Indictment of alleged members of a South Florida gang accused of murder, home invasions

“Onsight Eno” was the “organizer, supervisor and leader.” “Gucci Greg” found potential home invasion victims, then helped in the robberies. “Solja” did witness intimidation and murder.

That’s how a 15-count federal indictment says Eric Hunter, 28; Greg Stickney, 31; and Derrick Slade, 27, essayed their roles in Fort Lauderdale’s “Onsight” gang from 2015 through earlier this year.

Among the charges each faces are RICO conspiracy; use and carrying of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence; and causing the death of a person by a firearm. Each of those carries the maximum sentence of life. And while maximum sentences add only flash to the vast majority of stories about charges filed, this indictment carries two unusual sections titled “Special Sentencing Factor.”

The first accuses Hunter and Slade of murdering Antaeous Jovan Bosfield on Nov. 3, 2015. The second accuses all three of murdering Donald Johnston on Nov. 4, 2015.

The Long Arm of the Other Side of the Law

Each sleeps, for now, at the Broward County Main Jail. Online jail records say Stickney was picked up Wednesday, but Hunter and Slade have been in county jail since 2018.

Hunter was arrested on three counts of extortion, then later got hit with charges of armed home invasion and criminal attempt to solicit a conspiracy. Slade had been on probation after being in prison from June 2012 through June 2015 on second-degree murder, burglary with structural damage, and grand theft charges.

The indictment includes:

▪ “While incarcerated, members of (Onsight) corruptly obtained FBI reports which identified a potential witness against (Onsight).

▪ “While incarcerated, members of (Onsight) contacted non-incarcerated (Onsight) members and associates and instructed them to identify, locate and harm potential government witnesses against them.”

▪ “A member of (Onsight), while incarcerated, used physical violence towards law enforcement and corrections officials in order to obstruct attempts to obtain the member’s fingerprint exemplars, which potentially could link him to past criminal acts.”

