Indictment charging fiancé with Katelyn Markham’s murder unsealed

Newly unsealed court records are providing more information on the arrest made Wednesday in connection to the death of Katelyn Markham.

Markham’s fiancé at the time of her disappearance, John Carter, was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

In court records unsealed Thursday, it was revealed that Carter, 34, was indicted on two counts of murder on March 13. The indictment alleges that “on or about August 13, 2011 through August 14, 2011″ Carter did cause Markham’s death.

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser told the I-Team’s John Bedell Thursday that there wasn’t a firearm alleged to have been used in the case, so the charges don’t include firearm specifications.

Bedell spoke with Markham’s father, Dave, after Carter’s arrest Wednesday. He said he was contacted by Gmoser about the arrest.

“Honestly when I was listening to the voicemail, all I could do was just cry, a huge weight off my shoulder,” Dave said.

Carter’s arrest comes a little over a month after Jonathan Palmerton — a close friend of Carter — was arrested at his Fairfield home and charged with perjury in connection with the investigation into Markham’s disappearance.

Markham was 22 years old when she was last seen in August 2011. Carter was the one to call 911 to report her missing.

Her remains were found in 2013 in Cedar Grove, Indiana.

Carter remains booked in the Butler County Jail.



