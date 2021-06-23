Indictment delivered in toddler overdose case

Jun. 23—LONDONDERRY — A grand jury has decided to proceed with charges against Dana Dolan, one of three adults accused of sleeping inside the cab of a pickup truck while a toddler girl ingested a deadly amount of fentanyl.

Court paperwork shows the 25-year-old Tilton man has been indicted for negligent homicide, principal/accomplice; manslaughter, reckless, principal/accomplice; reckless conduct, principal/accomplice; and conspiracy falsifying physical evidence.

While entering a plea of not guilty for his client earlier this year, Attorney Justin Shepherd argued in court that Dolan is less culpable than the girl's parents, who were sitting closer to her in the truck when she got into the drugs.

"There is no evidence whatsoever that ties the fentanyl that killed the baby to my client," he said.

The indictments allege that Dolan unbuckled the toddler's car seat, allowing her to move freely around the car.

Dolan is further accused of conspiring with the 21-month-old girl's parents to throw away more drugs and "get their stories straight" before police questioning.

Mark Geremia, 32, of Northfield, and Shawna Cote, 29, of Tilton, each face a long list of charges in connection to their youngest daughter's death. They have yet to be indicted.

The two are accused of negligent homicide, a special felony charge of manslaughter, and falsifying physical evidence, according to court documents.

Geremia was additionally charged with possessing child sex abuse images after investigators said they found cell phone photos of his daughters sprawled out nude while asleep.

Police say the overdose victim's sister, 4 at the time, was also in the car on the day in question — Nov. 16, 2020. Though unharmed by the drugs, she was later described by nurses at Parkland Medical Center as malnourished and dirty.

According to an affidavit, Dolan told police how he, Geremia and Cote drove to Lawrence to trade an ATV for drugs, which they started using right away. On the way home, Geremia pulled over at the Londonderry truck stop after having a hard time driving.

At one point during an interview with police, Dolan said he was carrying Narcan — a drug that quickly reverses the effects of opioids. He said he gave it to Cote when the young girl was discovered unconscious.

Cote administered it to her daughter improperly, according to Dolan, leading him to give the toddler a second dose himself.

All three defendants are scheduled for court hearings early next month.