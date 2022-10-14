New indictment against three people accused of murdering football coach Bradley Coleman

A new indictment against the three people accused of murdering football coach Bradley Coleman in Gwinnett County reveals more about the alleged gang ties for the suspects.

A grand jury indicted David Booker, Miles Collins, and Josiah Hughley on Wednesday. The 15-count indictment includes murder, aggravated assault, hijacking a vehicle and gang charges.

Prosecutors say the trio were “associated with the Bloods, a criminal street gang.” The indictment alleges the suspects showed “intent to maintain and increase status and position in said gang.”

A Gwinnett police detective testified in September that they tracked down Booker and Collins by using street cameras, witnesses and cell phone data.

Twenty-year-old Josiah Hughley was the last of the three to get arrested.

Detectives believe that three alleged gang members have connections to other car thefts and slider crimes in Rockdale County and others across the metro.

