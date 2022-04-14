Indictment explains Hutchins' charges

Apr. 14—BUFFALO — Federal prosecutors are charging that Falls businessman John Hutchins, and a business associate, repeatedly lied on a total of eight applications for COVID-related relief loans authorized under the CARES Act.

They also claim that Hutchins and the chief financial officer of his various businesses, Roberto Soliman, used the cash they got in Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) payouts to buy residential properties, purchase expensive cars, give cash to relatives and even clean-up some overdue association fees for Hutchins South Florida condo.

The allegations are contained in a 19-page grand jury indictment, unsealed in U.S.District Court in Buffalo, that charges Hutchins and Soliman with counts of wire fraud and bank fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, making false statements to the FBI and engaging in monetary transactions with criminally derived property.

The indictment lays out, in detail, what the prosectors say was a scheme that was hatched at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 and that continued through August 2020. The scheme involved seven loan applications for businesses controlled by Hutchins and one that was owned by Soliman.

Only five of the loans were actually funded, but Hutchins and Soliman netted $749,500 as a result. Soliman received $149,900 for his business, CWE Entertainment, which represented that it did business as the Rapids Theater.

Federal agencies also funded loans to the Rapids Theater, Bear Creek LLC (a conference center and campground), 1711 Main Street LLC (a company that owns the property of the Rapids Theater and Hutch Enterprises LLC (a property management company).

The U.S. Small Business Administration rejected loan applications from Bear Creek Entertainment, the Rapids Theater and The Hutchins Agency (an insurance sales agency).

According to the federal indictment, Hutchins was the owner of all the businesses except CWE, but on the loan applications, Soliman was list as the owner.

"The defendants falsely and materially listed Soliman as the owner of Rapids Theater, Bear Creek, 1711 Main, Hutch Enterprises, and The Hutchins Agency because the SBA required the owner of a business applying for SBA funds to have a strong credit score," prosecutors charged.

It's not the first time the Hutchins credit score has caused him difficulty. In April 2020, at the same time the federal loan applications were being processed, Niagara Falls' NFC Development Corp. voted to withdraw a $100,000 NFC Commercial Assistance grant and a $150,000 NFC direct loan that had previously been approved for Hutchins as part of a plan to develop a brew pub and cigar bar concept called Barrel Pub and Grill next door to the Rapids..

The project had been had been described by city officials as "one of the largest private-sector investments" on Main Street in decades.

In February 2020, NFC staff had asked for a hold on the Hutchins grant and loan after reviewing his financial records and noting a "significant drop in his credit score."

Prosecutors also allege that Soliman and Hutchins lied on a PPP loan application by claiming that CWE Entertainment had 60 employees and submitted falsified payroll records. Soliman also submitted minutes of a CWE board meeting as part of the loan application process.

"The purported board minutes were fraudulent," prosecutors wrote.

The indictment also includes copies of emails obtained by federal investigators that show that in April 2020 Hutchins was engaged in a frantic effort to find loans. In an email from Soliman to Hutchins, the CFO writes, "John ... I'm almost working over one year to protect your business for nothing. Also I applied for PPP under my name to take huge responsibility under my name to pay your bills."

In November 2020, prosectors said Hutchins lied to an FBI special agents and an investigator in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York. Prosecutors said Hutchins denied applying for, or authorizing anyone to apply for, any EIDL or PPP loans.

After depositing some of the loan proceeds in his personal bank account, prosecutors charge that Soliman, beginning in June 2020, made eight withdrawals including sending $40,000 to an account at the National Bank of Egypt, making a $20,000 down payment on a 2002 BMW X7 and directing more than $12,000 to pay fees on Hutchins Florida condo.

He also reportedly withdrew more than $50,000 to purchase a home in Pendleton.

Both Hutchins, 68, of Lewiston and Soliman, 39, of Pendleton, have pleaded not guilty to the federal charges. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

In May, federal prosecutors acted to impounded more than $402,000 from Soliman's personal checking account and the checking account of CWE Entertainment. Prosecutors are seeking the forfeiture of those funds.

They are also seeking the forfeiture of the Rapids Theatre and the Bear Creek property.