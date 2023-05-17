Indictment brings sex charges against alleged Bass River kidnapper

TRENTON – A man accused of holding a woman captive in a remote area of South Jersey’s Pinelands now faces additional charges of sex crimes.

James W. Parrillo Jr., 57, was arrested on Feb. 7 after a woman locked herself inside a convenience store in Bass River Township and told a clerk she’d been forced to make a months-long cross-country trip with the suspect.

Parrillo, initially charged with kidnapping and other offenses, now is accused additionally of two counts each of aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault, according to the state Attorney General’s Office.

An 11-count indictment also includes new charges of criminal coercion and theft by extortion, the agency said in a statement.

Parrillo also is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, criminal coercion, and hindering apprehension.

The charges are only allegations. Parrillo has not been convicted in the case.

Woman assaulted during captivity in Pinelands town

The sex charges arise from Parrillo’s alleged actions in Bass River, where he and the woman had lived in a rented room since December 2022, the statement said.

“Parrillo allegedly sexually assaulted the woman on different occasions during the time she was with him,” it claimed.

The statement also alleged Parrillo used violence and threats to restrict the woman's freedom.

The victim told police she met Parrillo, whom she knew as “Brett Parker” at a gas station in New Mexico in February 2022.

The two traveled together to California, where the woman said a voluntary relationship ended with an assault by Parrillo.

Cross-country journey ended in Pinelands

The pair arrived in New Jersey in December 2022, according to law enforcement officials.

The woman ran to the convenience store after Parrillo allegedly beat and choked her at their nearby residence, the statement said.

Surveillance video showed Parrillo trying to open the store's door, then leaving when he realized it was locked, according to authorities.

New Jersey State Police arrested Parrillo a short time later as he walked along a highway.

He has been held in Burlington County Jail since that time.

Parrillo “may have engaged in similar predatory conduct with individuals in other states,” the Attorney General's Office said.

It asked anyone with information to call the State Police hotline at 855-363-6548.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email him at jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: New charges against woman's alleged kidnapper in Pinelands town