Thomas joined the Board of Supervisors, working to reopen Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in Willowbrook, which had been shut down following years of mismanagement, and bring light rail to Crenshaw Boulevard and Los Angeles International Airport. He also championed initiatives to fight homelessness, including Measure H, which pays for rent subsidies, shelter beds and other services.

In August, he announced he would not run for mayor, saying the fight against homelessness was his "calling and focus."

“I will double down and lean in on that particular issue,” he said.

Hours before the indictment became public, a Times reporter spoke with Ridley-Thomas about a new homelessness policy, which he had been integral in drafting. During that call, the veteran politician gave no indication that anything was amiss. He said he planned to attend a campaign event for Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles) this weekend.

Ridley-Thomas, 66, is the third L.A. City Council member to face federal corruption charges over the last two years. He and Flynn each face charges of conspiracy, bribery, mail and wire fraud.

Former Los Angeles City Councilman Mitchell Englander was arrested in March 2020 on charges of obstructing an investigation into cash and other gifts that he received in casinos in Las Vegas and near Palm Springs. He later pleaded guilty to a single charge of lying to federal authorities and was sentenced to 14 months in prison.

In June 2020, then-Councilman Jose Huizar was charged in a related corruption case, with prosecutors alleging he headed up a criminal enterprise that included racketeering, bribery, money laundering and other crimes involving multiple real estate developers looking to build in downtown. Huizar has pleaded not guilty and is seeking to have many of those charges dismissed.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson, president of the Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable, called the indictment a "devastating legal and community tragedy for L.A.'s Black electorate and his constituents."

"Ridley-Thomas has been a one-man institution in Black politics, and in the Black community, for many, many years," he said. "He's got a lot of constituents, a lot of people, who look to him not just to be their representative — they see him as a political leader."

Hutchinson urged city officials not to rush to judgment, saying "an indictment is not a conviction."

Council President Nury Martinez signaled the council may indeed act.

In a statement, Martinez said she was disappointed by the news of the indictment.

“While the alleged crimes took place while Mr. Ridley-Thomas sat on the Board of Supervisors, these charges are serious and the Council will need to take appropriate action," she said.

Councilman Joe Buscaino, currently running for mayor, offered even stronger words, saying he was "shocked, saddened and disgusted" by the indictment.

"These charges tarnish the reputation of the entire L.A. City Council, and because of that, Ridley-Thomas should immediately step down from his position," Buscaino said on Twitter.

The indictment comes three years after The Times revealed that USC had provided a scholarship to Sebastian Ridley-Thomas and appointed him as a professor around the time that then-Supervisor Ridley-Thomas had funneled campaign money through the university that ended up in a nonprofit group run by his son.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China's factory gate inflation hits record high in September

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's annual factory gate prices grew at their fastest pace on record in September, driven by energy curbs and soaring commodity prices, piling pressure on businesses already grappling with supply bottlenecks. The producer price index (PPI) rose 10.7% from a year earlier in September, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Thursday, the biggest rise since the data began to be compiled in 1996. A widening power shortage in China, caused by the country's transition to clean energy, booming industrial demand and high commodity prices, have halted production at numerous factories including many supplying big global brands such as Apple.

  • Pregnant school teacher arrested for having sex with 15-year-old student

    Police refusing to speculate over who the father of the teacher’s baby is

  • Man filming upskirt video unwittingly stood in front of off-duty police officer

    A man who filmed up the skirt of two female teenagers on an ascending escalator had no idea that he was standing right in front of an off-duty police officer while doing it.

  • Naked woman walks through Denver Airport asking passengers, ‘Where are you from?’

    A woman paraded naked around Denver International Airport, interacting with passengers and drawing the attention of police, according to a report.

  • Off-duty NYPD cop shoots her girlfriend and another woman after finding them in bed, killing one of them, sources say

    NEW YORK — An off-duty police officer, enraged at finding her girlfriend and another woman in bed together, shot them both Wednesday — killing the new woman in the relationship and wounding the girlfriend, police sources said. The officer, Yvonne Wu, 31, who is assigned to the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn, opened fire on the lovers in a home at 19th Avenue near 80th Street in Bensonhurst just ...

  • Man forced way into OC home, fatally shot by occupant, police say

    "A homeowner has the absolute right to protect themselves from someone who breaks into their home in the middle of the night and threatens their safety," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.

  • ‘Nightmare’ Mom Threw Secret Drunken Sex Parties for Young Teens, Encouraged Sex Attacks, DA Says

    Santa Clara County District Attorney’s OfficeA 47-year-old California woman said to be married to a big-shot Silicon Valley executive is facing a slew of charges after prosecutors say she lured 14- and 15-year-old high school students to booze-fueled parties where she encouraged and watched “sometimes non-consensual” sex acts.The allegations against Shannon O’Connor, also known as Shannon Bruga, run the gamut from plying minors with alcohol to enabling sexual assault. Prosecutors in Santa Clara

  • A Man With a Badge Nearly Killed Her. So She Got Her Own Badge.

    NEW YORK — When her boyfriend punched her in the face, she called police. When he hit her in the head with a chair, she called again. Officers would arrive, and despite her obvious injuries — a cut lip, a swollen eye — they would turn and leave when her boyfriend, who was a prison guard at Rikers Island, would flash his own badge. He hit her more, until Katrina Cooke Brownlee, 22 and pregnant, finally moved out of their home in Medford on Long Island with her two young children, hiding out in a

  • Video shows attempted kidnapping of toddler in NYC

    "When he grabbed her, I thought it was a joke. When she said, 'He's taking my child away,' I reacted and went towards him," a good Samaritan who intervened said.

  • Woman Gunned Down at Minnesota Resort Was Likely Mistaken for Gunman’s Ex-Girlfriend, Family Says

    via Facebook The random murder of a 46-year-old former horse trainer at a Minnesota resort last week shocked the tiny town of Nisswa with its senselessness, but police now say the victim was probably not even the real target.Bethany Bernatsky had only moved in at the Cozy Bay Resort a few weeks before she was gunned down last Thursday. But it seems the tranquil spot was dangerously close to a tense, domestic drama unraveling across the street.The accused gunman, 26-year-old Cameron J. Moser, had

  • Gabby Petito's body was outside in the 'wilderness' for 3 to 4 weeks before it was found, coroner says

    Petito's remains were found on September 19 in Wyoming. A coroner declared her death a homicide and said she died by strangulation.

  • India man jailed for killing wife with cobra in Kerala

    Sooraj Kumar let a cobra onto the bed where his wife was sleeping - she died from the snakebite.

  • Mystery of Grad Student’s Death Deepens With Report of ‘Missing Organs’

    Bloomington PoliceFrom trending hashtags to circulating an online campaign to increase media coverage, social media users are demanding answers in the case of Jelani Day, a 25-year-old Black graduate student who went missing in August before washing up in a river a week later.The case took a twisted turn last week when the Chicago Sun-Times reported that an independent pathology report, commissioned by the family, found that some of Day’s organs and body parts were missing, seemingly contradicti

  • Police Sergeant Charged After Video Shows Him Kicking Handcuffed Man's Head

    A federal investigation has been opened after body camera footage captured Sgt. Eric Huxley stomping on Jermaine Vaughn's face.

  • Illegal gun modification devices proliferate, resulting in more deadly rounds

    They were hanging out at Winner Gas, as they did most nights, when the bullets started flying. Police said the group were outside the gas station late last Tuesday and scrambled for cover. Four people were injured when the gunman leaned out of a passing SUV and sprayed the area with what sounded like an automatic weapon — a theory confirmed by witness testimonies and the ShotSpotter. The ...

  • Alex Murdaugh’s Lawyer Finally Admits He’s a Person of Interest in Family Murders

    FacebookAfter months of speculation, Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers have finally admitted the South Carolina attorney—who’s already accused of orchestrating his own murder—is a person of interest in his wife and son’s double homicide.Jim Griffin, one of the scion’s attorneys, confirmed that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) began investigating Murdaugh “from the get-go” in the June 7 murders of his 52-year-old wife, Margaret, and his 22-year-old son, Paul. Authorities say that Murdaugh

  • Los Gatos Mom Accused Of Partying With Young Teens, Sex, Booze

    A Los Gatos mom is accused of throwing wild parties for teens where alcohol and underage sex were rampant. Maria Cid Medina tells us she bullied and coerced the youngsters and reveals deadly incidents caught on video.

  • Jogger sexually assaulted and robbed at Memorial Park, HPD says

    Houston police say they believe the man knows the park well and may have done this before.

  • Authorities arrested a father in Florida whose toddler found his handgun stored in a 'Paw Patrol' backpack and used it to kill their mother

    Shamaya Lynn was in a Zoom call for work when her toddler shot her in the head, killing her. Police arrested her boyfriend who owned the gun.

  • 'There have to be consequences:' Judge ups sentences for U.S. Capitol rioters

    A federal judge in Washington has repeatedly sentenced people who stormed the U.S. Capitol to more prison time than prosecutors sought, saying that even people who were not violent should face consequences for joining the unprecedented assault. In the past week, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has imposed sentences ranging from 14 to 45 days on four people who pleaded guilty to unlawful parading and picketing inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6 — a misdemeanor offense. "There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government, beyond sitting at home," Chutkan said at one of the hearings.