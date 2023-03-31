What is an indictment, and what does it mean for former President Trump?
Former President Trump was indicted by a grand jury in New York on Thursday. It’s the first time in history that a U.S. president will face criminal charges.
A Manhattan grand jury has indicted former President Donald Trump, making him the first current or former president to face criminal charges. It was not immediately clear what the indictment was connected to, or what charges Trump will face. The indictment is under seal.
A New York grand jury reportedly voted to indict former President Donald Trump. While the exact charges in the indictment were not entirely clear by Thursday afternoon, what is known is that the case stems from alleged hush-money payments to a porn actress. The Associated Press reported that Trump's lawyer informed him of the New York indictment.
Israeli prosecutors indicted two Jewish settlers on Thursday for what the indictment described as a terrorist assault on Palestinians in a flashpoint village in the occupied West Bank that has been a focus of international concern. The suspects were among a group who, during the Jewish festival of Purim on March 6, attacked cars and their occupants in Huwara, Israel's Shin Bet internal security service said. It said the two, both men in their 20s, were indicted in Central District Court for grievous bodily harm - to which prosecutors added a terrorism designation - and vandalism.
Russia’s arrest of an American journalist on Thursday sparked outrage in the U.S., escalating fears that Moscow may attempt to take additional hostages as tensions reach new heights during the war in Ukraine. Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, part of the newspaper’s Moscow bureau, was detained by Russian authorities in the city of Yekaterinburg…
KYIV (Reuters) -Scuffles broke out outside a Kyiv monastery on Thursday after a Ukrainian branch of the Orthodox Church that the government says has ties with Russia defied an eviction order. Tensions over the presence of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) at the 980-year-old Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery have risen since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year.
The Kyiv Commercial Court has dismissed the lawsuit brought by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) against the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve. Pavlo, the abbot of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and Metropolitan of the UOC-MP, had declared that UOC-MP clergy would not leave the territory of the Lavra until the court had handed down a judgment.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom dropped $10 million on a new political action committee Thursday, pledging to boost Democrats in the reddest of red states ahead of the 2024 election and what could be a future run for president. Newsom launched the Campaign for Democracy using money left over from his 2022 campaign for governor, where he easily won reelection against a little-known Republican opponent. In a video announcing the committee, Newsom pledged to take on “authoritarian leaders” he says are “directly attacking our freedoms,” including Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
After Silicon Valley Bank became the second-largest bank of all time to fail, investors and analysts across the world have been sounding alarm bells. Some fear that the entire banking system is still at risk, but many think that the Treasury Department’s decision to bail out depositors was enough to solve the problem. The crisis raised concerns about the stability of all major banks, but Deutsche Bank, one of the world's largest and most scrutinized financial institutions, is worrying investors
House Republicans are deemphasizing the importance of a GOP budget in the context of debt-ceiling talks, signaling their blueprint might not even be finalized until after the conference figures out its moves on raising the federal government’s borrowing limit. It’s a significant shift for the GOP that comes after hard-line lawmakers during the 15-ballot Speaker’s…
After the grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump, Bloomberg's Jodi Schneider gives her take on what to expect from Ron DeSantis and other candidates planning to run for office in 2024. She also discusses the silence of the Biden administration on the matter in an interview with Joe Mathieu and Annmarie Hordern on "Balance of Power."