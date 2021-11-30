New indictment filed in 2017 capital murder case

Nov. 30—Another indictment has been filed in a Hunt County capital murder case, which is currently scheduled for jury selection early next year.

Brooke Craig had previously been charged with capital murder involving the shooting death of a Greenville child. Craig, 30, also faces lesser included counts of murder and manslaughter in connection with the Dec. 28, 2017 death of Kaden Green, 7.

Another indictment on a charge of capital murder of a child under 10 years of age was filed by the Hunt County grand jury, naming Craig, when the panel met Nov. 19. The charge was apparently issued sealed, pending its delivery to Craig, who remains in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in lieu of $1 million bond. Jail records indicate the new charge was presented to Craig on the evening of Nov. 23.

Assistant Hunt County District Attorney Jeff Kovach said the charge was intended to replace the previous indictment and would also include a lesser included count of murder as Count 2 of the charge.

"It gives the jury the opportunity of returning a finding of felony murder," Kovach said.

The indictment was still listed as sealed as of Monday morning.

Jury selection in the case is currently scheduled in the 196th District Court on Feb. 7, 2022. Kovach said the trial is still expected to begin at that time.

A hearing on an arraignment on the new indictment had not been scheduled as of Monday.

If convicted of capital murder, Craig would face either death by lethal injection or life in prison without parole. If convicted of murder, a first degree felony, Craig would face a sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

Craig was also involved in a chase between McKinney and Frisco, which resulted in her arrest and that of Cameron Castillo, Green's father.

Craig was indicted by the Hunt County grand jury in March 2018 on the original capital murder charge. She has pleaded not guilty.

Greenville Police Department officers responded on Dec. 28, 2017 to the 4200 block of Pickett in reference to a disturbance. While checking a residence and the surrounding area, the department received a call from the Hunt Regional Medical Center emergency room that a person brought in a 7-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators responded to both the emergency room and to Pickett Street.

Investigators believe Castillo came to the Pickett Street residence and engaged in possibly a second disturbance between him and Craig. Castillo was reported to have exited the residence, entered his own vehicle, backed out of the driveway and headed east on Pickett.

Craig reportedly exited the residence and fired into Castillo's vehicle, which is when Green suffered a gunshot wound.

There were two other children in the vehicle who were unhurt. The vehicle came to a stop. Craig and a wtiness approached the vehicle, The witness took the child to the emergency room in another vehicle.

Green succumbed to the gunshot at the emergency room.

Officers determined Craig's location and notified the McKinney Police Department to search for and locate Craig.

McKinney Police Department officers located Craig's vehicle and initiated a stop. Craig fled, driving west into Frisco and through several residential areas, until turning down a dead end street.

The vehicle then attempted to back up but struck the front of one of the McKinney Police Department's squad cars, causing minor damage. Both Craig and Castillo were taken into custody without further incident.